lookout.co
Half Moon Bay suspect ‘snapped’ before shooting co-workers, sheriff says
The 66-year-old farmworker accused of fatally shooting seven of his co-workers and wounding another "snapped" because of a still-unknown grievance against some of the people among whom he had lived and worked for years, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
lookout.co
Half Moon Bay suspect lived at mushroom farm where shootings occurred
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — The shooting rampage Monday in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead appears to be a case of workplace violence, law enforcement officials said. The gunman allegedly targeted specific co-workers in the coastal agricultural community in San Mateo County.
lookout.co
‘Simply deplorable’: State investigates farmworkers’ working conditions at Half Moon Bay shooting sites
The state has opened investigations into labor and workplace practices at the two sites of Monday's fatal shootings in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead and cast a spotlight on the lives of California's farmworkers who often live and work in dangerous conditions.
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: An unhoused death, new UCSC student prez’s agenda, reaction to mass shootings
Hiya, folks. It's Thursday, Jan. 26, and another sunny day has dawned around Santa Cruz County, with temperatures headed again into the mid-60s. An unhoused man was found dead outside the Coral Street campus...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Betty Noodles returns, Pizza Series pops up and El Vaquero Winery wins double gold
Betty Noodles returns, Pizza Series pops up and El Vaquero Winery wins double gold
lookout.co
California reeling from back-to-back shootings that killed 24: ‘Too much bloodshed’
As mourners were gathering Monday evening for a candlelight vigil in Monterey Park for 11 people killed by a gunman at a dance studio, word spread of another mass shooting in Half Moon Bay.
lookout.co
‘8 Tens’ review: Beloved Santa Cruz 10-minute play festival returns to Actors’ Theatre
'8 Tens' review: Beloved Santa Cruz 10-minute play festival returns to Actors' Theatre
lookout.co
Add to your Pizza My Heart T-shirt collection for a good cause
Add to your Pizza My Heart T-shirt collection for a good cause
lookout.co
Community reads program gives novel ‘Mary Coin’ the full 360 treatment
Community reads program gives novel 'Mary Coin' the full 360 treatment
lookout.co
Rosemary Chalmers’ next act looks primed for February launch
Former KSCO-AM morning host Rosemary Chalmers is set for her next act which looks primed for February launch
lookout.co
Data Analytics Services Director
We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Data Analytics Services Director leading the Data Analytics Services Department. There is one position which can be filled in any of our 3 offices (Scotts Valley, Merced or Salinas, California) or remotely within California.
lookout.co
Cabrillo College board members say name-change process prioritizes community feedback, college’s values
Cabrillo College is embarking on the second phase of its name-change process: proposing and approving a new name. This week, officials began publicizing a survey — open to anyone — to solicit new...
