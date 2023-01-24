ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

oregonobserver.com

Community Calendar 01/26-02/02

The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Jan. 26, and Thursday, Feb. 2. Oregon Area Food Pantry Distribution and Collection. 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, and 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open for in-person shopping every Tuesday. Additionally, the non-profit organization...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Little John’s closure leaves senior center scrambling for food support

At the Village of Oregon Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Oregon Area Senior Center Director Rachel Brickner asked for the community’s support in finding a usable commercial kitchen in light of Little John’s unexpected, sudden closure. Little John’s, a nonprofit food organization, was contracted to provide catering...
OREGON, WI
Channel 3000

No one hurt, dog rescued in Town of Sun Prairie house fire

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Officials say no one was hurt in a house fire in the Town of Sun Prairie Thursday morning. Multiple departments were called to a duplex in the 2000 block of Manley Drive just before 8:30 a.m. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Brat Fest music lineup announced for 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat Fest organizers announced the headliners that will be hitting the stage this summer as brats are being thrown on the grills. Over 70 local and Midwest artists will perform at the festival, including headliners Frankie Ballard, Slaughter, and Kid N Play on the Grand Stage. Brat Fest officials added that Tone Loc, Bill Miller, Craig Campbell, and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, will also be performing. Festival organizer Tim Metcalfe described the lineup as one of the best they’ve ever had.
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks

There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Dryer fire causes evacuation at west side cafe

MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Fire Department says a cafe and adjacent businesses on Old Sauk Rd. were forced to evacuate earlier this week due to a dryer fire. Employees at the cafe on the 8400 block of Old Sauk Rd. were drying laundry when they began to smell something burning just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning but didn't see anything suspicious, the fire department said. But about 15 minutes later, employees described hearing "poof" sounds coming from the dryer before seeing the fire inside.
MADISON, WI
madisoncollege.edu

Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21

The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

TONIGHT AT 6: In wake of nonbinary teen's suicide, Dane Co. mom hopes for change

Tonight at 6 on News 3 Now...Mourning her nonbinary teen’s death by suicide, a Dane County mom shares what made Graciella Sawyer special and the vision the 14-year-old had for a better world cut short. Even as Dia Caulkins recognized her child’s struggle with gender identity and tried her...
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

League of Women Voters online forum is Feb. 9

The League of Women Voters of Dane County is hosting a virtual public issues forum, “Wisconsin Supreme Court: Why Your Vote Matters,” from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, online via zoom. The primary and general elections to select a new Wisconsin Supreme Court justice will take place Feb....
DANE COUNTY, WI
oregonobserver.com

Boys swimming: Oregon falls to Badger West unbeaten McFarland, tops Stoughton

The Oregon boys swimming team lost a conference dual to Badger West unbeaten McFarland 105.5-64.5 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at McFarland High School. Oregon also defeated Stoughton 107-62 at the meet. “Overall, we hit many new PRs,” Oregon head coach Justin Sawran said. “We wanted the win, but McFarland has...
OREGON, WI
x1071.com

More on Possible Plant Closures in Fennimore & Portage

Two manufacturing plants and hundreds of jobs are at risk for two Wisconsin communities, one in Portage and the other in Fennimore. The Energizer plants in Portage and Fennimore are being caught in the middle of what its parent company calls a “phased consolidation.” According to Teamsters Union officials, the possible closing of the two plants as a result of the plan could lead to the layoff of over 600 workers over the next two years. The union is calling the company’s intentions “corporate greed.” Portage Mayor Mitchell Craig says he’s going to the top levels of state government including Governor Tony Evers and his staff for help. Fennimore has had the Energizer Plant in operation since 1970.
FENNIMORE, WI

