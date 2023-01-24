ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBcp4_0kPU1Lex00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26APtQ_0kPU1Lex00

Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday.

The spokesman for Uganda's ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher oil field in the Kikuube district was “a significant stride” toward achieving commercial oil production.

The project has been strongly criticized on environment al grounds.

The China National Offshore Oil Corporation, CNOOC, operates the field. Uganda is estimated to have recoverable oil reserves of at least 1.4 billion barrels.

Muyita also said construction is starting this year on the 897-mile (1,443-kilometer) East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline, planned by TotalEnergies and CNOOC, between Uganda and the Indian Ocean port of Tanga in Tanzania. Authorities have described it as the world’s longest heated oil pipeline.

The pipeline should be completed by 2025 as well, Muyita said.

Climate activists have raised concerns about the effects of the pipeline on local communities and the environment.

Uganda’s president last year was angered by a resolution by the European Union’s Parliament urging the international community to exert “maximum pressure” on Ugandan and Tanzanian authorities, as well as the project promoters and stakeholders, "to protect the environment and to put an end to the extractive activities in protected and sensitive ecosystems, including the shores of Lake Albert.”

The EU parliament had warned that the pipeline project placed 100,000 people “at imminent risk of displacement ... without proper guarantees of adequate compensation.”

Ugandan authorities see the pipeline as key to economic development and assert that oil wealth can lift millions out of poverty.

Uganda’s National Environmental Management Authority has sought to ease environmental concerns. And Muyita asserted that thousands of families displaced by the project have been compensated.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Qatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration

BEIRUT -- Lebanon, two international oil giants and state-owned oil and gas company Qatar Energy signed an agreement Sunday that the Qatari firm will join a consortium that will search for gas in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s coast. The deal inked in Beirut brings Qatar into Lebanon's gas...
ABC News

Hong Kong to ban CBD, label it a 'dangerous drug'

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong will ban CBD starting Wednesday, categorizing it as a “dangerous drug" and mandating harsh penalties for its smuggling, production and possession, customs authorities announced Friday. Supporters say CBD can treat a range of ailments including anxiety and that, unlike its more famous cousin THC...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
207K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy