ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Von Ormy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Car Crash on FM 2722 Kills Seven, Seriously Injures Juvenile Passenger

A head-on collision between a car and a pickup killed seven people Sunday on FM 2722 approximately a half-mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in New Braunfels. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kenny Mata said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Ford F-150 traveling west on FM 2722 veered into the eastbound lane and struck a black Chrysler Aspen traveling east on FM 2722.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Driver winds up stuck in a hole after pavement collapses in parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — A woman driving through an Alamo Ranch shopping center found herself stuck in a hole. It happened on Tuesday night at a Target near Loop 1604 and Culebra on the far-west side. The entire front end of her car was submerged in a large hole in the asphalt. It looks to be about five feet wide, and the driver estimated that it was at least three feet deep. Shoppers shared concerns about what they were calling a sinkhole online.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
myaustinminnesota.com

Texas man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Thursday evening

A Texas man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County last Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Peterbuilt tractor being driven by 37-year old Rueben Matthew Martinez of San Antonio, Texas was westbound on I-90 at approximately 7:24 p.m. last Thursday evening when his vehicle left the snow and ice-covered road and rolled near milepost 195 in Grand Meadow Township.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
CBS Austin

Head-on crash leaves 7 dead in Comal County, DPS says

Seven people are dead after a head-on crash in Comal County Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened in the 3100 block of FM 2722, near the intersection with Buffalo Spring Road, about five miles northwest of New Braunfels. DPS says troopers responded to the...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Truck haulers beware on Jourdanton city streets

Due to citizen concerns about heavy fast moving truck haulers, traveling along residential streets, the City of Jourdanton Police Department has strategically placed hidden traffic cameras at various residential street locations throughout the city to monitor for illegal truck haulers thru traffic along residential neighborhoods. The City of Jourdanton City...
JOURDANTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy