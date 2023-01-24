ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana lawmakers roll back school choice bill, advance student literacy initiatives

School choice bill amended but passes; plus financial literacy and graduation waivers addressed. (Getty Images) Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that would further expand school choice for Hoosiers but rolled back certain provisions that would have made the program universally accessible. The bill to widen eligibility for the...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Supporters turn out to champion affirmative consent in Roundhouse hearing

A year ago, students rallied at the Roundhouse for an affirmative consent bill that lawmakers in committee voted was beyond the scope of the 30-day, budget-focused legislative session. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Legislation making its way through the session would transform how sexual assault cases are handled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Why are School Choice Week’s loudest supporters opposed to expanding school choice?

School choice week is upon us once again. Groups of lawmakers, advocates, and school leaders will praise General Assembly leadership for dramatically expanding school choice over the past decade. They will thank legislative leaders for increasing the number of charter schools and creating voucher programs that now give families earning over $100,000 per year over $5,500 for private school tuition.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

To share or not to share is the referendum question

Referendums bring in extra dollars to public schools above the K-12 funding formula. But some people want charter schools to share the dollars. (Getty Images) Public school referendum sharing could be one of the hottest educational topics of the 2023 General Assembly session. While school funding is always complicated, the notion of sharing referendum dollars is especially tricky and warrants some tedious study time in order to fully understand the decision legislators are being asked to make.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

N.M. educators seek a role in setting requirements for extended learning

The New Mexico State Land Office has produced billions for early childhood and K-12 public schools. Some of that money went to teacher raises and paying for more classroom time. Teachers want to make sure they are also getting paid to cover planning for the extra work. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
LAS CRUCES, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers

Indiana legislators have filed a host of bills that would impact LGBTQ Hoosiers in negative ways. (Getty Images) The Indiana General Assembly has put forward a slate of hate — an onslaught of bills targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers and singling out trans kids. There is no other way to describe what we are seeing at the Statehouse. This is not one or two bad bills, this is a well-orchestrated, hate-driven campaign to push trans kids out of public life.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Why School Enrollment Declines Are A ‘Significant Concern’ In Hawaii

The Queen Lydia Liliuokalani Elementary School closed more than a decade ago but the effect on the community is still being felt. Credit: David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023 (David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023) A decade after Queen Lydia Liliuokalani Elementary School closed its doors because of low enrollment, the ripple effects the closure had...
HAWAII STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘Bigotry is bad for business,’ Whitmer declares in her State of the State speech

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her fifth State of the State address on Jan. 25, 2023. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) Throughout Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s fifth State of the State address Wednesday night, she drew connections between the many civil rights issues she has championed for years and the need to strengthen the state’s economy.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘The state threw them to the wolves’: Health department struggles to manage massive medical marijuana program

Pharm Grown employees Spencer James, left, and Derek Watts water marijuana plants at Pharm Grown in Como, Miss., Monday, January 23, 2023. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today. Behind closed doors, Mississippi’s eight-person medical cannabis office is struggling against its workload. The Health Department office charged by the Legislature with running...
newsfromthestates.com

Governor: N.M. prison medical care contracts leave ‘a lot to be desired’

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lays out her public safety legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of the Roundhouse. To her left sits House Speaker Javier Martínez. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) New Mexico’s governor and lawmakers from both parties...
newsfromthestates.com

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut

The Oregon Food Bank is stocking up at its warehouse in Northeast Portland. (Courtesy of the Oregon Food Bank) Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc

COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 03: Newly elected Ohio House Speaker Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) at the opening day ceremonies of the 135th General Assembly of the State of Ohio, January 3, 2023, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.)
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week

Nurses and community members rally for better working conditions at MyMichigan Alma in December. | Photo courtesy of the Michigan Nurses Association. Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority

Potential buyers try out guns which are displayed on an exhibitor's table during the Nation's Gun Show. (Photo by Alex Wong, Getty Images) A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
newsfromthestates.com

Young Kansas lawmakers say pay increase is needed to remain in office, attract better candidates

TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
TOPEKA, KS
newsfromthestates.com

Newport News to vote on superintendent firing and more Va. headlines

• The Newport News School Board has scheduled a vote tonight on the potential firing of Superintendent George Parker after his administration came under intense criticism over the shooting of a first-grade teacher by a 6-year-old student.—Daily Press. • The Republican-led House of Delegates passed several key elements of...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
newsfromthestates.com

Service members at odds over National Guard court-martial bill

Indiana National Guard members navigate an obstacle course in Edinburgh. (Timothy Sproles/Defense Visual Information Distribution Service) A proposal stripping Indiana National Guard members of the right to refuse non-judicial punishment and demand a trial by court-martial is drawing outrage from some veterans, even as guard leaders say it’ll ensure good order and discipline.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy