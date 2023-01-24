You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.

7 DAYS AGO