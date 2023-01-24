Read full article on original website
Cowboys Coach Firing: 'Bad News' for Zeke?
The future of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being tied to the firing of his position coach.
bvmsports.com
Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please coach, not vice versa
Sports Sports ColumnistsOpinion, Opinion ColumnistOpinion, Opinion Columnist Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author’s interpretation of facts and data. , Represents the opinion of the author who is either a paid columnist or an unpaid guest columnist. Sports Columnists | Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please…
Report: Two New Finalists Revealed for Colts Head Coaching Job
With the Indianapolis Colts narrowing down their list of head coaching candidates, Ejero Evero and Jeff Saturday will get second interviews.
Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
thecomeback.com
Denver Broncos poised for major move
The Denver Broncos could reveal the franchise’s next head coach as soon as Wednesday, according to NFL sources. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, “some” sources believe that the Broncos could kick off the league’s annual hiring process. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco...
NBC Sports
Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate
Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate. Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to... The post Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Assistant Head Coach Among 5 Fired from Mike McCarthy Staff
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Yardbarker
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job
The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields
We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
Yardbarker
Brian Urlacher's son, Kennedy, receives notable scholarship offer
Brian Urlacher’s son is receiving some serious college interest. Urlacher’s son Kennedy is a safety at Chandler High School in Arizona and just completed his junior season in the fall. He has received around a dozen scholarship offers, including ones from some very notable schools. In the last...
Yardbarker
Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection
ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
Lawyers for Steve Wilks release scathing statement in response to Panthers' hiring of Frank Reich
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as head coach, deciding not to keep Steve Wilks, who had held the position on an interim basis. While the Panthers may have been preparing to move forward, they may not be able to just yet. Hours after the announcement of Reich's hiring, Wilks' attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis, released a statement voicing shock over the Panthers' decision while threatening action against the team in the future.
Jets requested permission to interview Bills coach Joe Brady
Where there was smoke there evidently was fire relating to Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. According to a report on Jan. 14, there was reportedly a level of interest in Brady from the New York Jets. At that time, an update stated that the Jets were “doing their homework” on Brady regarding their vacant offensive coordinator position.
Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate
A huge name has emerged as the potential frontrunner for the open Denver Broncos head coaching job. 9News Denver reporter Mike Klis reported on Thursday afternoon that DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Broncos job. Ryans is currently the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. DeMeco Ryans emerges as a Read more... The post Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Sean Payton, Owner Michael Bidwell Seen Together Cardinals Facility
Sean Payton and Michael Bidwell seen together at the Arizona Cardinals practice facility.
NFL insider offers new Tom Brady update
As Tom Brady continues to mull his playing future, more speculation surrounds the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, each and every day. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was asked by the former Indianapolis Colts punter if he had any new information on the future Hall of Read more... The post NFL insider offers new Tom Brady update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys Assistant Reportedly 'Impressed' One Team During Head Coaching Interview
After interviewing nine head coaching candidates, the Carolina Panthers have narrowed their search. The Panthers have concluded their first round of interviews, according to a Tuesday report, and will begin a second round of interviews with finalists this week. The franchise will preferably target ...
