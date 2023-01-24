ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

‘A shell game:’ Fiscal watchdog’s report on school tax hikes kicks up a fuss | Thursday Coffee

Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor, a Dauphin County Republican, gives his inaugural address on Jan. 19, 2021 in Harrisburg. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso) A report by Pennsylvania’s elected fiscal watchdog accusing a dozen Pennsylvania school districts of playing a “shell game” that saw them raise local property taxes even as they sat on millions of dollars in reserves kicked up a serious fuss in the Capitol on Wednesday.
Newport News to vote on superintendent firing and more Va. headlines

• The Newport News School Board has scheduled a vote tonight on the potential firing of Superintendent George Parker after his administration came under intense criticism over the shooting of a first-grade teacher by a 6-year-old student.—Daily Press. • The Republican-led House of Delegates passed several key elements of...
‘Bigotry is bad for business,’ Whitmer declares in her State of the State speech

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her fifth State of the State address on Jan. 25, 2023. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) Throughout Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s fifth State of the State address Wednesday night, she drew connections between the many civil rights issues she has championed for years and the need to strengthen the state’s economy.
Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc

COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 03: Newly elected Ohio House Speaker Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) at the opening day ceremonies of the 135th General Assembly of the State of Ohio, January 3, 2023, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.)
Juvenile justice recommendations from legislature lean heavily on institutions

Sign at the entrance to the John S. Wilder Youth Development Center. Reports have chronicled instances of verbal, physical and sexual assault of juveniles housed at the facility. (Photo: Google Earth) A legislative committee charged with reviewing the state’s troubled juvenile justice system made more than a dozen recommendations on...
Supporters turn out to champion affirmative consent in Roundhouse hearing

A year ago, students rallied at the Roundhouse for an affirmative consent bill that lawmakers in committee voted was beyond the scope of the 30-day, budget-focused legislative session. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Legislation making its way through the session would transform how sexual assault cases are handled...
Young Kansas lawmakers say pay increase is needed to remain in office, attract better candidates

TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks at an event on climate and transportation policy at Denver's Union Station on Sept. 1, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) For the third legislative session in a row, an effort by Democratic lawmakers to beef up Colorado’s approach to combating climate change is getting a cool reception from Gov. Jared Polis’ administration and industry groups.
Democrats reintroduce abortion referendum, but not in time for April ballot

Democrats introduced the resolution a day after protesters rallied at the Wisconsin State Capitol for the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Democratic lawmakers reintroduced an advisory referendum Monday that would ask voters whether Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban —...
Voting rights stripped from some Hoosiers in bill

Indiana Republicans moved a bill Wednesday to take away voting rights for a decade from those who commit felony voter fraud. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hoosiers convicted of felony vote fraud offenses wouldn’t be able to cast a ballot for 10 years under a bill passed 6-4 by the House Elections Committee Wednesday.
‘The state threw them to the wolves’: Health department struggles to manage massive medical marijuana program

Pharm Grown employees Spencer James, left, and Derek Watts water marijuana plants at Pharm Grown in Como, Miss., Monday, January 23, 2023. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today. Behind closed doors, Mississippi’s eight-person medical cannabis office is struggling against its workload. The Health Department office charged by the Legislature with running...
Shapiro’s environmental agenda raises hopes — but also questions

Following his swearing-in as the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro delivered his inaugural address to Pennsylvania. Harrisburg, PA – Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (Commonwealth Media Service photo). Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro campaigned on an environmental platform propped up by green jobs, innovation on the road to decarbonization,...
ACLU asks Yellowstone County judge to hold state in contempt for failing to comply with court order

Judge Michael Moses of Yellowstone County at a court hearing on July 11, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a motion in Yellowstone County District Court to hold the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Gov. Greg Gianforte in contempt for refusing to follow what it says are two court orders to change its policy for amending gender designations on birth certificates.
Governor: N.M. prison medical care contracts leave ‘a lot to be desired’

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lays out her public safety legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of the Roundhouse. To her left sits House Speaker Javier Martínez. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) New Mexico’s governor and lawmakers from both parties...
To share or not to share is the referendum question

Referendums bring in extra dollars to public schools above the K-12 funding formula. But some people want charter schools to share the dollars. (Getty Images) Public school referendum sharing could be one of the hottest educational topics of the 2023 General Assembly session. While school funding is always complicated, the notion of sharing referendum dollars is especially tricky and warrants some tedious study time in order to fully understand the decision legislators are being asked to make.
