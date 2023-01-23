Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
People are just realising iPhone has a secret keyboard you can unlock
YOUR iPhone has a secret keyboard that can make your life much easier. It's hidden away so well that you might never notice it. But it's seriously handy, especially if you've got a bigger smartphone. We're talking about the one-handed keyboard – an essential iPhone hack. It can be...
The Verge
Apple issues security update for the almost 10-year-old iPhone 5S
The iPhone 5S got its last OS upgrade in 2018 with the release of iOS 12, but it’s not totally down for the count. As AppleInsider points out, the 2013-vintage device got a security update this week: a bump to iOS 12.5.7, to be precise. Even if you don’t have an iPhone 5S, that’s good news for anyone who’s a fan of getting the most out of their device.
9to5Mac Happy Hour 418: M2 MacBook Pro reviews, iPhone 15 design, Apple AR headset software details
Benjamin and Zac discuss a change to Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch, Apple’s newest TV+ ad, and reviewers have gotten a chance to go hands-on with the new M2 MacBook Pro and Mac mini. Plus, there’s new rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro chassis redesign and insights into exactly how Apple’s upcoming AR headset will work from a software perspective.
Got an iPad? Apple just gave it an amazing new trick
Using an iPad just got easier. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains the new iOS update that adds a feature called Stage Manager, which iPad users might find useful.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
You’re charging your iPhone wrong – how to make it charge much faster
IT'S always a nightmare when your iPhone runs out when you need it. The older the iPhone, the less hours it manages to hold its charge - but there are a few tricks to quickly boosting your battery again. The fastest way to charge your iPhone is via the lightning...
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
iOS 16.3 is out now. Here are the new features coming to your iPhone.
Apple released the latest major update to its iOS 16 operating system.
How to change the font on your iPhone
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains step-by-step how to change your iPhone's font size and font style if you have trouble reading your screen.
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
People are just noticing easy iPhone hack to switch off annoying pop-up
IPHONE users have been alerted to a secret feature which could help them avoid frustrating pop-ups when using apps. One clever TikTok user revealed the hack to fellow iPhone users in a viral clip. By switching off this feature, users can stop receiving pop-ups asking them to rate apps. iPhone...
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off System Ads and Offers on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you own a Samsung phone, you may have noticed ads popping up on your lock screen, in your notifications, and inside some of the pre-installed apps.
Fitbit owners are just noticing game-changing iPhone and Android hack
YOUR Fitbit has a hidden hack that anyone with an iPhone or Android should know. It can help you when you're in a sticky situation. We've all misplaced our phones at home – and it can be infuriating. You feel like you're looking everywhere but you just can't find...
TechRadar
Apple fixes dangerous iOS flaw that could have let hackers take over your iPhone
Apple has released a fix to a dangerous security flaw that could have allowed threat actors to completely take over older versions of the iPhone and the iPad. The flaw was apparently being used in the wild, but Apple is not sharing any details on exact incidents until the majority of the endpoints (opens in new tab) apply the patch.
TrustedReviews
How to enable Advanced Data Protection for iCloud on an iPhone
How to enable Advanced Data Protection in iCloud: You can add end-to-end encryption to many of the apps backed up through iCloud. Here’s a step-by-step guide to enabling the new security feature. In late 2022 Apple announced Advanced Data Protection for some of the most important apps users back-up...
