Tennessee State

WATE

Child restraint legislation in Tennessee

Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that authority only exists for school resource officers. Child restraint legislation in Tennessee. Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that...
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Governor: N.M. prison medical care contracts leave 'a lot to be desired'

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lays out her public safety legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of the Roundhouse. To her left sits House Speaker Javier Martínez. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) New Mexico’s governor and lawmakers from both parties...
CBS 42

Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis community activist is making history by becoming one of the youngest state lawmakers elected to fill the Tennessee House District 86 seat formerly held by the late Barbara Cooper. Justin J. Pearson easily defeated nine other candidates, including attorney Julian Bolton and Representative Cooper’s daughter Tanya Cooper, to represent […]
MEMPHIS, TN
newsfromthestates.com

Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc

COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 03: Newly elected Ohio House Speaker Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) at the opening day ceremonies of the 135th General Assembly of the State of Ohio, January 3, 2023, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.)
OHIO STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee recruiting teachers with fast-growing program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee loses thousands of teachers every year, and there aren’t enough new teachers to replace them. But, an expanding apprentice-style program is aiming to change that. The CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, JC Bowman, said educators were skipping school for retirement or other professions,...
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Young Kansas lawmakers say pay increase is needed to remain in office, attract better candidates

TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
TOPEKA, KS
newsfromthestates.com

Voting rights stripped from some Hoosiers in bill

Indiana Republicans moved a bill Wednesday to take away voting rights for a decade from those who commit felony voter fraud. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hoosiers convicted of felony vote fraud offenses wouldn’t be able to cast a ballot for 10 years under a bill passed 6-4 by the House Elections Committee Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers

Indiana legislators have filed a host of bills that would impact LGBTQ Hoosiers in negative ways. (Getty Images) The Indiana General Assembly has put forward a slate of hate — an onslaught of bills targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers and singling out trans kids. There is no other way to describe what we are seeing at the Statehouse. This is not one or two bad bills, this is a well-orchestrated, hate-driven campaign to push trans kids out of public life.
INDIANA STATE
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
newsfromthestates.com

Supporters turn out to champion affirmative consent in Roundhouse hearing

A year ago, students rallied at the Roundhouse for an affirmative consent bill that lawmakers in committee voted was beyond the scope of the 30-day, budget-focused legislative session. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Legislation making its way through the session would transform how sexual assault cases are handled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WATE

What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Service members at odds over National Guard court-martial bill

Indiana National Guard members navigate an obstacle course in Edinburgh. (Timothy Sproles/Defense Visual Information Distribution Service) A proposal stripping Indiana National Guard members of the right to refuse non-judicial punishment and demand a trial by court-martial is drawing outrage from some veterans, even as guard leaders say it’ll ensure good order and discipline.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut

The Oregon Food Bank is stocking up at its warehouse in Northeast Portland. (Courtesy of the Oregon Food Bank) Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Private school scholarship program heads to governor's desk

Rep. John Wills, floor manager for the private school scholarship bill, speaks in support of the governor's proposed education savings account program. The bill passed the Iowa House 54-45 Monday, Jan. 23. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Gov. Kim Reynolds made private school scholarships her top priority for the...
IOWA STATE

