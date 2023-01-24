Georgia AG takes lead in domestic terror cases after protests of planned Atlanta police training center turn violent

Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
A 13-car crash on Interstate 95 and more Va. headlines
• The Newport News elementary school teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student sent someone a text message before the shooting indicating the boy had a gun and her superiors weren’t doing anything about it. A lawyer for the teacher said she intends to sue the school district.—NBC News.
newsfromthestates.com
FL Black leaders furious about Gov. DeSantis’ rejection of AP African American studies course
Advocates and Black leaders in the Florida Legislature gathered at the Capitol on Jan. 25, 2023 to push back against the DeSantis administration’s rejection of an AP African American pilot history course. Credit: Issac Morgan. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rejection of an Advanced Placement pilot course on African American studies...
newsfromthestates.com
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Although guaranteed by the U.S. Supreme Court, Brady/Giglio policies are lacking in many Kansas counties. (Getty Images) Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial.
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers
Indiana legislators have filed a host of bills that would impact LGBTQ Hoosiers in negative ways. (Getty Images) The Indiana General Assembly has put forward a slate of hate — an onslaught of bills targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers and singling out trans kids. There is no other way to describe what we are seeing at the Statehouse. This is not one or two bad bills, this is a well-orchestrated, hate-driven campaign to push trans kids out of public life.
newsfromthestates.com
Ombudsman proposed to ensure independent oversight of Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services
Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) talks about her proposed legislation for the Maryland Attorney General’s Office to create a correctional ombudsman position. She discussed the bill before the House Judiciary Committee on Jan. 24. Photo by William J. Ford. There remains a lack of oversight at the Maryland Department of...
newsfromthestates.com
Supporters turn out to champion affirmative consent in Roundhouse hearing
A year ago, students rallied at the Roundhouse for an affirmative consent bill that lawmakers in committee voted was beyond the scope of the 30-day, budget-focused legislative session. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Legislation making its way through the session would transform how sexual assault cases are handled...
newsfromthestates.com
To share or not to share is the referendum question
Referendums bring in extra dollars to public schools above the K-12 funding formula. But some people want charter schools to share the dollars. (Getty Images) Public school referendum sharing could be one of the hottest educational topics of the 2023 General Assembly session. While school funding is always complicated, the notion of sharing referendum dollars is especially tricky and warrants some tedious study time in order to fully understand the decision legislators are being asked to make.
newsfromthestates.com
Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey
Lisa Caso sells guns at Caso's Gun-A-Rama store on March 25, 2021 in Jersey City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) When I was a kid, I got a kick out of picking up a fake rifle tethered to a counter at the Seaside Heights boardwalk and hitting as many targets as possible. Nailing the one over the guy at the piano was the shot because he’d start playing a tune.
newsfromthestates.com
Battered by spike in fuel costs, commuter bus operator and diesel provider face possible MTA lawsuits
Ron Dillon Jr.’s family has been in the chartered bus business for more than 100 years. His company, Atlantic Coast Charters, provides service to private groups, universities and government agencies. Until a month ago, he ran three commuter routes for the Maryland Transit Administration. Now he’s facing a potential...
newsfromthestates.com
Governor: N.M. prison medical care contracts leave ‘a lot to be desired’
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lays out her public safety legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of the Roundhouse. To her left sits House Speaker Javier Martínez. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) New Mexico’s governor and lawmakers from both parties...
newsfromthestates.com
N.M. chief justice defends bail reform in State of the Judiciary
New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Shannon Bacon used the opportunity of the State of the Judiciary address to defend bail reform and counter rhetoric alleging it made New Mexico less safe. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Since it became law, N.M. politicians at every level have called for...
newsfromthestates.com
The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia
CLAY — On a recent weekday, Sarah Williams was doing what she does most Tuesday mornings: waiting for a weekly delivery of produce, meat and dairy products for her mom-and-pop grocery store, Small Town Market. “You know it’s Tuesday, but you never really know what time,” Williams said, looking...
newsfromthestates.com
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week
Nurses and community members rally for better working conditions at MyMichigan Alma in December. | Photo courtesy of the Michigan Nurses Association. Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said.
newsfromthestates.com
Iowa’s mental illness treatment system is not fixed yet, especially for children
As the third week of the Iowa legislative session winds down, it seems that the urgency of the past few sessions to address mental health care in Iowa has faded. Many policymakers seem to feel that much work has been done in this space, and they are ready to move on to other priorities.
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc
COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 03: Newly elected Ohio House Speaker Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) at the opening day ceremonies of the 135th General Assembly of the State of Ohio, January 3, 2023, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.)
newsfromthestates.com
Health commissioner declines to answer reporters’ questions on HIV funds
Gov. Bill Lee swears in Dr. Ralph Alvarado, pictured with his wife and Lee, as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health on Jan. 17. (Photo: tn.gov) Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado got a hall pass in his first appearance before the Senate health committee, then dodged reporters Wednesday inquiring about the state’s new policy to end federal funding to nonprofits for HIV services.
newsfromthestates.com
ACLU asks Yellowstone County judge to hold state in contempt for failing to comply with court order
Judge Michael Moses of Yellowstone County at a court hearing on July 11, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a motion in Yellowstone County District Court to hold the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Gov. Greg Gianforte in contempt for refusing to follow what it says are two court orders to change its policy for amending gender designations on birth certificates.
newsfromthestates.com
Reining in drug-market middlemen’s ‘rebate’ payments might be complicated
Work has begun on one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities for the regular legislative session, due to open in March: constraining pharmacy benefits management companies that control the flow of prescription drugs to individual patients. A 90-minute hearing by a House committee demonstrated that the job will be a...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon’s high school graduation rate up slightly in 2022
Nearly 38,000 students graduated on time in Oregon last year. (Courtesy of the Salem-Keizer School District) Oregon’s high school graduation rate edged up slightly last year to the second highest in state history. Last year nearly 38,000 students graduated in four years – a rate of 81.3%, according to...
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana lawmakers roll back school choice bill, advance student literacy initiatives
School choice bill amended but passes; plus financial literacy and graduation waivers addressed. (Getty Images) Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that would further expand school choice for Hoosiers but rolled back certain provisions that would have made the program universally accessible. The bill to widen eligibility for the...
