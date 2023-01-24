ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Opioid Deaths Rise Among Teens, Too Few Youth Get Anti-Addiction Drug

By Amy Norton
 2 days ago
Key Takeaways

Even as opioid overdose deaths have risen among U.S. teens, prescriptions for a drug that can treat addiction have dropped

While prescriptions for buprenorphine have gone down 45% for teens since 2015, they have gone up 47% for adults over 20

Why? Researchers point to a lack of training and experience with opioid addiction among pediatricians

What This Means for You

Prescriptions for a drug that can treat opioid addiction have declined 45% among U.S. teens, even as more young people have died from opioid overdoses.

