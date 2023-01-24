ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games

The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
BUFFALO, NY
KING 5

Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory

SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken...
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Letang gets OT game-winner, leads Penguins over Panthers 7-6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Letang, who hadn’t played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Letang scores twice in return, Pens beat Panthers 7-6 in OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Letang, who hadn't played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh visits Washington after Letang's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-8, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals after Kris Letang scored two goals in the Penguins' 7-6 overtime win over the Florida Panthers. Washington is 25-18-6 overall and 7-4-1 against the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Gavrikov’s Resume Will Appeal to Contenders

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in a pickle. The end result could see them saying goodbye to one of their veteran defensemen. Vladislav Gavrikov’s name has been all over the rumor mill. It started with the Blue Jackets hoping to sign him to an extension. It then turned into no new deal being found. Instead, it was Andrew Peeke who landed a new contract.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)

From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy