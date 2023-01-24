Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023East Coast TravelerKey West, FL
Iconic Florida Landmark Mentioned on List of 25 American Landmarks Everyone Should SeeL. CaneFlorida State
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
Romanian Vacationer Bitten by What Police Assume to be a Large Shark, While Swimming at a Key West BeachThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
3 Florida Agencies Combining Resources, Frantically Searching for a Man Who fell off a Sailboat in the Florida KeysThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
Related
Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023
Key West, FL - If you love Red Dirt and Americana music, you'll want to check out the 2023 Mile Zero Fest in Key West, Florida. This four-day event will feature a diverse lineup of performers. You'll be treated to a fantastic assortment of genres, from folk to rock to blues.
Iconic Florida Landmark Mentioned on List of 25 American Landmarks Everyone Should See
Travelers who trek across the entire United States know that some landmarks stand out and have almost become synonymous with either America or with the states in which they are located.
flkeysnews.com
How a Florida Keys diver in peril saved his own life while everyone was looking for him
Dylan Gartenmayer has lived in Key West for all of his 22 years. He’s a multi-generation Conch, the nickname native Key Westers wear proudly. Like many brought up in the Keys, Gartenmayer also lives much of his life in and on the water. He’s an avid spearfisherman and freediver, able to spend minutes below the surface, diving as deep as 100 feet at a time.
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS FRUIT BECOMES A PREMIUM VODKA
What do you get from a breadfruit once it’s been peeled, sliced, chopped and frozen?. Just ask Patrick Garvey, the head of Grimal Grove Reserve in Big Pine Key. He’ll probably answer with “Why not vodka?” The eco-agriculturist has spent years trying to put together a way to turn his plentiful breadfruit groves into a product that can be consumed and win greater recognition among the public about the sustainability and viability of the local crop.
keysweekly.com
NEWS BRIEFS FROM MARATHON THIS WEEK
Later in the month of January, specialized vehicles bearing the Wood insignia will be driving Marathon streets collecting LiDAR data to evaluate the city’s road elevation. The effort is part of a larger strategy to strengthen and harden the city’s infrastructure and facilities in accordance with anticipated sea level rise and/or storm surge and flooding.
keysweekly.com
MEET SUSIE PUSKEDRA: ESTATE-SALE MAVEN SEES IT ALL
Over the past 11 years, Susie Puskedra has given treasure-hunting a whole new meaning for Lower Keys islanders. When a house is sold and the owners need help disposing of the goods inside, Susie’s Key West Estate Sales makes it happen, ultimately recycling everything from fine antique furniture and high-end linens to “a half bottle of Windex.”
keysweekly.com
TRAFFIC CONCERNS SWIRL AROUND KEY LARGO 7-ELEVEN DEVELOPMENT
A project to transform a Key Largo clothing store into a gas station and convenience store largely meets Monroe County development code, according to county staff at a Jan. 24 meeting of the Development Review Committee. However, county staff recommended the county Planning Commission deny a variance request by the...
WSVN-TV
“We found him:” free diver rescued after being swept out to sea off Key West
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - New details are emerging about how an experienced diver who was swept out to sea for two hours managed to stay alive until family members rescued him. Twenty-one-year-old Dylan Gartenmayer started diving when he was 11 and family members said that experience helped him survive the scary situation.
'Oh God! You made it!': Watch the emotional reunion as family rescues man lost at sea for hours
Three men took a boat to go free diving off the coast of Key West, Florida last week, but only 2 returned. A friend called the missing Dylan Gartenmayer’s cousin after 2 hours of searching for the 22-year-old with no luck.
dallasexpress.com
Woman Rescued from Storm Drain for Third Time
Lyndsey Jane Kennedy, 44, of Key West, Florida, needed to be rescued from a drainpipe last week for the third time in two years. Firefighters helped Kennedy out once again after she got herself caught in a powerful current while swimming in a canal on January 18, Fox News reported.
Coast guard member arrested for biting girls during sleepover
A United States Coast Guard member has been arrested after biting three girls near their buttocks during a sleepover at his home on a naval installation
Comments / 0