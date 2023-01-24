ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Westfield firefighters sue city, fire commission over alleged retaliation

Three firefighters in the Westfield Fire Department are suing the city and its fire commission, alleging retaliation after being terminated in 2019. Last year, the state ordered the city to rescind the three firefighter’s terminations and found that they engaged in lawful work activity when they cooperated with a Massachusetts State Police investigation into then-Deputy Chief Patrick Egloff.
WESTFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Dalton First Responders Recognized for Aiding Mother and Newborn

DALTON, Mass. — Brittany Maloney woke with contractions at 6 a.m., three days after Christmas. She tried to relieve her discomfort with a yoga ball — but that apparently hastened the process. Soon her water broke so the family set out from their Savoy home to Berkshire Medical Center.
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
MassLive.com

As vandals burn LGBTQ pride flags, Westfield neighbors want police patrol

It wasn’t the first time this Westfield family woke up to an empty space on their front porch where rainbow colors should have been flying. As of last week, it wasn’t even the second time, or the third — the same South Maple St. address has been hit five times over the past year, with thieves snatching the family’s LGBTQ pride flags off of their property under the cover of darkness and hoodies, then burning them afterwards.
WESTFIELD, MA
WTNH

Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
HOLYOKE, MA
NECN

Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester

One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
WORCESTER, MA
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

