Have you ever wanted beer that tastes like chili cheese dip? Well, now you have it as Hormel has a new drink for you to buy. Hormel has decided to do something odd that may pay off, as they have created a new beer inspired by their chili cheese dip. The official name of the drink is Hormel Chili Cheese Brew, as the company partnered up with Modist Brewing Co. in Minnesota to create a brew that has a flavor profile like their popular dip, but also tastes like a pretty good beer that you'll want to drink. The two companies have posted the beer up on the website link above as the only place you can order four-packs of the beer for $24 a piece (which includes the shipping and handling) while supplies last. Which they did in advance in case you wanna have some on hand for the Super Bowl next month. Here's some added info on the beer and a quote from the company.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO