Half Moon Bay, CA

New York Post

Two victims in Monterey Park mass shooting identified

Two of the 10 victims slain in California’s ballroom bloodbath were identified Monday, as authorities revealed all of the people killed were over age 50.  My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were among the women murdered in the Monterey Park massacre by Huu Can Tran, who later killed himself in a dramatic standoff with police in nearby Torrance. Nhan’s family, who called her Mymy, said Monday that the tragedy is “still sinking in. “She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends,” they wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “It’s what she loved to do....
MONTEREY PARK, CA
thesource.com

Seven People Shot Dead In Another California Mass Shooting

As the country still reels from the mass shooting in SoCal’s Monterey Park tragedy, where 11 people were killed and at least ten others were wounded by a single shooter, another mass shooting has occurred in the Golden State; this time in the Northern CA’s coastal city of Half Moon Bay, where seven people were fatally shot. It has also been reported that all of the victims in the shooting were Chinese American farm workers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Herald

Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed

A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WRAL

Video shows mass shooting suspect being handcuffed

A mass shooting was reported Monday in the bay area just two days after the tragic Lunar New Year shooting in southern California. Thirty-eight mass shootings have already happened in the first 24 days of this year, according to Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting was reported Monday in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thetrace.org

‘Just Another Mass Shooting in America’

“Assault weapon” can mean a lot of different things. People often use it to refer to any gun that looks like it belongs on the battlefield instead of in a civilian’s home, regardless of its actual capabilities. “Assault pistol” — the way the Los Angeles County sheriff initially described the gun a man used to kill at least 11 people at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park, California, over the weekend — is even less clear. So what is it, exactly? And how does it compare to other guns banned in California? Chip Brownlee and Jennifer Mascia explain.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Independent

Four days, three mass shootings, 19 dead: West Coast reels from gun violence ‘suicide pact’

It is a wave of shocking gun violence that has seen 19 people on the West Coast killed in a string of shootings over the last four days.California’s reputation as a leading state for gun safety has been shattered by three mass shootings since Saturday night alone.The state, which the CDC says has the 44th lowest gun death rate in the country, is reeling from the shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland.And police in Washington state were hunting a gunman on Tuesday who randomly shot dead three people outside a convenience store in the city of Yakima.Here...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Axios

More mass shootings in U.S. than days in 2023 so far

There have been more mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year than days, per research group the Gun Violence Archive. State of play: There have been 39 mass shootings in the first three weeks of 2023, including one in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, which left at least seven people dead on Monday and another in California's Monterey Park over the weekend in which 11 people were killed.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRON4 News

Biden to tour Santa Cruz to survey storm destruction today

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — After nine atmospheric rivers and record-breaking rainfall, the President of the United States is flying to California on Thursday to see the storms’ destruction up-close. President Joe Biden’s White House Press Office has not yet publicly announced precise locations where Biden will visit. But KRON4 has confirmed that he will […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

