Quest survey: U.S. adults more comfortable with self-testing, but more familiar with horoscope sign than blood type

Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
A 62-year-old woman in Italy had stomach pain and unexplained weight gain. It was a rare form of ovarian cancer.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn
(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
Experts create checklist of 12 steps to reduce dementia risk
Experts have devised a 12 step checklist they say people can use to reduce the risk of developing dementia.The vast majority of people are not doing enough to ward off dementia in later life, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK.The charity said it hoped to empower people to make choices to help reduce the risk of them developing the neurodegenerative disorder, which it referred to as the “most feared consequence of ageing”.Professor Jonathan Schott, chief medical officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said that only 30 per cent of people know that there is something that they can do to individually reduce...
A cardiologist shares the 4 worst foods for high cholesterol—and what she eats to keep her ‘heart healthy’
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
HRT could cut Alzheimer's risk in some women - early study
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease among some higher-risk women, researchers say data has suggested. About a quarter of women in the UK are thought to carry a gene called APOE4, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The new, early, research...
What Cancer Is Linked With Insomnia?
Insomnia is a common sleeping disorder. Insomnia increases the risk of colon polyps that becomes cancer in later stages. In older adults, reduced sleep increases the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and cancers of the gastrointestinal system, thyroid, bladder, head, and neck cancers. What is insomnia?. An individual with insomnia has...
Woman left with ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time
A woman says she has been left with a ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time, admitting she felt ‘kind of freaked out’. Shelby Hooks (@shelby.kight) posted a video on TikTok recently to show what happened to her face after getting masseter Botox, asking: “What is happening with my masseter Botox?!”
Social Isolation Linked to an Increased Risk of Dementia, New Study Finds
New research shows socially isolated people may be at higher risk of dementia. Aside from dementia, social isolation has previously been linked to other serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and depression. An expert explains how social interaction can slow the progression of memory loss. Your social life...
Study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss
BOSTON -- A new study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss over time. When you have your blood pressure checked, you're given a top number, the systolic pressure, and a bottom number, which is the diastolic pressure. Researchers at Northwestern measured the blood pressures of more than 2,000 people 65 or older over the course of 12 years and found that higher systolic blood pressure (the top number) is tied to a higher risk of developing dementia. The relationship between systolic blood pressure and dementia was even stronger for people who were not taking certain blood pressure medications called calcium channel blockers.
Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.
Experts Reveal That No amount of alcohol consumption is safe - damaging effects on health, relationships and well-being
Alcohol is a widely consumed substance in many cultures around the world, often associated with celebrations and social gatherings. However, despite its widespread use, it is important to understand that no amount of alcohol consumption is safe.
Adults with ADHD face more mental health problems than doctors anticipated
In a collaborative study, researchers analyzed adult questionnaire responses to examine the connection between ADHD traits, autism traits, and mental health issues. The researchers wanted to find out how much having traits of ADHD or autism increases symptoms of mental health problems. After analyzing the responses, the researchers concluded that...
Mayo Clinic Reports Honey Helps Fight Depression, Anxiety and More
Honey is used for more than sweeteningPhoto bystevepb on Pixabay. Many modern medications began with the study of plants. A few of these common drugs are aspirin, digoxin, quinine, and opium.
