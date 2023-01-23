Read full article on original website
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods
The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
labpulse.com
Cardiovascular disease deaths undergo largest single-year increase since 2015
A new American Heart Association (AHA) report "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update" outlines the most significant single-year increase in cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths in the U.S. since 2015. The report, published on January 25 in the journal Circulation, also noted that the largest increases in deaths were among...
labpulse.com
VieCure, Labcorp collaborate on clinical workflows, genomic testing
VieCure on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Labcorp to increase clinicians’ access to decision-support for precision oncology. The firms are aiming to assist patient-specific treatment plans by integrating Labcorp’s precision medicine testing with VieCure’s clinical decision-support tool. By doing so, they plan to enable community cancer care providers to increase precision diagnostic test utilization for cancer patients, including those living in rural and remote areas who may lack access to larger oncology centers.
The real-life version of 'Terminator': Scientists made a shapeshifting robot that "melts" to escape cages
A Lego-shaped shapeshifting robot can change from solid to liquid and re-form, squeeze into tight spaces, perform complex tasks and even escape cages.
labpulse.com
Unilabs, Ambry Genetics to provide genetic testing for biopharma firms in Europe, Latin America, Middle East
Unilabs and Ambry Genetics said on Thursday they are partnering to provide genetic testing services for biopharma companies conducting international clinical trials and research. The diagnostic testing firms aim to address one of the main challenges to the use of genomics in global clinical trials: a lack of standardization in...
labpulse.com
AI tool makes speedy gene-editing possible, offers alternative to CRISPR
Researchers have designed an artificial intelligence (AI) program that may enable the production of customizable proteins called zinc fingers to treat diseases by turning genes on and off. The research published on Thursday in Nature Biotechnology may accelerate large-scale gene therapy development. Illnesses including cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs disease, and sickle...
labpulse.com
Roche launches COVID-19 PCR test to detect fast-spreading XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant
Roche and its subsidiary TIB Molbiol on Thursday announced that they have developed a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that detects and differentiates the latest variant of concern, XBB.1.5. The variant is prevalent in the U.S. and is quickly spreading to other countries. Being able to differentiate such emerging...
labpulse.com
Probe measures cell stiffness and traction
University of Illinois scientists have developed a tiny mechanical probe that can measure the inherent stiffness of cells and tissues, as well as the internal forces that cells generate and exert upon one another. It is the first probe able to quantify both properties, according to its developers. The research,...
labpulse.com
Study: One-third of ‘mostly young and healthy’ people develop long COVID symptoms
Long COVID affected 36% of the students, faculty, and staff recovering from SARS-CoV-2 infection at a U.S. university and was significantly more common in unvaccinated people, research published in Emerging Infectious Diseases shows. The study analyzed 1,338 people who developed COVID-19 at George Washington University (GWU) from July 2021 to...
labpulse.com
Consortium nabs $10M European grant to develop drug response tests for CKD
London-based Renalytix on Thursday announced the launch of Prime-CKD, a consortium of industry, academic, and clinical research organizations that aims to validate and clinically implement biomarker-based tests that predict response to drugs used by patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Prime-CKD is funded by Horizon Europe, a European Union funding...
