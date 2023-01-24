Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class B Polls
( KXNET ) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, January 30 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
Class B Boys Basketball
Others receiving votes: North Border, North Prairie, Standing Rock
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
|Four Winds/Minnewaukan (16)
|11-0
|2.
|Central Cass
|14-0
|3.
|Bishop Ryan
|11-1
|4.
|Sargent County
|13-0
|5.
|Ellendale
|14-0
|6.
|Thompson
|9-3
|7.
|Beulah
|10-1
|8.
|Shiloh Christian
|8-3
|9.
|Grafton
|8-3
|10.
|Bowman County
|11-2
Class B Girls Basketball
Others receiving votes: Carrington, Northern Cass, Beulah, Kidder County, Kindred
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
|Thompson (16)
|14-1
|2.
|Rugby
|14-1
|3.
|Central McLean
|16-1
|4.
|Kenmare/Bowbells
|15-2
|5.
|Central Cass
|11-3
|6.
|Shiloh Christian
|13-2
|7.
|Garrison
|15-1
|8.
|Oakes
|13-2
|9.
|Bowman County
|15-1
|10.
|May-Port-CG
|13-3
