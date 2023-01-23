ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Apple issues security update for the almost 10-year-old iPhone 5S

The iPhone 5S got its last OS upgrade in 2018 with the release of iOS 12, but it’s not totally down for the count. As AppleInsider points out, the 2013-vintage device got a security update this week: a bump to iOS 12.5.7, to be precise. Even if you don’t have an iPhone 5S, that’s good news for anyone who’s a fan of getting the most out of their device.
Phone Arena

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time

If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
makeuseof.com

How to Turn Off System Ads and Offers on Samsung Phones

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you own a Samsung phone, you may have noticed ads popping up on your lock screen, in your notifications, and inside some of the pre-installed apps.
TechRadar

Apple fixes dangerous iOS flaw that could have let hackers take over your iPhone

Apple has released a fix to a dangerous security flaw that could have allowed threat actors to completely take over older versions of the iPhone and the iPad. The flaw was apparently being used in the wild, but Apple is not sharing any details on exact incidents until the majority of the endpoints (opens in new tab) apply the patch.
TrustedReviews

How to enable Advanced Data Protection for iCloud on an iPhone

How to enable Advanced Data Protection in iCloud: You can add end-to-end encryption to many of the apps backed up through iCloud. Here’s a step-by-step guide to enabling the new security feature. In late 2022 Apple announced Advanced Data Protection for some of the most important apps users back-up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy