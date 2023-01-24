Street signs and a doormat posted outside former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office refer to him as “Sheriff Joe.” He hasn’t held the position in six years, but he still sometimes slips into the present tense. “I am the sheriff for this county,” Arpaio said in an October interview, before switching back to speaking […] The post Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO