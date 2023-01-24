Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murder
Jan 4 (Reuters) - A doctor whom police say intentionally drove his Tesla off a California cliff - injuring his two children, his wife and himself - will face attempted murder and child abuse charges when released from a hospital where he was in stable condition on Wednesday.
Two victims in Monterey Park mass shooting identified
Two of the 10 victims slain in California’s ballroom bloodbath were identified Monday, as authorities revealed all of the people killed were over age 50. My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were among the women murdered in the Monterey Park massacre by Huu Can Tran, who later killed himself in a dramatic standoff with police in nearby Torrance. Nhan’s family, who called her Mymy, said Monday that the tragedy is “still sinking in. “She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends,” they wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “It’s what she loved to do....
Seven People Shot Dead In Another California Mass Shooting
As the country still reels from the mass shooting in SoCal’s Monterey Park tragedy, where 11 people were killed and at least ten others were wounded by a single shooter, another mass shooting has occurred in the Golden State; this time in the Northern CA’s coastal city of Half Moon Bay, where seven people were fatally shot. It has also been reported that all of the victims in the shooting were Chinese American farm workers.
Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California
"A Room With A View" actor Julian Sands, 65, was reported missing on Friday while hiking in the Mt. Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles.
Another California Mass Shooting: 7 Dead, Suspect in Custody in Half Moon Bay
Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was later taken into custody after driving to a sheriff’s department substation. Half Moon Bay is located on the coast about 30 miles south...
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed
A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
These are the 7 people who were killed in the Half Moon Bay shootings
Shootings on two separate mushroom farms left seven people dead, many of whom were Asian and Latino farmworkers.
Horrific details uncovered in opening statements of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
Prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out their opening arguments in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney who is accused of killing his wife and youngest son, with both sides describing a gruesome scene where the two were found dead. Creighton Waters, the state’s lead...
Video shows mass shooting suspect being handcuffed
A mass shooting was reported Monday in the bay area just two days after the tragic Lunar New Year shooting in southern California. Thirty-eight mass shootings have already happened in the first 24 days of this year, according to Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting was reported Monday in the...
‘Just Another Mass Shooting in America’
“Assault weapon” can mean a lot of different things. People often use it to refer to any gun that looks like it belongs on the battlefield instead of in a civilian’s home, regardless of its actual capabilities. “Assault pistol” — the way the Los Angeles County sheriff initially described the gun a man used to kill at least 11 people at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park, California, over the weekend — is even less clear. So what is it, exactly? And how does it compare to other guns banned in California? Chip Brownlee and Jennifer Mascia explain.
Following catastrophic winter storms, President Joe Biden visits California
The president and Gov. Gavin Newsom will tour the hard-hit coastal town of Capitola.
New year brings a grim wave of mass killings across America
A year ago, the U.S. marked its first deadly gun rampage of the year on Jan. 23. By the same date this year, there have been six mass killings that have claimed 39 lives, leaving communities nationwide reeling from the onslaught of violence. Eleven people killed as they welcomed the...
Four days, three mass shootings, 19 dead: West Coast reels from gun violence ‘suicide pact’
It is a wave of shocking gun violence that has seen 19 people on the West Coast killed in a string of shootings over the last four days.California’s reputation as a leading state for gun safety has been shattered by three mass shootings since Saturday night alone.The state, which the CDC says has the 44th lowest gun death rate in the country, is reeling from the shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland.And police in Washington state were hunting a gunman on Tuesday who randomly shot dead three people outside a convenience store in the city of Yakima.Here...
Immigrant farm worker charged with 7 murders in northern California shooting
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan 25 (Reuters) - A 66-year-old immigrant farm worker was formally charged with premeditated murder on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of seven co-workers near San Francisco, the second of two gun rampages in California in recent days in which 18 people were killed.
More mass shootings in U.S. than days in 2023 so far
There have been more mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year than days, per research group the Gun Violence Archive. State of play: There have been 39 mass shootings in the first three weeks of 2023, including one in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, which left at least seven people dead on Monday and another in California's Monterey Park over the weekend in which 11 people were killed.
Latest On Mass Shooting At California Dance Hall
Ten people were killed and 10 others injured during the shooting.
Idaho boy dies and mother injured after being attacked by four dogs, police say
Four dogs fatally attacked a boy in Idaho on Saturday, Jan. 21 and caused injuries to his mother, leading the dogs to be put down and their owners to be cited with 15 local violations, police said. The attacks, carried out by two Rottweilers and two mixed breed dogs at...
Biden to tour Santa Cruz to survey storm destruction today
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — After nine atmospheric rivers and record-breaking rainfall, the President of the United States is flying to California on Thursday to see the storms’ destruction up-close. President Joe Biden’s White House Press Office has not yet publicly announced precise locations where Biden will visit. But KRON4 has confirmed that he will […]
