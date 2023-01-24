Read full article on original website
TN lawmakers introduce differing legislation on gun violence, public safety
On Capitol Hill in Tennessee, two parties are introducing two very different ways to pull the trigger on keeping Tennesseans safe.
WATE
Child restraint legislation in Tennessee
Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that authority only exists for school resource officers. Child restraint legislation in Tennessee. Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that...
New Tennessee bill would let school districts set class size maximums
Under the proposed legislation, local school districts across Tennessee would be able to set their own class size maximums for each grade level.
newsfromthestates.com
Governor: N.M. prison medical care contracts leave ‘a lot to be desired’
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lays out her public safety legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of the Roundhouse. To her left sits House Speaker Javier Martínez. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) New Mexico’s governor and lawmakers from both parties...
Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis community activist is making history by becoming one of the youngest state lawmakers elected to fill the Tennessee House District 86 seat formerly held by the late Barbara Cooper. Justin J. Pearson easily defeated nine other candidates, including attorney Julian Bolton and Representative Cooper’s daughter Tanya Cooper, to represent […]
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc
COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 03: Newly elected Ohio House Speaker Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) at the opening day ceremonies of the 135th General Assembly of the State of Ohio, January 3, 2023, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.)
wpln.org
Here are the bills that gun control advocates are watching during this Tennessee legislative session
Every year, dozens of bills related to guns are introduced in Tennessee’s legislature. Here are the bills that gun control advocates are looking out for in the upcoming session. Republican Rep. Jay Reedy filed a House bill that would allow local directors of schools to essentially deputize certain employees,...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee recruiting teachers with fast-growing program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee loses thousands of teachers every year, and there aren’t enough new teachers to replace them. But, an expanding apprentice-style program is aiming to change that. The CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, JC Bowman, said educators were skipping school for retirement or other professions,...
newsfromthestates.com
Young Kansas lawmakers say pay increase is needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
newsfromthestates.com
Voting rights stripped from some Hoosiers in bill
Indiana Republicans moved a bill Wednesday to take away voting rights for a decade from those who commit felony voter fraud. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hoosiers convicted of felony vote fraud offenses wouldn’t be able to cast a ballot for 10 years under a bill passed 6-4 by the House Elections Committee Wednesday.
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers
Indiana legislators have filed a host of bills that would impact LGBTQ Hoosiers in negative ways. (Getty Images) The Indiana General Assembly has put forward a slate of hate — an onslaught of bills targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers and singling out trans kids. There is no other way to describe what we are seeing at the Statehouse. This is not one or two bad bills, this is a well-orchestrated, hate-driven campaign to push trans kids out of public life.
newsfromthestates.com
Governor’s office makes it clear: No reinstatement for suspended prosecutor
Andrew Warren addresses news reporters following a Sept. 19, 2022, hearing in his bid for reinstatement as state's attorney for Hillsborough County. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him on Aug. 4, 2022. Credit: Michael Moline. Gov. Ron DeSantis will not return suspended Andrew Warren to his post as the twice-elected state’s...
mymix1041.com
Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years
From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
newsfromthestates.com
Police and firefighter pension bill, long sought by unions, is revived in Alaska House
Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, speaks on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) A bill that would recreate a state pension plan for firefighters and police officers has been revived in...
newsfromthestates.com
Supporters turn out to champion affirmative consent in Roundhouse hearing
A year ago, students rallied at the Roundhouse for an affirmative consent bill that lawmakers in committee voted was beyond the scope of the 30-day, budget-focused legislative session. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Legislation making its way through the session would transform how sexual assault cases are handled...
WATE
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
newsfromthestates.com
Service members at odds over National Guard court-martial bill
Indiana National Guard members navigate an obstacle course in Edinburgh. (Timothy Sproles/Defense Visual Information Distribution Service) A proposal stripping Indiana National Guard members of the right to refuse non-judicial punishment and demand a trial by court-martial is drawing outrage from some veterans, even as guard leaders say it’ll ensure good order and discipline.
newsfromthestates.com
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut
The Oregon Food Bank is stocking up at its warehouse in Northeast Portland. (Courtesy of the Oregon Food Bank) Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000...
newsfromthestates.com
Private school scholarship program heads to governor’s desk
Rep. John Wills, floor manager for the private school scholarship bill, speaks in support of the governor's proposed education savings account program. The bill passed the Iowa House 54-45 Monday, Jan. 23. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Gov. Kim Reynolds made private school scholarships her top priority for the...
