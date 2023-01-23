ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zoe Dixon

Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods

The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
Cardiovascular disease deaths undergo largest single-year increase since 2015

A new American Heart Association (AHA) report "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update" outlines the most significant single-year increase in cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths in the U.S. since 2015. The report, published on January 25 in the journal Circulation, also noted that the largest increases in deaths were among...
VieCure, Labcorp collaborate on clinical workflows, genomic testing

VieCure on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Labcorp to increase clinicians’ access to decision-support for precision oncology. The firms are aiming to assist patient-specific treatment plans by integrating Labcorp’s precision medicine testing with VieCure’s clinical decision-support tool. By doing so, they plan to enable community cancer care providers to increase precision diagnostic test utilization for cancer patients, including those living in rural and remote areas who may lack access to larger oncology centers.
AI tool makes speedy gene-editing possible, offers alternative to CRISPR

Researchers have designed an artificial intelligence (AI) program that may enable the production of customizable proteins called zinc fingers to treat diseases by turning genes on and off. The research published on Thursday in Nature Biotechnology may accelerate large-scale gene therapy development. Illnesses including cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs disease, and sickle...
Roche launches COVID-19 PCR test to detect fast-spreading XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant

Roche and its subsidiary TIB Molbiol on Thursday announced that they have developed a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that detects and differentiates the latest variant of concern, XBB.1.5. The variant is prevalent in the U.S. and is quickly spreading to other countries. Being able to differentiate such emerging...
Probe measures cell stiffness and traction

University of Illinois scientists have developed a tiny mechanical probe that can measure the inherent stiffness of cells and tissues, as well as the internal forces that cells generate and exert upon one another. It is the first probe able to quantify both properties, according to its developers. The research,...
Study: One-third of ‘mostly young and healthy’ people develop long COVID symptoms

Long COVID affected 36% of the students, faculty, and staff recovering from SARS-CoV-2 infection at a U.S. university and was significantly more common in unvaccinated people, research published in Emerging Infectious Diseases shows. The study analyzed 1,338 people who developed COVID-19 at George Washington University (GWU) from July 2021 to...
Consortium nabs $10M European grant to develop drug response tests for CKD

London-based Renalytix on Thursday announced the launch of Prime-CKD, a consortium of industry, academic, and clinical research organizations that aims to validate and clinically implement biomarker-based tests that predict response to drugs used by patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Prime-CKD is funded by Horizon Europe, a European Union funding...

