Georgia State

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
One Word for Every College Football Top 25 Team's Offseason

If you need to describe the college football offseason as succinctly as possible, a single word will suffice: hectic. Several teams have to reshape a roster, but others are welcoming back a bunch of key players. Some programs need to replace a head coach or top assistants. Problematic trends must be corrected, and breakout seasons need to be sustained.
Impact CFB Transfer Targets Who Can Still Move This Offseason

While the chaos of the college football transfer portal has calmed down for now, several promising players are still deciding on their next destination. The top available transfers are a reasonably diverse group, too. Among the six players, there are a few quarterbacks, an offensive lineman, a wide receiver and two cornerbacks.
Biggest Surprises to Spurn the NFL for Another Year in CFB

While the vast majority of college football's best draft-eligible players will depart for the NFL, it's not a 100 percent rate. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the popular players who will chase a national title instead of a Super Bowl.
LSU HC Brian Kelly Was Overpaid by More Than $1M in 2022, per Auditor

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office released a public report of its audit of the LSU athletic department and revealed that the school overpaid football head coach Brian Kelly by $1,001,368 in May and June 2022 (h/t Holly Duchmann of Greater Baton Rouge Business Report). The report revealed that LSU made...
Impact of Conference Championship Win for Each Remaining NFL Playoff Team

The beauty of NFL conference championship weekend is the near-unending amount of storylines to cover. You want strengths and weaknesses? We have both. Under-the-radar players? You bet. Those are just two examples of dives into the matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Examining a 2023 NFL Free-Agent Running Back Market That Could Be the Best in Years

If your favorite NFL team is in the market for a new running back, the 2023 offseason could have the answer. Quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones will dominate the headlines between now and the start of free agency on March 15. However, the running back market could be historically good.
Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has to come up with a game...
