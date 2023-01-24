Read full article on original website
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yoursAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Anthony Davis returns as the Lakers defeat the Spurs in the season series.FYF Sports Debates PodcastLos Angeles, CA
Girl Scout Cookies Seasons Starts Today in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig jackknifes, crashes into SUV along Southwest Bexar County highway
VON ORMY, Texas - Slick roads are believed to be the cause of a big rig accident along a Southwest Bexar County highway. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 35 near Benton City Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies and Von Ormy Police arrived to find an 18-wheeler...
DWI charge pending after driver careens into auto repair business, injuring mechanic and damaging cars
SAN ANTONIO — A DWI charge is pending against a young driver after he crashed into a car and careened into an auto repair shop, damaging six other vehicles and injuring a mechanic who was working underneath one, police say. It unfolded on Hackberry on the near east side...
Car Crash on FM 2722 Kills Seven, Seriously Injures Juvenile Passenger
A head-on collision between a car and a pickup killed seven people Sunday on FM 2722 approximately a half-mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in New Braunfels. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kenny Mata said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Ford F-150 traveling west on FM 2722 veered into the eastbound lane and struck a black Chrysler Aspen traveling east on FM 2722.
SAWS denies damage claim after same pipe repeatedly bursts in front of Castle Hills home
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – San Antonio Water System officials have denied a damage claim filed by a Castle Hills homeowner, despite the same water pipe bursting over and over again in the woman’s front yard. Homeowner Dorian Patrick filed the claim for damages in September after learning that...
Driver winds up stuck in a hole after pavement collapses in parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — A woman driving through an Alamo Ranch shopping center found herself stuck in a hole. It happened on Tuesday night at a Target near Loop 1604 and Culebra on the far-west side. The entire front end of her car was submerged in a large hole in the asphalt. It looks to be about five feet wide, and the driver estimated that it was at least three feet deep. Shoppers shared concerns about what they were calling a sinkhole online.
Texas man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Thursday evening
A Texas man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County last Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Peterbuilt tractor being driven by 37-year old Rueben Matthew Martinez of San Antonio, Texas was westbound on I-90 at approximately 7:24 p.m. last Thursday evening when his vehicle left the snow and ice-covered road and rolled near milepost 195 in Grand Meadow Township.
Fight at south side Whataburger leads to man getting shot in the head, SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at a south side Whataburger location on Wednesday. According to San Antonio police, the man had been involved in a fight at the fast-food restaurant and was trying to drive away when someone fired shots at his pick-up truck.
Shooting leaves two people injured outside San Antonio bar, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Two men were left injured after a shooting outside a San Antonio bar located on the west side Wednesday night, according to San Antonio Police. The incident occurred on the 900 block of Frio City Road around 9:21 p.m. Wednesday. Police say an altercation occurred outside...
5 teens arrested following high speed chase that started in New Braunfels ends in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Five teenagers who led police on a high speed chase along IH-35 over the weekend have been arrested. The New Braunfels Police Department is reporting that the chase began just after midnight Sunday in the Southbound lane near South Kowald. Officers tried to stop a Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen.
Screeching noise to deter homeless at west side Dollar Tree turned off, for now
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors who live near a west side Dollar Tree say they don't want to go outside and they can't sleep. They blame a loud, screeching noise coming from the store. The manager told San Antonio Police that the noise is coming from a sound machine that...
Truck haulers beware on Jourdanton city streets
Due to citizen concerns about heavy fast moving truck haulers, traveling along residential streets, the City of Jourdanton Police Department has strategically placed hidden traffic cameras at various residential street locations throughout the city to monitor for illegal truck haulers thru traffic along residential neighborhoods. The City of Jourdanton City...
Massive storm causes more than 4,000 power outages in San Antonio
The rainy weather is expected to linger through the afternoon.
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
Man tied up, tortured, injected with bleach prior to body being dumped behind Live Oak apartments, warrant states
LIVE OAK, Texas – A man whose body was found dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last month was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach, a murder warrant obtained Thursday by KSAT Investigates shows. Authorities have charged Justin Hunt, 32, in connection with the death of Matthew...
Man arrested after fatally striking pedestrian on East Side street and fleeing scene, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on the East Side last week. San Antonio police said Alvin Charles Bates, 43, hit Jon Abraham Ortega, 25, before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10.
