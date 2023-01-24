ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Crabcake Special and Seafood Baked in Parchment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret's Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill cooked up a classic crab boil and seafood baked in parchment. Both dishes are highlighted as part of their Restaurant Week specials. Berret's Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary St, Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Triplets share the court at Princess Anne

Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton

The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

District leadership change expected days ahead of Richneck Elementary return

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Bray reports. Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk. According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58 westbound at the Nansemond Parkway overpass.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery's Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn't want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
HAMPTON, VA
yourerie

Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing

Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

