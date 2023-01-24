Read full article on original website
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory
SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken...
Golden Knights faceoff: Devils on a hot streak, Howden returns for VGK
The Golden Knights take on a hot New Jersey Devils team today in the second game of a six-game road trip.
Post Register
Letang gets OT game-winner, leads Penguins over Panthers 7-6
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Letang, who hadn’t played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists...
FOX Sports
Letang scores twice in return, Pens beat Panthers 7-6 in OT
NHL Odds: Flyers vs. Wild prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023
The Philadelphia Flyers will look to rebound in a big way on Thursday as they travel to Minnesota to take on a solid Wild squad. Join us for our NHL odds series, where our Flyers-Wild prediction and pick will be revealed. In an attempt to battle their way back to...
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh visits Washington after Letang's 2-goal game
Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-8, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals after Kris Letang scored two goals in the Penguins' 7-6 overtime win over the Florida Panthers. Washington is 25-18-6 overall and 7-4-1 against the...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Gavrikov’s Resume Will Appeal to Contenders
The Columbus Blue Jackets are in a pickle. The end result could see them saying goodbye to one of their veteran defensemen. Vladislav Gavrikov’s name has been all over the rumor mill. It started with the Blue Jackets hoping to sign him to an extension. It then turned into no new deal being found. Instead, it was Andrew Peeke who landed a new contract.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
Red Wings head to Montreal looking to extend win streak before All-Star Break | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their winning ways before the All-Star break as they face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Game: Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8) v.s. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3) When: Thursday, January 26th. Time: 7:0 PM ET. Where: Bell Centre. Where to Watch: Bally Sports...
