Qiagen Digital Insights launches NGS analysis to process whole genome for $1 in cloud computing costs

Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Unilabs, Ambry Genetics to provide genetic testing for biopharma firms in Europe, Latin America, Middle East
Unilabs and Ambry Genetics said on Thursday they are partnering to provide genetic testing services for biopharma companies conducting international clinical trials and research. The diagnostic testing firms aim to address one of the main challenges to the use of genomics in global clinical trials: a lack of standardization in...
Roche launches COVID-19 PCR test to detect fast-spreading XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant
Roche and its subsidiary TIB Molbiol on Thursday announced that they have developed a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that detects and differentiates the latest variant of concern, XBB.1.5. The variant is prevalent in the U.S. and is quickly spreading to other countries. Being able to differentiate such emerging...
Abbott CEO expects high single-digit sales growth excluding COVID-19 revenues in 2023
Abbott Chairman and CEO Robert Ford on Wednesday said he sees an easing of challenges impacting the company’s businesses at the start of 2023 and anticipates organic sales growth this year in the high single digits, excluding COVID-19 testing sales. The Abbott Park, IL-based company reported fourth-quarter sales of...
Consortium nabs $10M European grant to develop drug response tests for CKD
London-based Renalytix on Thursday announced the launch of Prime-CKD, a consortium of industry, academic, and clinical research organizations that aims to validate and clinically implement biomarker-based tests that predict response to drugs used by patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Prime-CKD is funded by Horizon Europe, a European Union funding...
Study: One-third of ‘mostly young and healthy’ people develop long COVID symptoms
Long COVID affected 36% of the students, faculty, and staff recovering from SARS-CoV-2 infection at a U.S. university and was significantly more common in unvaccinated people, research published in Emerging Infectious Diseases shows. The study analyzed 1,338 people who developed COVID-19 at George Washington University (GWU) from July 2021 to...
