The Annex: Restaurant, brewery & music venue coming to Church St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A combination restaurant, brewery and event space for live music is set to sprout at the former Five Points Community Farm Market building on Church Street in Norfolk. The year-round farmer’s market and its café at 2500 Church Street were featured on a 2011 episode...
Virginia's first freestanding casino officially operating in Portsmouth
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth attracts visitors from near, far on opening day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Ground may have only been broken at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in December 2021, but this moment has been years in the making. A huge buzz surrounded the casino's grand opening on Monday. Thousands of visitors felt excitement in the air. Scanning through a packed parking lot,...
Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the place of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken
Nearly two years after the closure of Moseberth's Fried Chicken and BBQ, a new business is poised to open up at the local landmark.
In The Kitchen: Crabcake Special and Seafood Baked in Parchment
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill cooked up a classic crab boil and seafood baked in parchment. Both dishes are highlighted as part of their Restaurant Week specials. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary St, Williamsburg.
New 'Sober Bar' in Portsmouth putting a twist on nightlife
Many are deciding to pass on alcoholic drinks this month, taking part in what’s called "Dry January," and there’s a new business in Portsmouth for those who are participating.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is officially open
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Monday, January 23.
Triplets share the court at Princess Anne
Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team. Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team.
Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton
The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/washer-dryer-vandalism-and-thefts-start-investigation-in-hampton/. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
MAKING A MARK: Group clothes community in change in honor of late friend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This is the story of a team strengthened through tragedy. "There's nothing bigger than the team or greater than the team. Teamwork makes the dream work," said David Leader, who lost one of his best friends, Cordaro Simpkins, in 2011. "He would make sure his...
Man injured following shooting on Nicholson Street in Portsmouth
According to dispatch, a report of a shooting came in around 11:26 a.m. in the 100 block of Nicholson St.
Man arrested after police pursuit through Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A police pursuit that began in Chesapeake and ended in Norfolk on Tuesday resulted in a man being arrested on multiple warrants and new charges. According to Chesapeake police, the pursuit began when officers tried to stop a vehicle shortly before 1:45 p.m. for a registration violation on the 1500 block of Crossways Boulevard.
District leadership change expected days ahead of Richneck Elementary return
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Bray reports. District leadership change expected days ahead of …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Bray reports. Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk. According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58 westbound at the Nansemond Parkway overpass. Officials say the...
First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10 Midday: Live Coverage of Rivers Casino …. Complete coverage on WAVY.com: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth …. WAVY News...
Police chase starts in Chesapeake, ends in Norfolk
The police chase spanned from Greenbrier Parkway to I-64 towards Virginia Beach and Indian River Road to Norfolk
Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
School board votes to fire Newport News superintendent
The Newport News School Board voted to fire Superintendent Dr. George Parker III during a special meeting Wednesday.
Facing shortage, Norfolk PD not expecting return to 700-plus sworn officers
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Down to a force of just over 500 sworn officers, the Norfolk Police Department isn’t expecting a return to force levels above 700 for the foreseeable future. It is looking however to bolster the force in other ways to get near previous staffing levels,...
Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing
Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Instacart drivers steal money, items from Kroger …. Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot...
Smoking in casinos isn’t just a complaint in Virginia. Employees want a ban at a Pennsylvania casino, too.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Since Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened Monday, casino-goers have posted a slew of Google reviews mentioning a prominent smell of cigarette smoke. Casino-goers voiced complaints about the smell to 13News Now crews on-site and online. The casino marks the first fully operational and permanent casino in Virginia....
