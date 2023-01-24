Read full article on original website
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for STM - 1/26/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for STMICROELECTRONICS NV (ADR) (STM). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, STM rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
BuzzFeed soars on reports of plans to use ChatGPT's OpenAI, Meta deal
Adds report on ChatGPT, retail trading; updates shares. Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares of BuzzFeed Inc BZFD.O extended gains to more than double in value on Thursday on reports the digital media firm was planning to use artificial intelligence to personalize and enhance its online quizzes and content. "In 2023,...
Thursday 1/26 Insider Buying Report: EIGR, CCNE
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.2%. Within that group, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.3% on the day, and up 9.40% year-to-date. Chevron Corporation, meanwhile, is up 7.31% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 9.83% year-to-date. Combined, CVX and XOM make up approximately 43.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
Walmart confirms it’s closing iconic locations – see full list of stores under threat
WALMART has confirmed that its closing a number of locations -- see if your go-to store is on the list. Numerous popular retail chains like Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS are closing locations, as Americans rely more on online shopping, which could affect your shopping plans. WALMART. Walmart was forced to...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
msn.com
Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds
The stock market has long been the go-to choice for people looking to invest their money. But that could be about to change as a younger generation — with a preference for alternative investments outside the shaky stock market — enters the scene. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict...
Walmart's plan to build trust through its cybersecurity operations
Walmart has launched a concerted effort to share more about its extensive cybersecurity strategy as it continues to evolve from a big-box retailer to a big-tech competitor. Driving the news: The retail giant hosted its first-ever cybersecurity media day with six reporters earlier this week at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.
Matador (MTDR) Signs $1.6B Deal to Buy Delaware Basin Assets
Matador Resources Company MTDR entered an agreement to acquire Advance Energy Partners Holdings LLC for a cash consideration of $1.6 billion. Along with the cash payment, Matador might have to pay an additional $7.5 million of cash each month in 2023 if the average oil price exceeds $85 per barrel.
Will Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS), which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This company...
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely watched 'golden cross' that suggests more upside ahead
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely followed technical buy signal later this week. The "golden cross" occurs when the 50-day moving average moves above the 200-day moving average. The indicator suggests more upside could be in store for the S&P 500, which is up 15%...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Wall Street Analysts Think Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Could Surge 38.99%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) have gained 17.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $36.21, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $50.33 indicates a potential upside of 39%.
Egg Prices Are Through the Roof, and Independent Farmers Are Furious Over Apparent ‘Price Gouging’
Egg prices have jumped about 60% in just one year, and some lawmakers and independent farmers suspect that “price gouging” is at play. Millions of Americans have felt the effects of overall inflation in recent months. But among all the products and services that are more expensive today, eggs seem to be one of the most notable.
Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Passes Through 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $13.30 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Investors might want to bet on OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
