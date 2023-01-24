Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class B Polls

( KXNET ) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, January 30 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class B Boys Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (16) 11-0 2. Central Cass 14-0 3. Bishop Ryan 11-1 4. Sargent County 13-0 5. Ellendale 14-0 6. Thompson 9-3 7. Beulah 10-1 8. Shiloh Christian 8-3 9. Grafton 8-3 10. Bowman County 11-2 Others receiving votes: North Border, North Prairie, Standing Rock

Class B Girls Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Thompson (16) 14-1 2. Rugby 14-1 3. Central McLean 16-1 4. Kenmare/Bowbells 15-2 5. Central Cass 11-3 6. Shiloh Christian 13-2 7. Garrison 15-1 8. Oakes 13-2 9. Bowman County 15-1 10. May-Port-CG 13-3 Others receiving votes: Carrington, Northern Cass, Beulah, Kidder County, Kindred

