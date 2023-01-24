ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Analysis-Failure to communicate? Scholz thinking on tanks for Ukraine perplexes many Germans

By Sarah Marsh and Andreas Rinke
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
  • Summary

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - "Scholzology" - the art of understanding German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decisions - is in vogue as critics at home and abroad question his reluctance to supply the German-made battle tanks Ukraine wants to repulse Russian forces.

His hesitation reflects a caution driven in part by Germany's military aggression in the last century and concern about the possible consequences of ramping up shipments of armour to Ukraine.

Still, many Germans feel Scholz is not doing a very good job of explaining his thinking.

"This isn't sustainable," said Marcel Dirsus of Kiel University's Institute for Security Policy. "Voters have a right to know where their chancellor stands on an issue as important as this and the country's reputation is melting down."

Germany is already the second-biggest donor of military hardware to Ukraine after the United States, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, ahead of other European powers such as France and the United Kingdom.

The German-made Leopard 2 is widely seen as the best choice to equip Ukraine with a large Western tank force and give it an edge in possible upcoming offensives.

Several European countries have indicated they would like to send Kyiv some of their own Leopards.

But for that, they need approval from the German government, which has so far sent mixed messages over whether it would do so.

Poland on Tuesday said it had submitted a formal request asking Germany to allow the re-export of some of its Leopards to Ukraine, and a German government official said Berlin would handle the request with urgency.

Any final decisions lie with Scholz, whose ruling Social Democrats (SPD) have traditionally been sceptical of military involvements and favoured engagement with Russia.

Scholz has so far neither said he would give the green light nor if he would send tanks from Germany. Instead he insisted on the need to act in close coordination with allies, especially Washington.

Government aides have given a plethora of reasons for the hesitancy - not all of which stand up to scrutiny, analysts say.

A main reason given is that Russia could see the deliveries of tanks as tantamount to Germany becoming a party to conflict. This could lead to an escalation, the thinking goes.

The Kremlin would be less inclined to retaliate if another nuclear power such as the United States also sent tanks. Thus Germany should only send tanks in lockstep with Washington, the chancellery's argument goes.

Gustav Gressel, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin, said this was a "strange perception".

"Sometimes I have a bit of an impression that Scholz has lost sight of the fact that Germany is actually part of the NATO alliance," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPpbq_0kPU6GLx00

An attack on one NATO country is considered an attack on all and would trigger a joint response.

Also on Tuesday, two U.S. officials told Reuters that Washington appeared to dropping its opposition to sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine - a move that could encourage Germany to follow.

WEIGHT OF HISTORY?

Another reason for caution cited by aides is the fear of sensitive Western technology ending up in Russian hands. But Russia likely already has a good understanding of the capabilities of the older Leopard 2s due to espionage and tanks Turkey lost in Syria, the ECFR's Rafael Loss said.

The consultancy Eurointelligence questioned if he wanted to leave open the possibility of a reset of German-Russian relations after the war, given Germany industry's previous heavy reliance on cheap Russian energy.

Germany's new defence minister Boris Pistorius denied last Friday that Berlin was unilaterally blocking the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, saying allied consensus was needed and they were weighing all the pros and cons.

History is also a main reason analysts give for Scholz's generally cautious leadership in military matters.

Germany has shied away from getting involved in conflict since World War Two although it carried out its first overseas combat mission since then in 1999 when it joined NATO's intervention in Kosovo. It then deployed the second largest military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States.

Berlin, and especially the SPD, has been hesitant about providing weapons to be used against Russian troops, given the millions of Soviet soldiers and citizens who died fighting the Nazis - a history often alluded to by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Already, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced Germany to overcome taboos such as exporting arms to war zones. Huge public debate was unleashed every time the government crossed a new red line, for example by exporting heavy weapons.

Polls suggest only a third to 46% of Germans favour supplying tanks.

SPD sources and analysts say Scholz could get into problems with the more pacifist, leftist faction of his party if he moves too quickly - even if this causes frustration with coalition partners.

"There is a necessity for him to demonstrate that he has tried everything, saying: 'I've tried dialogue but unfortunately we now have to provide this weapons system'," said Alexander Clarkson, a lecturer in German studies at King's College London.

Either way, German government aides also say there is not as much consensus on the issue as portrayed in the media.

French President Emmanuel Macron echoed some of Berlin's concerns on Sunday, saying allies had to make a decision on tanks jointly, ensuring it did not escalate the conflict or weaken Europe's own defence capabilities.

Some governments are hitting on Berlin for domestic political gains - especially Poland, where the ruling nationalists are seeking to shore up votes before an election this year, German government aides say.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 17

James Stader
5d ago

Keeping modern tank tech out of the hands of Moscow as a reason for not sending Leopard 2 and the US Abrams M1 A2 sounds reasonable until you think about it. Even if Russia did get ahold of advanced tanks tech they don't have the funding to manufacturer an advanced tanks in numbers.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
Daily Beast

Kremlin Admits ‘Putin’s Chef’ Might Be Assassinated Soon

The Kremlin signaled Tuesday that Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin could soon find himself the target of an assassination attempt. Although Prigozhin is widely reported to have pissed off many officials in Vladimir Putin’s orbit with his antics in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is actually authorities in Kyiv that Prigozhin should worry about.
Kyle Schepperley

There Was a Ceasefire Between Germany and Russia To Fight Off Large Packs of Wolves During WWI

During WWI, fighting between Germany and Russia was prolific along the Eastern Front. Trench warfare, chemical weapons, and disease were many of the daily hardships that were endured by soldiers from both countries. However, there was an unlikely foe that actually brought these two countries together for a short period of time. And that was the large quantity of wolves in the area.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
TheDailyBeast

Putin Lackeys Lose Their Minds Over Ukraine Getting Battle Tanks

It didn’t take long for Russian officials to start foaming at the mouth and ranting about global conspiracies after Germany agreed to deliver its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday.After weeks of resistance, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that, along with allies, the country would provide 88 of the battle tanks to Ukraine, effectively giving Kyiv more firepower to launch new offensives. The Biden administration was also expected to announce a deal to send 30 M1 Abrams tanks to the country. The Russian Embassy in Berlin was among the first out of the gate after the news broke—offering...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Reuters

685K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy