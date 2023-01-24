Read full article on original website
Health leaders are ‘cheerleading’ for childhood vaccines as student vaccination rates drop
Citing health concerns, Hali and Cody Wilkins of Henniker have decided their 3-year-old daughter, Jovie, will not get the mandated childhood vaccines. Health professionals say a small minority of parents forgo vaccination for measles, mumps, polio, and other communicable diseases. (Courtesy) The number of Granite State students up to date...
‘The state threw them to the wolves’: Health department struggles to manage massive medical marijuana program
Pharm Grown employees Spencer James, left, and Derek Watts water marijuana plants at Pharm Grown in Como, Miss., Monday, January 23, 2023. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today. Behind closed doors, Mississippi’s eight-person medical cannabis office is struggling against its workload. The Health Department office charged by the Legislature with running...
COVID still slowing in Iowa as subvariant looms
The number of documented COVID-19 infections in Iowa continues to decline but at a lesser rate, according to state data. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 1,566 new confirmed cases in the past week among those who were not previously infected. That is about a 7% decrease from a week ago.
Supporters turn out to champion affirmative consent in Roundhouse hearing
A year ago, students rallied at the Roundhouse for an affirmative consent bill that lawmakers in committee voted was beyond the scope of the 30-day, budget-focused legislative session. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Legislation making its way through the session would transform how sexual assault cases are handled...
Special committee seeks solutions to ‘horrible’ child care situation in state
There are at least three bills this session addressing the state’s child care shortage but none are currently before the Special Committee on Childcare. (Daria Nipot | Getty Images) Massachusetts child care workers earn about $10,000 more a year than their New Hampshire peers. It’s a parent’s gross income,...
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week
Nurses and community members rally for better working conditions at MyMichigan Alma in December. | Photo courtesy of the Michigan Nurses Association. Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said.
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut
The Oregon Food Bank is stocking up at its warehouse in Northeast Portland. (Courtesy of the Oregon Food Bank) Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000...
Alaska will receive $285 million in federal money to boost state ferry service
The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Columbia is seen in drydock on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Ketchikan, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The Federal Transit Administration has awarded more than a quarter-billion dollars to the Alaska Marine Highway System, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Wednesday.
Sampson County site ranks No. 2 among U.S landfills for methane emissions. Rotting food is part of the problem.
This is the first in an occasional series of stories about greenhouse gas emissions and their sources. View a slideshow of emissions trends for municipal waste landfills that emit more than 100,000 metric tons of methane per year. Over time, the detritus of our lives, particularly food waste, breaks down...
‘Bigotry is bad for business,’ Whitmer declares in her State of the State speech
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her fifth State of the State address on Jan. 25, 2023. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) Throughout Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s fifth State of the State address Wednesday night, she drew connections between the many civil rights issues she has championed for years and the need to strengthen the state’s economy.
Takeaways from Gov. Tim Walz’s 2024-25 budget proposal
Gov. Tim Walz presents his budget to reporters at the Department of Revenue building in St. Paul on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday proposed a historic budget that gives money to working class and low-income Minnesotans, and invests in a range of government programs aimed at improving education, housing and health and child care.
Why School Enrollment Declines Are A ‘Significant Concern’ In Hawaii
The Queen Lydia Liliuokalani Elementary School closed more than a decade ago but the effect on the community is still being felt. Credit: David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023 (David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023) A decade after Queen Lydia Liliuokalani Elementary School closed its doors because of low enrollment, the ripple effects the closure had...
God’s gotta go: Montana’s quest to ban obscene material may have some Biblical victims
Just as Montana lawmakers are considering what some are calling the most extreme book banning for public libraries in the country, I was reading a book that got me wondering: If they are serious, would this book make it?. More on that in a moment. Consider that for as much...
Governor: N.M. prison medical care contracts leave ‘a lot to be desired’
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lays out her public safety legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of the Roundhouse. To her left sits House Speaker Javier Martínez. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) New Mexico’s governor and lawmakers from both parties...
Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks at an event on climate and transportation policy at Denver's Union Station on Sept. 1, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) For the third legislative session in a row, an effort by Democratic lawmakers to beef up Colorado’s approach to combating climate change is getting a cool reception from Gov. Jared Polis’ administration and industry groups.
Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends, state official tells Legislature
Juliet Charron, Idaho Medicaid division administrator, gives an overview of expansion Jan. 23, before Idaho House and Senate health and welfare committees. (Screenshot from Idaho In Session) If voters had not approved the expansion of Idaho Medicaid to low-income adults, Idahoans would have spent tens of millions of dollars more...
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority
Potential buyers try out guns which are displayed on an exhibitor's table during the Nation's Gun Show. (Photo by Alex Wong, Getty Images) A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio.
Bill would require schools to let students use preferred names on diplomas
The bill would allow New Jersey students to put their preferred names on their diplomas without getting a legal name change. (Getty Images) New Jersey lawmakers on Monday advanced legislation to make it easier for students to use their preferred names on diplomas. The measure (A1588) attracted opposition from critics...
Police and firefighter pension bill, long sought by unions, is revived in Alaska House
Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, speaks on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) A bill that would recreate a state pension plan for firefighters and police officers has been revived in...
To share or not to share is the referendum question
Referendums bring in extra dollars to public schools above the K-12 funding formula. But some people want charter schools to share the dollars. (Getty Images) Public school referendum sharing could be one of the hottest educational topics of the 2023 General Assembly session. While school funding is always complicated, the notion of sharing referendum dollars is especially tricky and warrants some tedious study time in order to fully understand the decision legislators are being asked to make.
