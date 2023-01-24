Significant tax reforms, including adjustments to income tax brackets and lowering the gross receipts tax, are expected to move through the Roundhouse this year with bipartisan backing, including from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Bill Jordan, government relations officer and senior policy advisor for New Mexico Voices for Children, penned a piece called “23 Roundhouse Resolutions for 2023,” that calls for lawmakers to create a more equitable tax code — not only with an eye towards income levels, but race and gender as well. He spoke with KUNM about why a children’s advocacy organization has tax reform so high on its priority list.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO