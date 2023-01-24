Read full article on original website
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
The U.S. Figure Skating Championships, in some ways marking a new era in the sport, air live from San Jose, California, on NBC Sports, USA Network and Peacock. After last February’s Olympics, U.S. figure skating saw its greatest turnover from one season to the next in more than 20 years.
Bradie Tennell returns to U.S. Figure Skating Championships after nightmarish comeback
Bradie Tennell was ready. Her bags were packed for an early October trip to the Japan Open, an event that had would have symbolic resonance for her. It was to bring a traumatic part of her life full circle toward its end. Tennell would be returning to figure skating competition...
Ilia Malinin, star at U.S. Figure Skating Championships, was not always ‘Quadg0d’
Originally, Ilia Malinin was the Lutzgod. He created that Instagram handle, named after the second-hardest jump in figure skating, at age 13 in 2018. Later in his early teens, Malinin landed his first quadruple jump, a Salchow. The term Quadg0d popped into his head, and he created a second Instagram. Others learned of it. They asked why he would call himself that when he had only landed one quad, while the world’s best (and much older) skaters could land five.
As Ilia Malinin ponders quintuple jump, figure skating may face an urgent matter
SAN JOSE, California – The subject of a five-revolution jump was sure to come up, now that Ilia Malinin has become the first person to land a fully rotated quadruple Axel, which has four and one-half revolutions in the air. And, in Malinin’s case, to land it cleanly not...
2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores
Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open women’s final, pitting the reigning Wimbledon champion against one of the best players yet to win a major. Rybakina, the No. 22 seed from Kazakhstan, knocked out three consecutive major champions en route to the final, including top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.
China's new foreign minister praises Americans, strikes friendly tone
The Chinese Communist Party has promoted its ambassador to the U.S., Qin Gang, to the position of foreign minister, striking a surprisingly friendly tone.
The safest place in the world to live is across the ocean: This country ranks most peaceful
The safest place in the world is Iceland, according to the Global Peace Index. With low crime, military presence and high safety, Iceland ranks best.
A Minnesota Team Just Won The World Snow Sculpting Championship’s In Stillwater!
It only makes sense that the winning team at the World Snow Sculpting Championships held this past week in Stillwater came from a state that gets snow, what's even better is that the winning team came from Minnesota. A big congrats to all of the teams that competed in the...
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn’s record with 83rd World Cup win
Mikaela Shiffrin won her 83rd World Cup race on Tuesday, passing fellow American skier Lindsey Vonn for the most World Cup wins by a woman. The two-time Olympic gold medalist secured first place in the giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort in Italy. She is now three wins away from tying Ingemar Stenmark’s staggering all-time record of 86 World Cup wins for a man or woman. The Swedish skier competed in the 1970s and ’80s.
Watch Nine F-16s Make A Crazy-Looking ‘Attack’ On A Danish Airbase
via TwitterWhile this is not how you would go about destroying an airfield nowadays, the result is nothing short of spectacular.
Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia
"America may soon be divided into several parts, and several states will declare sovereignty," Russia's deputy head shaman Artur Tsybikov said.
Golf-LIV Golf says Condoleezza Rice worked to prevent DOJ probe of PGA Tour
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State and Augusta National member Condoleezza Rice attempted to use her influence to stop the U.S. Department of Justice from launching an anti-trust investigation into the PGA Tour, rival circuit LIV Golf said.
Olympian Tragically Dies
The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
Tommy Paul wins Australian Open all-American quarterfinal; Novak Djokovic next
Perhaps that was a product of the fascination with the out-of-nowhere Shelton: Just 20, and less than a year after winning an NCAA title for the University of Florida, he was traveling outside of the United States for the first time and participating in his second Grand Slam tournament. So...
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin full of gratitude after milestone win
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Before Mikaela Shiffrin skied into the history books with an 83rd World Cup victory on Tuesday, she took time to acknowledge the more than 100 course workers as they finished a long night of clearing excess snow off the Italian piste.
Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka set for Australian Open final
MELBOURNE, Australia — What all seemed so different, so daunting, even, about trying to win a Grand Slam title to Elena Rybakina a little more than six months ago is now coming rather naturally. And if she can win one more match, she will add a championship at the...
Q+A: Paula Moltzan talks first World Cup podium, being Mikaela Shiffrin’s teammate and unconventional path to the U.S. Ski Team
The spotlight is shining bright on Mikaela Shiffrin and her record-breaking 83rd World Cup win, but the attention has only bolstered the women of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team, who are also grabbing headlines with a slew of notable results. That includes 28-year-old Paula Moltzan, who was right next to Shiffrin on the podium Dec. 29 in Semmering, Austria, where she finished second in the slalom for her first-ever World Cup podium.
Minnesota Snow Sculpting Team Takes First Over Artists From Germany, Finland in World Championships–LOOK
In Stillwater, Minnesota, the hometown team of snow sculptors just walked away with 1st place in the World Snow Sculpting Championships, beating several nations and winning $4,000. Siblings Dusty and Kelly Thune and friends made up the team, monikered the “House of Thune,” who carved a raw expression of adversity...
'Top Chef' Heats Up the Competition with All Stars from Around the World — See the Trailer
'Top Chef' season 20, premiering March 9 on Bravo, features previous winners and finalists from the international 'Top Chef' franchises Top Chef is going global! Bravo's Emmy-winning reality series heads to London for its 20th season, and PEOPLE and Food & Wine have a joint exclusive look at the trailer. For the first time ever the show will spotlight 16 all-star chefs picked from the original U.S. series and its 29 international versions (France, Canada, the Middle East, and Brazil, to name a few). To heat up the competition even more, the cast...
