ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lookout.co

Half Moon Bay suspect ‘snapped’ before shooting co-workers, sheriff says

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The 66-year-old farmworker accused of fatally shooting seven of his co-workers and wounding another “snapped” because of a still-unknown grievance against some of the people among whom he had lived and worked for years, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
lookout.co

Half Moon Bay suspect lived at mushroom farm where shootings occurred

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — The shooting rampage Monday in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead appears to be a case of workplace violence, law enforcement officials said. The gunman allegedly targeted specific co-workers in the coastal agricultural community in San Mateo County. “The only known connection...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
lookout.co

‘Simply deplorable’: State investigates farmworkers’ working conditions at Half Moon Bay shooting sites

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The state has opened investigations into labor and workplace practices at the two sites of Monday’s fatal shootings in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead and cast a spotlight on the lives of California’s farmworkers who often live and work in dangerous conditions.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
lookout.co

Data Analytics Services Director

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Data Analytics Services Director leading the Data Analytics Services Department. There is one position which can be filled in any of our 3 offices (Scotts Valley, Merced or Salinas, California) or remotely within California. WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: Reporting...
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy