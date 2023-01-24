Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
Eleven Warriors
The Expectations for Ohio State Football, Joe Burrow is a Buckeye and Cardale Jones Will Play in the Indoor Football League in 2023
The Ohio State football media team kept cookin’ on Tuesday. HEALTHY EXPECTATIONS. Despite back-to-back 11-win seasons for Ohio State, the core of Buckeye Nation has been shaken by losses to Michigan in both of those years. And understandably so. The program’s three goals are to beat Michigan, win a...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Penn State is capable of crashing College Football Playoff; Lions make an ‘outstanding’ hire in Marques Hagans, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature one national writer’s take that the Lions have what it takes to make the 2023 College Football Playoff, plus some follow-up pieces on what Penn State is getting in new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports laid out...
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
Yardbarker
Wisconsin Football Recruiting: USC Offers Badgers Commit, Junior Day Recap, More
It’s been a busy couple of days for the Wisconsin football program, especially on the recruiting front, but fear not because BadgerNotes can help get you back up to speed with a roundup of some important news you may have missed. USC Offers Wisconsin Football Commit. The first commitment...
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announce Playing Career Decision
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several concussions during the 2022 season. Following a tumultuous season in which he missed a few games with serious head injuries, fans wondered if he'd be back in 2023. In a recent interview, his parents made it clear Tua will be the Dolphins ...
Bleacher Report
One Word for Every College Football Top 25 Team's Offseason
If you need to describe the college football offseason as succinctly as possible, a single word will suffice: hectic. Several teams have to reshape a roster, but others are welcoming back a bunch of key players. Some programs need to replace a head coach or top assistants. Problematic trends must be corrected, and breakout seasons need to be sustained.
Bleacher Report
Impact CFB Transfer Targets Who Can Still Move This Offseason
While the chaos of the college football transfer portal has calmed down for now, several promising players are still deciding on their next destination. The top available transfers are a reasonably diverse group, too. Among the six players, there are a few quarterbacks, an offensive lineman, a wide receiver and two cornerbacks.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Has Considered Buccaneers Return to 'Be Part of the Solution'
Coming off arguably the worst season of his career and a blowout loss in the playoffs, Tom Brady may not want to end his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on such a down note. Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington (starts at 2:05 mark), there were times over the course of...
Bleacher Report
Biggest Surprises to Spurn the NFL for Another Year in CFB
While the vast majority of college football's best draft-eligible players will depart for the NFL, it's not a 100 percent rate. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the popular players who will chase a national title instead of a Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report
LSU HC Brian Kelly Was Overpaid by More Than $1M in 2022, per Auditor
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office released a public report of its audit of the LSU athletic department and revealed that the school overpaid football head coach Brian Kelly by $1,001,368 in May and June 2022 (h/t Holly Duchmann of Greater Baton Rouge Business Report). The report revealed that LSU made...
Bleacher Report
Frank Reich, Panthers Agree to Contract as New HC; Spent 4-Plus Seasons with Colts
The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday they're hiring Frank Reich as their next head coach. In an unexpected move, the Indianapolis Colts fired Reich after a 3-5-1 record through nine games. They tabbed former six-time Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday, who had never coached at the college or pro levels, as his replacement.
Bleacher Report
Impact of Conference Championship Win for Each Remaining NFL Playoff Team
The beauty of NFL conference championship weekend is the near-unending amount of storylines to cover. You want strengths and weaknesses? We have both. Under-the-radar players? You bet. Those are just two examples of dives into the matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Bleacher Report
Examining a 2023 NFL Free-Agent Running Back Market That Could Be the Best in Years
If your favorite NFL team is in the market for a new running back, the 2023 offseason could have the answer. Quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones will dominate the headlines between now and the start of free agency on March 15. However, the running back market could be historically good.
Bleacher Report
Nathaniel Hackett Hired as Jets OC After Less Than 1 Season as Broncos Head Coach
The New York Jets announced Thursday they hired Nathaniel Hackett to replace Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported New York has also hired former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Keith Carter. Hackett went 4-11 as the Denver Broncos head coach this season, failing to make it...
Bleacher Report
Marcus Stokes Offered Scholarship by HBCU; Previously Said Anti-Black Slur on Video
Quarterback Marcus Stokes has been offered a scholarship by an HBCU school after losing his scholarship offer to the University of Florida for using an anti-Black slur while singing a rap song in a video that was posted on social media. Stokes, who is white, posted on Twitter he has...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has to come up with a game...
