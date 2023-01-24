What do you get from a breadfruit once it’s been peeled, sliced, chopped and frozen?. Just ask Patrick Garvey, the head of Grimal Grove Reserve in Big Pine Key. He’ll probably answer with “Why not vodka?” The eco-agriculturist has spent years trying to put together a way to turn his plentiful breadfruit groves into a product that can be consumed and win greater recognition among the public about the sustainability and viability of the local crop.

BIG PINE KEY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO