Santa Fe school district creates initiative after rise in non-English-speaking students
“I can feel the struggle of my students because me, personally, I'm not a native English speaker, so I can see how they struggle,” said Villegas.
Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
KOAT 7
Proposed bills could be costly for New Mexico restaurants
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two new proposals to increase the state's minimum wage is now up for discussion. This comes weeks after the state's minimum wage increased from $7.50 to $12 an hour over the course of three years. It was signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019.
19thnews.org
How New Mexico child care workers got the state to invest in their industry
We’re reporting the untold stories of women and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. Merline Gallegos’ child care center has been on the verge of closing many times. She’s long struggled to pay her workers the wages she believes they deserve, and when the pandemic hit, things only got worse.
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
newsfromthestates.com
Governor: N.M. prison medical care contracts leave ‘a lot to be desired’
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lays out her public safety legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of the Roundhouse. To her left sits House Speaker Javier Martínez. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) New Mexico’s governor and lawmakers from both parties...
krwg.org
Local lawmakers claim greater power
Three years ago, none of the committees in the New Mexico House of Representatives were chaired by a member from Las Cruces. This year, our representatives lead three committees, including the one that writes the budget. Nathan Small was elevated from vice-chair to chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance...
kunm.org
WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More
Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
Rio Grande Sun
Job Seekers Wanted for Fire Recovery
The federal government is hiring for a number of well-paid jobs to help Northern New Mexico recover from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The jobs are with the government’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, opened by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to handle damage claims from the devastating blaze. Available positions include Chief Ombudsman, Claims Representative, Navigator, Inventory Management Specialist, Supply Management Specialist and Public Affairs Specialist.
newsfromthestates.com
To share or not to share is the referendum question
Referendums bring in extra dollars to public schools above the K-12 funding formula. But some people want charter schools to share the dollars. (Getty Images) Public school referendum sharing could be one of the hottest educational topics of the 2023 General Assembly session. While school funding is always complicated, the notion of sharing referendum dollars is especially tricky and warrants some tedious study time in order to fully understand the decision legislators are being asked to make.
kunm.org
Advocate calls for equity as NM lawmakers debate tax reforms
Significant tax reforms, including adjustments to income tax brackets and lowering the gross receipts tax, are expected to move through the Roundhouse this year with bipartisan backing, including from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Bill Jordan, government relations officer and senior policy advisor for New Mexico Voices for Children, penned a piece called “23 Roundhouse Resolutions for 2023,” that calls for lawmakers to create a more equitable tax code — not only with an eye towards income levels, but race and gender as well. He spoke with KUNM about why a children’s advocacy organization has tax reform so high on its priority list.
New Mexico lawmaker looks to raise legal age to 21 for obtaining certain guns
Some lawmakers called this move a "gun grab," while others said it's common sense.
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico Medicaid director departing role
New Mexico Medicaid Director Nicole Comeaux is leaving her role, the Albuquerque Journal reported Jan. 24. Ms. Comeaux has served as the program's director since 2019, according to the report. She helped lead the effort to move to a revamped Medicaid program called Turquoise Care, which is set to begin in 2024.
New Mexico Governor proposes $750, $1500 tax rebates for 2023
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after suggesting a new round of economic relief or “tax rebate” payments could go out to New Mexicans in 2023, Governor Michelle Lujan has finalized her support for a specific proposal. The Governor is endorsing Senate Bill 10, legislation that would send one-time rebates of $750 to single tax […]
New Mexico lawmakers propose bill to chemically castrate pedophiles as parole condition
A bill in New Mexico would require certain convicted sex offenders to undergo chemical castration as a condition of their parole
rrobserver.com
RRPS is seeking teacher residents
Rio Rancho Public School is holding to meetings to give information as the district seeks teacher residents. The first meeting is Jan. 31 with another meeting set for Feb. 8. Both meetings will be held at RRPS and on Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. The teacher residency program is designed to...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Albuquerque, New Mexico
Looking to expand your New Mexico adventure? Fill up your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Albuquerque, NM. With volcanic sites, artsy towns, and remnants of ancient civilizations nearby, New Mexico’s biggest city is one of the most interesting travel destinations in the United States. On...
What Solomon Peña’s case says about New Mexico politics
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Peña’s arrest in the case of shootings at the homes of elected leaders brought a national focus on New Mexico about the state of American politics. Albuquerque Police have accused Peña of hiring men to shoot at the Albuquerque homes of two county commissioners and two state politicians following the November election. […]
Roundhouse Roundup: Public comments, health and safety bill discussions
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday January 23, legislators are back to lawmaking with the second week of the 2023 session. Today, lawmakers will debate a few introduced bills, and one committee will even take public comment for the first time. The House Appropriations and Finance Committee, which generally debates bills related to spending, is opening up […]
New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico continues to see continued growth in cannabis sales since the substance was legalized for recreational use sales back in April of 2022. The month of December has seen the highest numbers so far, with over $28 million in adult-use sales, according to the New Mexico Regulation & The post New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet appeared first on KVIA.
