North Dakota State

Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class B Polls

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2daof0_0kPUj9yp00

( KXNET ) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, January 30 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class B Boys Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record
1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (16) 11-0
2. Central Cass 14-0
3. Bishop Ryan 11-1
4. Sargent County 13-0
5. Ellendale 14-0
6. Thompson 9-3
7. Beulah 10-1
8. Shiloh Christian 8-3
9. Grafton 8-3
10. Bowman County 11-2
Others receiving votes: North Border, North Prairie, Standing Rock
Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class A Polls

Class B Girls Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record
1. Thompson (16) 14-1
2. Rugby 14-1
3. Central McLean 16-1
4. Kenmare/Bowbells 15-2
5. Central Cass 11-3
6. Shiloh Christian 13-2
7. Garrison 15-1
8. Oakes 13-2
9. Bowman County 15-1
10. May-Port-CG 13-3
Others receiving votes: Carrington, Northern Cass, Beulah, Kidder County, Kindred
