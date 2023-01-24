ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nostalgic Pics of Drake aka “Jimmy Brooks” Short Lived Basketball Career

By Weso
 3 days ago

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

Drake just put on an iconic performance at the Apollo for his Day 1’s. In the middle of his concert, the Toronto rapper reminded us how old we are by pulling out a Jimmy Brooks jersey.

Talk about a THROWBACK! Before Drizzy Drake Rogers was selling out venues he was a star actor on the show Degrassi where he played Jimmy Brooks. Degrassi was the moment many Drake stans were first introduced to the soon-to-be star. Jimmy Brooks was one of the lead acts and played as the popular basketball star of the high school.

In season 4, Jimmy was shot and paralyzed after a prank went left.

Years later it was rumored that Drake wasn’t feeling his character being paralyzed and considered leaving the show . Following Jimmy’s newest appearance, his love for basketball did not change.

Check out some nostalgic photos of Drake aka “Jimmy Brooks” basketball career during Degrassi below!

Buy Drake’s iconic Degrassi basketball jersey here

RELATED: Where Are They Now? 20 Years of ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ &amp; Here’s What the Cast Is Up To Today

RELATED: Drake Has A Full-On ‘Degrassi’ Reunion For “I’m Upset” Video, Drops ‘Scorpion’ Release Date

RELATED: Drake Reunites With The Cast Of ‘Degrassi’

