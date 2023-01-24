Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
newsfromthestates.com
‘A shell game:’ Fiscal watchdog’s report on school tax hikes kicks up a fuss | Thursday Coffee
Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor, a Dauphin County Republican, gives his inaugural address on Jan. 19, 2021 in Harrisburg. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso) A report by Pennsylvania’s elected fiscal watchdog accusing a dozen Pennsylvania school districts of playing a “shell game” that saw them raise local property taxes even as they sat on millions of dollars in reserves kicked up a serious fuss in the Capitol on Wednesday.
newsfromthestates.com
Supporters turn out to champion affirmative consent in Roundhouse hearing
A year ago, students rallied at the Roundhouse for an affirmative consent bill that lawmakers in committee voted was beyond the scope of the 30-day, budget-focused legislative session. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Legislation making its way through the session would transform how sexual assault cases are handled...
newsfromthestates.com
Police and firefighter pension bill, long sought by unions, is revived in Alaska House
Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, speaks on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) A bill that would recreate a state pension plan for firefighters and police officers has been revived in...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska will receive $285 million in federal money to boost state ferry service
The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Columbia is seen in drydock on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Ketchikan, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The Federal Transit Administration has awarded more than a quarter-billion dollars to the Alaska Marine Highway System, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Wednesday.
newsfromthestates.com
Years of late tax payments cost Mercer County taxpayers millions, comptroller says
State watchdog points to mismanagement by and lackluster oversight of Mercer County CFO David Miller, who was suspended in August. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) Mercer County failed to timely pay state and federal payroll taxes for more than three consecutive years, costing residents millions in penalties and interest, according to acting state Comptroller Kevin Walsh.
newsfromthestates.com
Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks at an event on climate and transportation policy at Denver's Union Station on Sept. 1, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) For the third legislative session in a row, an effort by Democratic lawmakers to beef up Colorado’s approach to combating climate change is getting a cool reception from Gov. Jared Polis’ administration and industry groups.
newsfromthestates.com
‘Bigotry is bad for business,’ Whitmer declares in her State of the State speech
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her fifth State of the State address on Jan. 25, 2023. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) Throughout Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s fifth State of the State address Wednesday night, she drew connections between the many civil rights issues she has championed for years and the need to strengthen the state’s economy.
newsfromthestates.com
Shapiro’s environmental agenda raises hopes — but also questions
Following his swearing-in as the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro delivered his inaugural address to Pennsylvania. Harrisburg, PA – Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (Commonwealth Media Service photo). Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro campaigned on an environmental platform propped up by green jobs, innovation on the road to decarbonization,...
newsfromthestates.com
Young Kansas lawmakers say pay increase is needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc
COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 03: Newly elected Ohio House Speaker Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) at the opening day ceremonies of the 135th General Assembly of the State of Ohio, January 3, 2023, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.)
newsfromthestates.com
‘The state threw them to the wolves’: Health department struggles to manage massive medical marijuana program
Pharm Grown employees Spencer James, left, and Derek Watts water marijuana plants at Pharm Grown in Como, Miss., Monday, January 23, 2023. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today. Behind closed doors, Mississippi’s eight-person medical cannabis office is struggling against its workload. The Health Department office charged by the Legislature with running...
KTVU FOX 2
Proposed affordable housing on DMV parking lot unanimously approved by San Francisco supes
SAN FRANCISCO - Moments after approving an expanded goal for affordable housing construction on Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors called on the state to build housing on top of San Francisco's California Department of Motor Vehicles field office parking lot. Passed unanimously, the resolution urges state officials to...
Northern California, It’s Beautiful, But How Safe Are These 5 Cities?
Crime is everywhere. The only things you can really do to protect yourself are to be aware of your surroundings, be prepared, and be nice to others. Will that work all the time? Nope. These tips might seem like common sense, but common sense is hardly ever common. It doesn’t matter if you live in the largest city or the smallest; you’ll have to deal with crime in some form or fashion.
newsfromthestates.com
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew some lines but left room for interpretation. Now, some Alaska families are suing the state with the hope of getting a definitive answer.
San Francisco Committee Recommends Massive Reparations for Black Residents
Each Black inhabitant of San Francisco, including those arrested during the racist war on drugs, should receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $5 million from the African American Reparations Advisory Committee. The post San Francisco Committee Recommends Massive Reparations for Black Residents appeared first on The Washington Informer.
newsfromthestates.com
Governor: N.M. prison medical care contracts leave ‘a lot to be desired’
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lays out her public safety legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of the Roundhouse. To her left sits House Speaker Javier Martínez. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) New Mexico’s governor and lawmakers from both parties...
newsfromthestates.com
Battered by spike in fuel costs, commuter bus operator and diesel provider face possible MTA lawsuits
Ron Dillon Jr.’s family has been in the chartered bus business for more than 100 years. His company, Atlantic Coast Charters, provides service to private groups, universities and government agencies. Until a month ago, he ran three commuter routes for the Maryland Transit Administration. Now he’s facing a potential...
newsfromthestates.com
Governor’s office makes it clear: No reinstatement for suspended prosecutor
Andrew Warren addresses news reporters following a Sept. 19, 2022, hearing in his bid for reinstatement as state's attorney for Hillsborough County. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him on Aug. 4, 2022. Credit: Michael Moline. Gov. Ron DeSantis will not return suspended Andrew Warren to his post as the twice-elected state’s...
newsfromthestates.com
Bill would require schools to let students use preferred names on diplomas
The bill would allow New Jersey students to put their preferred names on their diplomas without getting a legal name change. (Getty Images) New Jersey lawmakers on Monday advanced legislation to make it easier for students to use their preferred names on diplomas. The measure (A1588) attracted opposition from critics...
newsfromthestates.com
As controversial concessions contract stalls, BWI chief touts airport growth, says he expects ‘to remain on’
Ricky Smith, who has headed the Maryland Aviation Administration since the early days of the Hogan administration and co-hosted a fundraiser during the fall for Gov. Wes Moore (D), said Wednesday that he anticipates running the agency for the foreseeable future. “I expect to remain on,” Smith told Maryland Matters...
