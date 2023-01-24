The Columbus Blue Jackets are in a pickle. The end result could see them saying goodbye to one of their veteran defensemen. Vladislav Gavrikov’s name has been all over the rumor mill. It started with the Blue Jackets hoping to sign him to an extension. It then turned into no new deal being found. Instead, it was Andrew Peeke who landed a new contract.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO