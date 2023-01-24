Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Related
oregonobserver.com
Community Calendar 01/26-02/02
The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Jan. 26, and Thursday, Feb. 2. Oregon Area Food Pantry Distribution and Collection. 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, and 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open for in-person shopping every Tuesday. Additionally, the non-profit organization...
oregonobserver.com
Little John’s closure leaves senior center scrambling for food support
At the Village of Oregon Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Oregon Area Senior Center Director Rachel Brickner asked for the community’s support in finding a usable commercial kitchen in light of Little John’s unexpected, sudden closure. Little John’s, a nonprofit food organization, was contracted to provide catering...
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
Channel 3000
No one hurt, dog rescued in Town of Sun Prairie house fire
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Officials say no one was hurt in a house fire in the Town of Sun Prairie Thursday morning. Multiple departments were called to a duplex in the 2000 block of Manley Drive just before 8:30 a.m. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said...
nbc15.com
Brat Fest music lineup announced for 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat Fest organizers announced the headliners that will be hitting the stage this summer as brats are being thrown on the grills. Over 70 local and Midwest artists will perform at the festival, including headliners Frankie Ballard, Slaughter, and Kid N Play on the Grand Stage. Brat Fest officials added that Tone Loc, Bill Miller, Craig Campbell, and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, will also be performing. Festival organizer Tim Metcalfe described the lineup as one of the best they’ve ever had.
seehafernews.com
Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks
There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
Channel 3000
Dryer fire causes evacuation at west side cafe
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Fire Department says a cafe and adjacent businesses on Old Sauk Rd. were forced to evacuate earlier this week due to a dryer fire. Employees at the cafe on the 8400 block of Old Sauk Rd. were drying laundry when they began to smell something burning just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning but didn't see anything suspicious, the fire department said. But about 15 minutes later, employees described hearing "poof" sounds coming from the dryer before seeing the fire inside.
madisoncollege.edu
Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21
The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
Channel 3000
TONIGHT AT 6: In wake of nonbinary teen's suicide, Dane Co. mom hopes for change
Tonight at 6 on News 3 Now...Mourning her nonbinary teen’s death by suicide, a Dane County mom shares what made Graciella Sawyer special and the vision the 14-year-old had for a better world cut short. Even as Dia Caulkins recognized her child’s struggle with gender identity and tried her...
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
nbc15.com
Less money for groceries: Extra FoodShare benefits are expiring soon
You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. The Dane County Community Housing Survey can be completed online in 7 to 10 minutes. State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial. Updated:...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
Channel 3000
Richland Center community rallies behind animal rescue owner who lost everything in house fire
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. -- The Richland Center community has come together in a big way to help one of its most dedicated residents who recently lost everything in a house fire. Just two days ago, Judy Elliott's home caught fire, destroying nearly everything inside leaving her without clothes, family heirlooms and more.
oregonobserver.com
League of Women Voters online forum is Feb. 9
The League of Women Voters of Dane County is hosting a virtual public issues forum, “Wisconsin Supreme Court: Why Your Vote Matters,” from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, online via zoom. The primary and general elections to select a new Wisconsin Supreme Court justice will take place Feb....
oregonobserver.com
Boys swimming: Oregon falls to Badger West unbeaten McFarland, tops Stoughton
The Oregon boys swimming team lost a conference dual to Badger West unbeaten McFarland 105.5-64.5 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at McFarland High School. Oregon also defeated Stoughton 107-62 at the meet. “Overall, we hit many new PRs,” Oregon head coach Justin Sawran said. “We wanted the win, but McFarland has...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Channel 3000
Little John's suspending operations amid search for new space, additional funding
MADISON, Wis. -- Little John's is temporarily suspending the majority of the organization's operations as proprietor and chef David Heide and his team look for new ways to support the business. Heide said Monday that plans to move into a new location this year have fallen through. Meanwhile, the organization...
Wisconsin City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
x1071.com
More on Possible Plant Closures in Fennimore & Portage
Two manufacturing plants and hundreds of jobs are at risk for two Wisconsin communities, one in Portage and the other in Fennimore. The Energizer plants in Portage and Fennimore are being caught in the middle of what its parent company calls a “phased consolidation.” According to Teamsters Union officials, the possible closing of the two plants as a result of the plan could lead to the layoff of over 600 workers over the next two years. The union is calling the company’s intentions “corporate greed.” Portage Mayor Mitchell Craig says he’s going to the top levels of state government including Governor Tony Evers and his staff for help. Fennimore has had the Energizer Plant in operation since 1970.
WWMT
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
Comments / 0