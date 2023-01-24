(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET). Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN) is up over 67% at $2.19. Inpixon (INPX) is up over 41% at $2.21. Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) is up over 21% at $4.00. eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) is up over 17% at $6.37. Stride, Inc. (LRN) is up over 15% at $37.00. Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is up over 15% at $2.20. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is up over 14% at $2.49. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is up over 10% at $7.69. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is up over 7% at $2.95.

