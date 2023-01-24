Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana lawmakers roll back school choice bill, advance student literacy initiatives
School choice bill amended but passes; plus financial literacy and graduation waivers addressed. (Getty Images) Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that would further expand school choice for Hoosiers but rolled back certain provisions that would have made the program universally accessible. The bill to widen eligibility for the...
Supporters turn out to champion affirmative consent in Roundhouse hearing
A year ago, students rallied at the Roundhouse for an affirmative consent bill that lawmakers in committee voted was beyond the scope of the 30-day, budget-focused legislative session. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Legislation making its way through the session would transform how sexual assault cases are handled...
Why are School Choice Week’s loudest supporters opposed to expanding school choice?
School choice week is upon us once again. Groups of lawmakers, advocates, and school leaders will praise General Assembly leadership for dramatically expanding school choice over the past decade. They will thank legislative leaders for increasing the number of charter schools and creating voucher programs that now give families earning over $100,000 per year over $5,500 for private school tuition.
To share or not to share is the referendum question
Referendums bring in extra dollars to public schools above the K-12 funding formula. But some people want charter schools to share the dollars. (Getty Images) Public school referendum sharing could be one of the hottest educational topics of the 2023 General Assembly session. While school funding is always complicated, the notion of sharing referendum dollars is especially tricky and warrants some tedious study time in order to fully understand the decision legislators are being asked to make.
Special committee seeks solutions to ‘horrible’ child care situation in state
There are at least three bills this session addressing the state’s child care shortage but none are currently before the Special Committee on Childcare. (Daria Nipot | Getty Images) Massachusetts child care workers earn about $10,000 more a year than their New Hampshire peers. It’s a parent’s gross income,...
N.M. educators seek a role in setting requirements for extended learning
The New Mexico State Land Office has produced billions for early childhood and K-12 public schools. Some of that money went to teacher raises and paying for more classroom time. Teachers want to make sure they are also getting paid to cover planning for the extra work. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers
Indiana legislators have filed a host of bills that would impact LGBTQ Hoosiers in negative ways. (Getty Images) The Indiana General Assembly has put forward a slate of hate — an onslaught of bills targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers and singling out trans kids. There is no other way to describe what we are seeing at the Statehouse. This is not one or two bad bills, this is a well-orchestrated, hate-driven campaign to push trans kids out of public life.
Health leaders are ‘cheerleading’ for childhood vaccines as student vaccination rates drop
Citing health concerns, Hali and Cody Wilkins of Henniker have decided their 3-year-old daughter, Jovie, will not get the mandated childhood vaccines. Health professionals say a small minority of parents forgo vaccination for measles, mumps, polio, and other communicable diseases. (Courtesy) The number of Granite State students up to date...
Why School Enrollment Declines Are A ‘Significant Concern’ In Hawaii
The Queen Lydia Liliuokalani Elementary School closed more than a decade ago but the effect on the community is still being felt. Credit: David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023 (David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023) A decade after Queen Lydia Liliuokalani Elementary School closed its doors because of low enrollment, the ripple effects the closure had...
‘Bigotry is bad for business,’ Whitmer declares in her State of the State speech
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her fifth State of the State address on Jan. 25, 2023. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) Throughout Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s fifth State of the State address Wednesday night, she drew connections between the many civil rights issues she has championed for years and the need to strengthen the state’s economy.
‘The state threw them to the wolves’: Health department struggles to manage massive medical marijuana program
Pharm Grown employees Spencer James, left, and Derek Watts water marijuana plants at Pharm Grown in Como, Miss., Monday, January 23, 2023. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today. Behind closed doors, Mississippi’s eight-person medical cannabis office is struggling against its workload. The Health Department office charged by the Legislature with running...
Governor: N.M. prison medical care contracts leave ‘a lot to be desired’
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lays out her public safety legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of the Roundhouse. To her left sits House Speaker Javier Martínez. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) New Mexico’s governor and lawmakers from both parties...
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut
The Oregon Food Bank is stocking up at its warehouse in Northeast Portland. (Courtesy of the Oregon Food Bank) Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000...
Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc
COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 03: Newly elected Ohio House Speaker Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) at the opening day ceremonies of the 135th General Assembly of the State of Ohio, January 3, 2023, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.)
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week
Nurses and community members rally for better working conditions at MyMichigan Alma in December. | Photo courtesy of the Michigan Nurses Association. Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said.
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority
Potential buyers try out guns which are displayed on an exhibitor's table during the Nation's Gun Show. (Photo by Alex Wong, Getty Images) A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio.
Young Kansas lawmakers say pay increase is needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
Newport News to vote on superintendent firing and more Va. headlines
• The Newport News School Board has scheduled a vote tonight on the potential firing of Superintendent George Parker after his administration came under intense criticism over the shooting of a first-grade teacher by a 6-year-old student.—Daily Press. • The Republican-led House of Delegates passed several key elements of...
Service members at odds over National Guard court-martial bill
Indiana National Guard members navigate an obstacle course in Edinburgh. (Timothy Sproles/Defense Visual Information Distribution Service) A proposal stripping Indiana National Guard members of the right to refuse non-judicial punishment and demand a trial by court-martial is drawing outrage from some veterans, even as guard leaders say it’ll ensure good order and discipline.
Police and firefighter pension bill, long sought by unions, is revived in Alaska House
Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, speaks on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) A bill that would recreate a state pension plan for firefighters and police officers has been revived in...
