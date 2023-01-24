ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC Sports

2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships, in some ways marking a new era in the sport, air live from San Jose, California, on NBC Sports, USA Network and Peacock. After last February’s Olympics, U.S. figure skating saw its greatest turnover from one season to the next in more than 20 years.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports

Ilia Malinin, star at U.S. Figure Skating Championships, was not always ‘Quadg0d’

Originally, Ilia Malinin was the Lutzgod. He created that Instagram handle, named after the second-hardest jump in figure skating, at age 13 in 2018. Later in his early teens, Malinin landed his first quadruple jump, a Salchow. The term Quadg0d popped into his head, and he created a second Instagram. Others learned of it. They asked why he would call himself that when he had only landed one quad, while the world’s best (and much older) skaters could land five.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores

Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open women’s final, pitting the reigning Wimbledon champion against one of the best players yet to win a major. Rybakina, the No. 22 seed from Kazakhstan, knocked out three consecutive major champions en route to the final, including top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn’s record with 83rd World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 83rd World Cup race on Tuesday, passing fellow American skier Lindsey Vonn for the most World Cup wins by a woman. The two-time Olympic gold medalist secured first place in the giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort in Italy. She is now three wins away from tying Ingemar Stenmark’s staggering all-time record of 86 World Cup wins for a man or woman. The Swedish skier competed in the 1970s and ’80s.
OnlyHomers

Olympian Tragically Dies

The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
NBC Sports

Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka set for Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia — What all seemed so different, so daunting, even, about trying to win a Grand Slam title to Elena Rybakina a little more than six months ago is now coming rather naturally. And if she can win one more match, she will add a championship at the...
NBC Sports

Q+A: Paula Moltzan talks first World Cup podium, being Mikaela Shiffrin’s teammate and unconventional path to the U.S. Ski Team

The spotlight is shining bright on Mikaela Shiffrin and her record-breaking 83rd World Cup win, but the attention has only bolstered the women of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team, who are also grabbing headlines with a slew of notable results. That includes 28-year-old Paula Moltzan, who was right next to Shiffrin on the podium Dec. 29 in Semmering, Austria, where she finished second in the slalom for her first-ever World Cup podium.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
People

'Top Chef' Heats Up the Competition with All Stars from Around the World — See the Trailer

'Top Chef' season 20, premiering March 9 on Bravo, features previous winners and finalists from the international 'Top Chef' franchises Top Chef is going global! Bravo's Emmy-winning reality series heads to London for its 20th season, and PEOPLE and Food & Wine have a joint exclusive look at the trailer. For the first time ever the show will spotlight 16 all-star chefs picked from the original U.S. series and its 29 international versions (France, Canada, the Middle East, and Brazil, to name a few). To heat up the competition even more, the cast...

