One Green Planet
Chocolate Mint Cream Tarts [Vegan]
1 cup (80 g) medium-shred unsweetened dried coconut. 3 tablespoons (37.5 g) chopped and melted cacao butter. 10 drops vanilla extract, Medicine Flower brand preferred. 1 cup (140 g) raw cashews, soaked for 2 hours and rinsed. 1/2 cup (120 ml) Almond Milk. 1/4 cup (60 ml) coconut nectar. 1...
One Green Planet
Apple Crumble Caramel Cheesecake [Vegan]
1 cup (100 g) raw walnuts, soaked for 4 hours and rinsed. 3/4 cup (49 g) large flake unsweetened dried coconut. 1 cup (80 g) medium-shred unsweetened dried coconut. 1 1/2 teaspoon (scant 4 g) sunflower lecithin powder. 1/4 cup and 2 tablespoons (90 ml) melted virgin coconut oil. 1...
One Green Planet
Sweet Potato Brownie Bites [Vegan]
2 small sweet potatoes, peeled, cubed and boiled until tender. Combine dates, sweet potatoes, cashews, avocado, vanilla and maple syrup into blender, and puree until smooth. Add coconut milk with blender running. Combine all dry ingredients into a large bowl. Add wet ingredients and fold. Fold onto a prepared baking...
One Green Planet
Kale and Roasted Almond Quinoa Salad [Vegan]
4 cups tightly packed curly kale leaves (200 grams), thick stems removed. 1 red onion, thinly sliced into half or quarter rings. 11/2 cups cooked quinoa (use 1/2 cup dry red quinoa cooked in 1 cup of boiled salted water) Salt and ground pepper, to taste. Several handfuls of raw...
One Green Planet
Greek Meatballs with Whipped Feta and Creamy Orzo [Vegan]
14 oz (396 grams) of your choice of vegan meat substitute. 1 teaspoon umami spice optional, I used Trader Joe's. Prepare your meatballs by adding all your ingredients into a bowl, mix well using your hands and create golf size balls. Should yield around 12-14. Heat a cast-iron skillet or...
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
Clayton News Daily
Wait, Is Almond Milk Actually Healthy? Here's What Dietitians Say
Remember in the ‘90s when the only alternative milk options out there were rice and soy? We’ve come a long way since then. Almond, oat, hemp, macadamia, hazelnut…Seriously, what can’t you milk? While it may seem like there’s a new type of alternative milk being invented every month, almond milk has consistently been the most popular choice for people in the U.S. But is almond milk good for you?
msn.com
Don't Eat That Leftover Rice Languishing in Your Fridge. Here's Why
You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.
Epicurious
Stir-Fried String Beans With Tofu
This is an example of how to use the homemade black bean sauce to whip up a main dish fast. I used tofu in this stir-fry, though you can use other types of plant-based protein, such as tempeh or seitan. This recipe was excerpted from 'Chinese Homestyle' by Maggie Zhu....
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO BAKE STRAWBERRY JELLO CHEESECAKE
No Bake Strawberry Jello Cheesecake is creamy, delicious and such an easy dessert to make! This no-bake cheesecake recipe is made with a vanilla wafer crust, a cream cheese filling and a creamy strawberry jello layer on top. This no bake strawberry cheesecake recipe is wonderfully smooth and topped with...
Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)
The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
One Green Planet
Nutty Blossom Cookies [Vegan]
1/3 cup Medjool dates (pitted, soaked for 15 minutes in warm water and rinsed) 1/4 cup almond milk (add gradually as needed) 1/2 cup unrefined coconut oil (melted above the steam in double boiler) 1/4 cup maple syrup. 3/4 cup raw coconut sugar. 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract. Pinch of...
One Green Planet
Kikka Sushi Launches New Vegan Line Featuring Vegan Salmon and Tuna Sushi
Whole Foods Markets partner, Kikka Sushi, has announced a new line called Vegan by Kikka featuring vegan salmon and tuna sushi. Kikka Sushi has been a partner with Whole Foods for over 30 years and has recently said it is embarking on a “five-year mission to create vegan products that satisfy the most discerning tastes with authentic flavors and textures.” The company plans to do so by switching out all white sugar for vegan sugar to avoid bone char in all white rice products.
One Green Planet
Mocha Crisp Cheesecake [Vegan]
1/8 teaspoon espresso powder (optional) 1 cup (140 g) raw cashews, soaked for 2 hours and rinsed. In a food processor, process the almonds, buckwheat, activated oat flour, mesquite powder, coconut sugar and espresso powder (if using) together until a coarse flour forms. Do not overprocess these ingredients since texture should be present in the crust. Add the melted coconut oil, almond butter and vanilla, and process again until the mixture starts sticking together.
gordonramsayclub.com
Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)
This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
One Green Planet
Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies [Vegan]
3/4 cup (70 grams) of regular rolled oats blended into flour. 1 1/2 tablespoons of flax meal whisked with 3 tablespoons of water. 1/2 cup of maple syrup (plus more for brushing the tops) 1/2 cup of creamy peanut butter. 1 teaspoon of vanilla. 1/4 cup (37 grams) of raisins.
One Green Planet
Creamy Celeriac Soup [Vegan]
2 teaspoons of kosher salt (divided) 4 cups (460 grams) of celeriac root, peeled and diced (about 2 full sized celeriac) Add the onions and water to a large pot over medium high heat. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook the onions, stirring frequently to prevent sticking, until soft and translucent and sightly golden. The onions will “sweat” their own liquid as they cook down, but if they begin to dry out, turn down the heat and sprinkle with more water. Be patient here, this will take about 15 minutes.
One Green Planet
Mexican Chocolate Mousse Bars [Vegan]
2 cups (300 g) peeled, pitted and chopped ripe avocado (about 3 small avocados) 12 drops vanilla extract, Medicine Flower brand preferred. In a food processor, process the almonds, buckwheat, activated oat flour, coconut sugar, mesquite powder and cinnamon until the mixture resembles coarse flour. Add the melted coconut oil, tahini and vanilla, and process again until the batter starts sticking together.
Trader Joe’s releases annual list of shopper favorites, new items take top spots
Think you know what the top items were? You might want to think again - Trader Joe's 'retired' five items, giving different products the chance to shine this year.
Allrecipes.com
Air Fryer Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potatoes
Preheat air fryer to 390 degrees F (200 degrees C), if recommended by manufacturer. Combine olive oil, pineapple preserves, garlic granules, cayenne, salt, and white pepper in a large mixing bowl; stir to combine. Place sweet potato pieces into the mixing bowl and toss with the pineapple preserves mixture. Remove...
