Key West, FL

East Coast Traveler

Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023

Key West, FL - If you love Red Dirt and Americana music, you'll want to check out the 2023 Mile Zero Fest in Key West, Florida. This four-day event will feature a diverse lineup of performers. You'll be treated to a fantastic assortment of genres, from folk to rock to blues.
KEY WEST, FL
flkeysnews.com

How a Florida Keys diver in peril saved his own life while everyone was looking for him

Dylan Gartenmayer has lived in Key West for all of his 22 years. He’s a multi-generation Conch, the nickname native Key Westers wear proudly. Like many brought up in the Keys, Gartenmayer also lives much of his life in and on the water. He’s an avid spearfisherman and freediver, able to spend minutes below the surface, diving as deep as 100 feet at a time.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS FRUIT BECOMES A PREMIUM VODKA

What do you get from a breadfruit once it’s been peeled, sliced, chopped and frozen?. Just ask Patrick Garvey, the head of Grimal Grove Reserve in Big Pine Key. He’ll probably answer with “Why not vodka?” The eco-agriculturist has spent years trying to put together a way to turn his plentiful breadfruit groves into a product that can be consumed and win greater recognition among the public about the sustainability and viability of the local crop.
BIG PINE KEY, FL
keysweekly.com

NEWS BRIEFS FROM MARATHON THIS WEEK

Later in the month of January, specialized vehicles bearing the Wood insignia will be driving Marathon streets collecting LiDAR data to evaluate the city’s road elevation. The effort is part of a larger strategy to strengthen and harden the city’s infrastructure and facilities in accordance with anticipated sea level rise and/or storm surge and flooding.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

MEET SUSIE PUSKEDRA: ESTATE-SALE MAVEN SEES IT ALL

Over the past 11 years, Susie Puskedra has given treasure-hunting a whole new meaning for Lower Keys islanders. When a house is sold and the owners need help disposing of the goods inside, Susie’s Key West Estate Sales makes it happen, ultimately recycling everything from fine antique furniture and high-end linens to “a half bottle of Windex.”
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

TRAFFIC CONCERNS SWIRL AROUND KEY LARGO 7-ELEVEN DEVELOPMENT

A project to transform a Key Largo clothing store into a gas station and convenience store largely meets Monroe County development code, according to county staff at a Jan. 24 meeting of the Development Review Committee. However, county staff recommended the county Planning Commission deny a variance request by the...
KEY LARGO, FL
dallasexpress.com

Woman Rescued from Storm Drain for Third Time

Lyndsey Jane Kennedy, 44, of Key West, Florida, needed to be rescued from a drainpipe last week for the third time in two years. Firefighters helped Kennedy out once again after she got herself caught in a powerful current while swimming in a canal on January 18, Fox News reported.
KEY WEST, FL

