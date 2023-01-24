Read full article on original website
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall with more earnings in the queue
U.S. stocks wilted Tuesday morning after back-to-back gains as investors evaluated another round of quarterly financial results from companies. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each barreled down roughly 0.5% at the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.4%. Among specific names...
Buy Tesla stock ahead of the EV maker's earnings as the softer demand story is largely priced in, analyst says
Tesla stock had a bad run in 2022 but now's the time to buy, Canaccord Genuity senior analyst George Gianarikas said this week.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Exxon Mobil (XOM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th
IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
Tesla Stock Steamrolls Past $150-Mark In Thursday's Premarket Amid Earnings Prop
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares were soaring in premarket trading on Thursday. What Happened: The upside comes after the electric vehicle maker reported earnings per share and revenue ahead of consensus estimates. While formally guiding deliveries to 1.8 million units for 2023, CEO Elon Musk said the company’s internal target was around two million units. This would mean the long-term deliveries target for 50% growth will likely be hit.
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
'I Think You Should Take The Money And Run': Cramer On This Stock Up 52% Over Past Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Amicus Therapeutics Inc FOLD is an "ideal spec." When asked about QuantumScape Corporation QS, he said, "I think you should take the money and run." Inmode Ltd INMD is selling for "incredibly cheap," Cramer said, "Frankly, I don’t get it,...
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Pre-market Movers: REUN, INPX, GROM, GURE, EHTH…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET). Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN) is up over 67% at $2.19. Inpixon (INPX) is up over 41% at $2.21. Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) is up over 21% at $4.00. eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) is up over 17% at $6.37. Stride, Inc. (LRN) is up over 15% at $37.00. Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is up over 15% at $2.20. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is up over 14% at $2.49. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is up over 10% at $7.69. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is up over 7% at $2.95.
These 2 Stocks Are Dragging the Dow Lower Tuesday
The Dow has started 2023 strong, but it looked ready to give up some ground Tuesday. 3M gave a downbeat outlook for 2023 after posting generally weak financial results. Verizon saw some successes but also sees earnings falling in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Matthews International (MATW) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Matthews International (MATW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.16%. A quarter...
Aflac (AFL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Aflac (AFL) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.69%. A quarter...
Dow Rises 200 Points; Nasdaq Up Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.61% to 33,245.17 while the NASDAQ rose 2.14% to 11,084.83. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.24% to 3,947.25. Check This Out: Insiders Selling Delta Air Lines...
Why Expeditors International (EXPD) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Expeditors International (EXPD), which belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last...
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: SPLG) where we have detected an approximate $282.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 321,850,000 to 327,850,000). Among the largest underlying components of SPLG, in trading today Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) is up about 1.5%, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) is up about 0.1%, and Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SPLG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPLG, versus its 200 day moving average:
