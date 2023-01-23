ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Mother Jones

6-Year-Old School Shooter Case Grows Even More Disturbing

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last Friday, school officials learned that the boy may have had a gun in his possession but failed to find it, the school system’s superintendent said late this week.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CNN

Why California's 'strong' gun laws are in danger

Those gun laws -- which are under threat thanks to a recent Supreme Court decision -- only go so far in a country awash in guns, where there's almost no action at the federal level, and where there is so much variation in gun laws from state to state and even within states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

California sheriff blames 'cartel-style shooting' on state's 'soft-on-crime approach'

(The Center Square) – A California sheriff is blaming a "cartel-style" mass murder on what he says is the state's "soft-on-crime" approach to law and order. Six people died in the "execution-style" shootings Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said, including a mother and her 10-month-old baby. Boudreaux provided updates in news conferences throughout the day Tuesday about the shootings that occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Goshen, California. He cautioned...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Four days, three mass shootings, 19 dead: West Coast reels from gun violence ‘suicide pact’

It is a wave of shocking gun violence that has seen 19 people on the West Coast killed in a string of shootings over the last four days.California’s reputation as a leading state for gun safety has been shattered by three mass shootings since Saturday night alone.The state, which the CDC says has the 44th lowest gun death rate in the country, is reeling from the shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland.And police in Washington state were hunting a gunman on Tuesday who randomly shot dead three people outside a convenience store in the city of Yakima.Here...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Denver Gazette

FBI data does not support Polis' claim that Colorado is in 'middle of the pack' on crime

In his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis claimed that Colorado falls in "the middle of the pack on crime rates." "Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top ten safest states," he said. "Right now, Colorado falls in the middle of the pack on crime rates, but that’s not good enough."
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Mass Shootings in the US Last Year

The horrific mass shooting in Monterey Park, in which at least 11 people were killed, sets the country up to continue in 2023 where it left off last year.  2022 was another historically horrific year for gun violence in the U.S. It was one of the worst on record in terms of the number of […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL

Video shows mass shooting suspect being handcuffed

A mass shooting was reported Monday in the bay area just two days after the tragic Lunar New Year shooting in southern California. Thirty-eight mass shootings have already happened in the first 24 days of this year, according to Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting was reported Monday in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Police investigated Utah man for abuse before murder-suicide

A Utah man who police say killed his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, new records released Tuesday show. The police records obtained by The Associated Press shed light on warning signs and a previous police investigation into a violent pattern of behavior Michael Haight exhibited toward family. Authorities said they were aware of previous problems in the home but didn't elaborate during a news conference after the Jan. 4 killings in...
ENOCH, UT

