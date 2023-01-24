Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Chicopee Fire Department swears in new recruits
The city of Chicopee swears-in three new firefighters and promotes three others Wednesday.
Westfield firefighters sue city, fire commission over alleged retaliation
Three firefighters in the Westfield Fire Department are suing the city and its fire commission, alleging retaliation after being terminated in 2019. Last year, the state ordered the city to rescind the three firefighter’s terminations and found that they engaged in lawful work activity when they cooperated with a Massachusetts State Police investigation into then-Deputy Chief Patrick Egloff.
iBerkshires.com
Dalton First Responders Recognized for Aiding Mother and Newborn
DALTON, Mass. — Brittany Maloney woke with contractions at 6 a.m., three days after Christmas. She tried to relieve her discomfort with a yoga ball — but that apparently hastened the process. Soon her water broke so the family set out from their Savoy home to Berkshire Medical Center.
Springfield police release total amount of crime for 2022
A look at the crime in Springfield for the year 2022.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
As vandals burn LGBTQ pride flags, Westfield neighbors want police patrol
It wasn’t the first time this Westfield family woke up to an empty space on their front porch where rainbow colors should have been flying. As of last week, it wasn’t even the second time, or the third — the same South Maple St. address has been hit five times over the past year, with thieves snatching the family’s LGBTQ pride flags off of their property under the cover of darkness and hoodies, then burning them afterwards.
Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 12 people in less than 2 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 16 arrests and summons, including two domestic assault-related arrests in less than two weeks.
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
Greenfield man arrested for allegedly stealing chainsaws, kitchen sink in West Springfield
A Greenfield man was arrested in West Springfield Thursday morning after police found stolen items, including a kitchen sink, inside his vehicle.
Greenfield officials to try to avert elimination of police night shift
Officials in Greenfield are meeting on Wednesday evening in an attempt to stop the police department’s intended policy of ending overnight patrols in the city starting on Feb. 1. Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh made the surprising announcement at last week’s City Council meeting and described his decision as...
Willard Correctional Institution set to close in Enfield
Not too far from the Lego headquarters, it was announced that the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing later this year.
westernmassnews.com
Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Lego exits Enfield after 50 years; town hopeful for reuse following ‘unfortunate loss’
ENFIELD – Lego’s announcement that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield to Boston in 2026 surprised town officials, but the signs were there. “It’s an unfortunate loss,” said Nelson Toreso, the town’s director of economic and community development. “Obviously, it’s very disappointing.”
Who’s Responsible For Clearing Fire Hydrants In Massachusetts?
Winter is here and the snow has officially arrived. Three storms now here in Western Massachusetts as snow lovers beg for more. With the snow, however, comes some safety issues. Roads need to be cleared, and another big one, fire hydrants. They must be visible and accessible. Keep in mind,...
NECN
Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester
One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
Smaller towns in Franklin County may be affected by Greenfield Police’s proposal to cut overnight patrols
Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. proposed at last week's City Council meeting to eliminate officers patrolling the city's streets between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. beginning February 1 to accommodate budget cuts.
Eyewitness News
Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
Water search being planned for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee
The 35-year-old was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Authorities are planning a water search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Efforts to locate the 35-year-old woman — who has been missing since Jan. 10 — have proven unsuccessful. On...
Mass State Police Lowers Speed on Mass Pike From Westfield To New York Border
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to expect snow in Western and Central regions of the state overnight tonight and in areas of Northern Massachusetts near the border with New Hampshire. The storm system is then forecast to push south and eastward in the...
