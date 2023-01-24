Health Highlights: Jan.24, 2023

Adobe Stock

Your weight could alter vitamin D's effect on your health. People who are overweight or obese might not reap the benefits of vitamin D supplements, new research shows. Read more

Opioid deaths are rising among teens, but too few youth get anti-addiction drug. While prescriptions for buprenorphine have gone down 45% for teens since 2015, they have gone up 47% for adults over 20. Read more

Could UV light from nail polish dryers cause cancer? Using the dryers in laboratory tests, researchers documented cell death and damage, along with DNA mutations. Read more