The 66-year-old farmworker accused of fatally shooting seven of his co-workers and wounding another "snapped" because of a still-unknown grievance against some of the people among whom he had lived and worked for years, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO