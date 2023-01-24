Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
maricopa.gov
Maricopa County Seeking Employees for Hundreds of Jobs Across 50 Departments
Maricopa County will host the 2023 Career Fair & Community Expo 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Event entrance and parking are free. Hiring managers from 50 County departments will be on-hand to meet and conduct on-the-spot interviews for positions at all levels in a wide variety of fields such as administrative support, IT, education, trades, healthcare, finance, and more at the inaugural 2023 Maricopa County Career Fair & Community Expo.
azbigmedia.com
Vi at Silverstone ranks No. 1 out of 139 care centers in Arizona
Vi at Silverstone, a Vi and Plaza Companies Community in North Scottsdale, has ranked No. 1 out of 139 senior care centers in Arizona in terms of survey score, by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Q4 2022 Top-Line Report. The community was ranked five out of five stars across all categories, including Survey Rating, Staffing Rating, and Quality Measure Rating.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix could see 2008-like plummet in housing prices, Goldman Sachs report says
PHOENIX — Is a 2008-like housing plummet headed for the Valley? It could happen, according to a recent Goldman Sachs forecast sent to clients. The New York Post cited the Goldman Sachs note, saying four markets — San Jose, California; Austin, Texas; San Diego, California; and Phoenix — will likely see housing price declines of around 25%.
Phoenix robotics firm delivers first 3D printed homes in less than 60 days
Diamond Age, which moved its California headquarters to Phoenix last year, has begun selling its first community of 3D-printed homes starting in the upper $200,000s.
'The story needs to be told': First Black students to integrate Chandler High to be honored
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Decades have passed since Willie Arbuckle walked through Chandler High School for the first time. “Looking back, I guess it was a momentous occasion,” Arbuckle said. Now, Arbuckle sees the history he was a part of in 1949. “It was totally historical changing, you know,...
AZFamily
Arizona lawmakers consider eliminating rent tax, critics warn it could impact city services
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jose and Kayla Amaya are like a lot of Arizonans, struggling to pay their bills and pay the rent. “When rent goes up, it is very hard to pay the bills because it leaves less money for groceries, for gas, and other bills we have to pay for,” said Kayla. The average 2-bedroom apartment in Phoenix costs $1,615 a month, according to Rent.com. That’s up from $1,522 a month back in October.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence
Street signs and a doormat posted outside former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office refer to him as “Sheriff Joe.” He hasn’t held the position in six years, but he still sometimes slips into the present tense. “I am the sheriff for this county,” Arpaio said in an October interview, before switching back to speaking […] The post Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s Team Announces ‘More Evidence to Come’ after Arizona Gov. Hobbs Requests Case Dismissal
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s team announced Monday that there’s more evidence to come regarding her election lawsuit soon after Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs requested the case be thrown out. “Yesterday @katiehobbs filed to get our lawsuit thrown out,” the Kari Lake War Room tweeted. “Today, records...
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
kjzz.org
Maricopa county attorney hopes for speedy, transparent review of death-penalty protocols
Executions are on hold in Arizona until a governor-ordered review of death penalty protocols is complete. The state’s attorney general issued the moratorium last week. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Tuesday that she respects the effort and hopes the process is speedy and transparent. Families often wait decades for state and federal appeals to play out.
KTAR.com
Federal agent from Mesa loses job, pay for doing side gigs while on duty
PHOENIX — A federal agent from Mesa lost his job and has to repay more than $130,000 in salary because he drove for Amazon, Uber and Lyft while on duty, authorities said Tuesday. A U.S. District Court judge in Phoenix recently ordered Sean M. Nelson, 44, to pay $133,999...
Conservation groups suing over plans to build Interstate 11
On Wednesday, several conservation groups are suing the Federal Highway Administration in a court in Tucson. They argue that the proposed I-11 highway would disturb the environment.
ABC 15 News
State holds $2 billion to be claimed by Arizonans, some unclaimed property now up for auction
There is $2 billion worth of unclaimed property being held by the state waiting for Arizonans to claim. That includes items like rings, watches, old sports cards, and coins coming from old, abandoned safe deposit boxes. Some of the unclaimed items are being auctioned off during the state's once-a-year unclaimed...
ABC 15 News
How microchip makers are operating in Arizona's drought
PHOENIX — From computers to smartphones to vehicles, microchips are a part of every aspect of life and it takes a huge amount of water to make them. Still, some of the world's largest chip makers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) have made their home in the Valley, even as it grapples with the worst drought in 1,200 years.
Gilbert parents of shooting victim propose Arizona gun storage law
GILBERT, Ariz. — Turning their grief into action, Bruce and Claire Petillo hope a proposed gun storage law named after their deceased son will prevent future tragedies. “I think most people agree if you own a gun it should be properly stored," Bruce Petillo said on Tuesday from his Gilbert home.
ABC 15 News
US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup
WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup. A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into...
