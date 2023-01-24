Read full article on original website
Fried Chicken Restaurant Closes After Just 1 Year Open
Fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wings have been all the rage in the restaurant industry over the last several years. Countless chicken sandwich shops have sprouted throughout the Valley, some of which are connected to major celebrities (ranging from Shaq to Samuel L. Jackson). And while the traditional chicken restaurants continue to see massive lines pushing out of the parking lot into the road (looking at your Chick-fil-a), it isn’t necessarily foolproof. In fact, one chicken wing restaurant, which has been open for just over a year, has officially thrown in the towel and closed down.
I spent $64 at the best restaurant in Hawaii. My meal came out in 5 minutes, but I'll just stick to drinks next time.
Yelp ranked Down the Hatch as No. 28 on its 2022 list of the top 100 US restaurants, so I tried the Lahaina spot's famous food and drinks for myself.
A burger chain switches to Coca-Cola. Pepsi fans are furious
(CNN) — Frozen custard and burger chain Culver’s is switching from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola — and Pepsi fans are not happy. “This is in progress and will take time as our nearly 900 restaurants located in 26 states make the switch,” the Wisconsin-founded chain said in a statement, adding that its signature root beer, Dr. Pepper, as well as its sweet and unsweeteened teas will remain unchanged.
Unique and Unexpected Vanilla Ice Cream Topper Is Going Viral
It sounds odd at first but must be delicious.
Ben & Jerry’s newest ‘Topped’ flavors taste like two classic desserts
Ben & Jerry’s has launched two new flavors in its “Topped” line that will have ice cream lovers ditching their New Year’s resolutions. Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry Cheesecake feature what the “Topped” line is known for - a top layer of chocolate ganache.
msn.com
Pepsi Kills Classic Soda as It Tries to Rival One Coke's Biggest Brands
The beverage wars have always been fierce between rivals Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Free Report and PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Free Report. But they're raging this year now more than ever before, with Pepsi reformulating its sugar-free soda to taste less diet (and promoting it heavily ahead of Super Bowl LVII) and Molson Coors (TAP.A) - Get Free Report introducing its own zero-proof, fizzy canned drink.
msn.com
How To Tell Beer Has Gone Bad
It's no secret that beer is one of the most popular beverages in the U.S. Beer Info claims that an average adult guzzles up approximately 28.2 gallons of beer per year -- which is around one six-pack per week. Beer is one of those alcoholic beverages that is frequently used in social situations, such as celebrating the Super Bowl or catching up with a friend, so it makes sense why so much of it is consumed yearly.
Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)
The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
Allrecipes.com
How to Cook Prime Rib to a Perfectly Juicy Medium Rare
Prime rib, also known as standing rib roast, makes a show-stopping centerpiece at any special occasion. Whether roasted or grilled, this rich, full-flavored cut of beef needs little more than salt, pepper, and a few seasonings to be delicious. But what's the best temperature to cook prime rib?. For optimal...
bleedingcool.com
Hormel Launches New Chili Cheese Dip Inspired Beer
Have you ever wanted beer that tastes like chili cheese dip? Well, now you have it as Hormel has a new drink for you to buy. Hormel has decided to do something odd that may pay off, as they have created a new beer inspired by their chili cheese dip. The official name of the drink is Hormel Chili Cheese Brew, as the company partnered up with Modist Brewing Co. in Minnesota to create a brew that has a flavor profile like their popular dip, but also tastes like a pretty good beer that you'll want to drink. The two companies have posted the beer up on the website link above as the only place you can order four-packs of the beer for $24 a piece (which includes the shipping and handling) while supplies last. Which they did in advance in case you wanna have some on hand for the Super Bowl next month. Here's some added info on the beer and a quote from the company.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Asda makes big change to its rewards loyalty app and Cashpot vouchers
Asda has added a new feature to its Asda Rewards loyalty app to give customers more time to spend their Cashpots. The supermarket is extending the period that customers have to spend a voucher after creating it in the app from one to three months. The change means that those customers who like to build up their Cashpots for special occasions will now have longer to use the voucher once it has been created.
Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe
When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
Blake’s Hard Cider releases its first nonalcoholic beverage, ‘Sorta Pop’
The low-calorie drink with probiotics is supposed to be better for you and your gut
gordonramsayclub.com
Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)
This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
foodgressing.com
Danish Creamery New Contemporary Look for Premium Butter
Danish Creamery, a 127-year-old farmer-owned U.S.-based creamery, and its parent company, Challenge Dairy Products Inc, have reinvigorated the packaging of its line of slow-churned, small-batch artisanal butter with a new contemporary aesthetic hitting shelves now. The updated look portrays the premium qualities of Danish Creamery butter in a fun, current,...
Bourbon and coffee unite! The Revolver cocktail. A pro mixologist's recipe you can do at home.
Kentucky bourbon has enjoyed an international resurgence in the past decade. Whisky aficionados from East Europe to Asia, and South America have paid a great deal more attention. Revenue is way up. And several KY based bourbon distillers have struggled to keep up with record demand. Lately, tequila has been going very strong, particularly in North America. Bourbon still remains a big contender. (According to ISWR)
Food & Wine
White Negroni
Perhaps the most ubiquitous cocktail of 2022, the Negroni quickly rose to fame in the past few years. Chock it up to the success of the viral Negroni Sbagliato, the spritzy take on the classic cocktail that substitutes fizzy Prosecco for gin, or a nationwide acceptance of bitter flavors, the Negroni is having a moment. The classic three-part cocktail—that’s gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth—is made for riffing, switching up spirits and liqueurs while maintaining the flavor profiles of the original ingredients. The White Negroni is a standout amongst the riffs on the original.
Tasting Table
Can You Bake Bread With An Unfed Sourdough Starter?
If you love wholesome, chewy sourdough bread, you just might be one of those super-dedicated home bakers who has taken up the task of baking it yourself. And if you are one of those folks, then you certainly know all about starters. A sourdough starter is the most fundamental ingredient of sourdough bread, a yeasty, active mixture of flour and water that gets added to a dough that will rise and then be baked (via King Arthur Baking).
New York Post
This Amazon’s Choice food vacuum sealer machine is 60% off
Nowadays, it seems like everyone’s always trying to show you their air fryer. It’s been nearly impossible to go into someone’s home for the last year without them excitedly showing you how great leftover fries taste after a trip in the air fryer. We get it. We like air fryers as much as the next New York Post Shopping enthusiast (in fact, we love them), but don’t they feel a little 2022?
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi Super 6 this week offers see deals on fresh meat
Aldi has announced some of the latest Super 6 offers on fresh meat that will be coming to its stores this week. Every fortnight, Aldi picks six items to offer to shoppers at money-off prices. This month, shoppers will be able to purchase the following Super 6 fresh meat items:
