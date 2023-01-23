Read full article on original website
6-Year-Old School Shooter Case Grows Even More Disturbing
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last Friday, school officials learned that the boy may have had a gun in his possession but failed to find it, the school system’s superintendent said late this week.
Gun used in Monterey Park massacre an assault weapon under state law, known to jam
A closer look at the MAC-10, the semiautomatic gun that law enforcement say was used in a mass shooting over the weekend that killed 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio.
Why California's 'strong' gun laws are in danger
Those gun laws -- which are under threat thanks to a recent Supreme Court decision -- only go so far in a country awash in guns, where there's almost no action at the federal level, and where there is so much variation in gun laws from state to state and even within states.
California sheriff blames 'cartel-style shooting' on state's 'soft-on-crime approach'
(The Center Square) – A California sheriff is blaming a "cartel-style" mass murder on what he says is the state's "soft-on-crime" approach to law and order. Six people died in the "execution-style" shootings Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said, including a mother and her 10-month-old baby. Boudreaux provided updates in news conferences throughout the day Tuesday about the shootings that occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Goshen, California. He cautioned...
Man who killed three in Washington state shoots himself dead: police
A gunman who killed three people, in what US police said was a random attack, telephoned his mother and then shot himself dead Tuesday in the state of Washington. "It appears to be a random situation," Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray said early Tuesday.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Cut on the head of public defender found dead at Mexican resort 'would not have been caused by fall'
Authorities investigating the death of an American lawyer at a resort in Mexico have learned that a cut on the man's forehead could not have been the result of a fall from his balcony.
Utah Man Accused of Killing Entire Family Given 'Gross' Obituary
A tribute for Michael Haight, who police say murdered his 5 children, his wife and her mother, before killing himself, said he "excelled at everything he did."
Family of 8 found shot dead in Utah home determined to be a murder-suicide
A family of eight found shot to death Wednesday inside their home in Enoch City, Utah, died by murder-suicide, according to a news release from the city manager, Rob Dotson.
New Mexico police arrest suspect in shootings at Democratic officials' homes
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Police in New Mexico on Monday said they had arrested a man in connection with shootings at the homes and offices of six elected Democratic officials, incidents that have raised concerns of political violence.
The Monterey Park Shooter Had an ‘Assault Pistol.’ What Does That Mean?
Update: At a press conference late on January 23, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said authorities recovered a “9mm caliber semiautomatic MAC-10 assault weapon,” which civilians wrestled away from him at a second dance studio in Alhambra after the shooting in Monterey Park. An original MAC-10 —...
Four days, three mass shootings, 19 dead: West Coast reels from gun violence ‘suicide pact’
It is a wave of shocking gun violence that has seen 19 people on the West Coast killed in a string of shootings over the last four days.California’s reputation as a leading state for gun safety has been shattered by three mass shootings since Saturday night alone.The state, which the CDC says has the 44th lowest gun death rate in the country, is reeling from the shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland.And police in Washington state were hunting a gunman on Tuesday who randomly shot dead three people outside a convenience store in the city of Yakima.Here...
FBI data does not support Polis' claim that Colorado is in 'middle of the pack' on crime
In his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis claimed that Colorado falls in "the middle of the pack on crime rates." "Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top ten safest states," he said. "Right now, Colorado falls in the middle of the pack on crime rates, but that’s not good enough."
Trump Uses Monterey Park Mass Shooting to Defend Jan. 6 Rioters
The former president has previously pledged to pardon January 6 participants if he's reelected in 2024.
The Worst Mass Shootings in the US Last Year
The horrific mass shooting in Monterey Park, in which at least 11 people were killed, sets the country up to continue in 2023 where it left off last year. 2022 was another historically horrific year for gun violence in the U.S. It was one of the worst on record in terms of the number of […]
WRAL
Video shows mass shooting suspect being handcuffed
A mass shooting was reported Monday in the bay area just two days after the tragic Lunar New Year shooting in southern California. Thirty-eight mass shootings have already happened in the first 24 days of this year, according to Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting was reported Monday in the...
Typical mass shooters are in their 20s and 30s – suspects in California’s latest killings are far from that average
Nearly all of the over-60s perpetrators of mass shootings prior to the California incidents were white men.
Police investigated Utah man for abuse before murder-suicide
A Utah man who police say killed his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, new records released Tuesday show. The police records obtained by The Associated Press shed light on warning signs and a previous police investigation into a violent pattern of behavior Michael Haight exhibited toward family. Authorities said they were aware of previous problems in the home but didn't elaborate during a news conference after the Jan. 4 killings in...
The Half Moon Bay massacre was an apparent workplace violence case. The suspect had been accused of violence against a coworker in 2013, court records show
The 66-year-old man suspected of killing four people at a California mushroom farm he worked at and three others at another nearby site Monday had been accused of trying to suffocate and threatening to kill a former coworker at another job nearly a decade ago.
Solomon Peña to remain behind bars as he awaits trial in shootings at New Mexico lawmakers homes
The failed Republican New Mexico state House candidate who is accused of masterminding shootings at Democratic officials' homes will remain in jail as he awaits trial, a judge ruled Monday.
