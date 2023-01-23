Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
One Injuried After Explosion On USC CampusWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBA
2023 NBA All-Star starters announced
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Team Captain And Starter For 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Bucks forward to make seventh consecutive All-Star Game start, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star selections in franchise history. Antetokounmpo selected as captain for third time. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a team captain and starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today, marking...
NBA
Lakers Introduce Rui Hachimura
On Tuesday evening at Crypto.com Arena, Lakers VP of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka introduced the newest Laker, forward Rui Hachimura, whom the Lakers acquired from Washington for Kendrick Nunn and three second round picks. Hachimura is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday evening against San Antonio. “I can...
NBA
Anthony Davis returns from 20-game absence, Hachimura makes Lakers' debut
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to get key pieces of their lineup back as he makes his push toward becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Anthony Davis scored 21 points in his return from a right foot injury and Rui...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Spurs 1-25-23
The Lakers (22-26) complete their back-to-back tonight with a visit from the San Antonio Spurs (14-33). The game begins at 7:30 p.m. PST and will be broadcasted on Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN Radio 710. Here are three things to know about the matchup:. Unprecedented King. In his 20th season (and...
NBA
Recap: Thunder vs. Hawks
Stops were nearly impossible to be found in the first half of this one, as both the Thunder and Hawks created not just lanes, but boulevards into the paint which resulted in finishes down low and kickouts for 3. By halftime of Wednesday night’s start of a three-game homestand for the Thunder, the game was tied at 77 all.
NBA
Kevin Durant rejoins NBA HooperVision for Friday's broadcast on NBA League Pass
Kevin Durant is rejoining Quentin Richardson for a new stream of NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass. Friday’s stream will also feature former NBA sharpshooter Dorell Wright and 3-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Nate Robinson. This trio of retired NBA vets and Durant, will give their distinct perspectives...
NBA
Anthony Davis Returns to Lead Lakers Past Spurs
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers got some much-needed reinforcements in their lineup and took down the Spurs 113-104 to sweep the season series 4-0 over their old Texas rival. The story of the night was Anthony Davis making his return to the lineup after missing the...
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Look to Continue Their Win Streak as the Spurs Come to Town
Last Matchup: 1/20/23 – LAC 131- SAS 126 | Kawhi Leonard: 36 – Keldon Johnson: 23. In their three wins against the Spurs this season, the Clippers have a combined 50.5 three- point percentage (51-of-101). In the last 30 years, the Clippers have had a better single- season three-point percentage against just one team, the Timberwolves in 2020-21 (51.0%, min. 70 3PA).
NBA
Everybody scream! The oral history of the Pelicans' amazing comeback win over the Timberwolves
Sometimes the stars align, and a star is born. Sometimes the past, present and future collide in a great big bang. And sometimes New Orleans throws a party, and everyone has more fun than a human being should be allowed to have. It all happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in...
NBA
Stephen Curry fined $25K for throwing mouthpiece into stands
NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
NBA
Grizzlies fall to Warriors 122-120 in back-and-forth battle
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-17) fell to the Golden State Warriors (24-24) 122-120 on Wednesday at Chase Center. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 34 points before his ejection late in the fourth quarter. Klay Thompson followed with 24 points, and Jordan Poole posted 21 points and made the game-winning layup with one second remaining, the 24th and final lead change of the game.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Pelicans
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25) are back in action on Wednesday night as the take on the New Orleans Pelicans (26-22) at Smoothie King Center. Minnesota fell to the Houston Rockets on Monday night, 119-114. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 31 points, and D’Angelo Russell had a season-high tying 30 points in the game.
NBA
Joel Embiid fined $25K for making obscene gesture on playing court
NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 137-133...
NBA
Hornets Fall Behind Big Early To Phoenix In Road-Trip-Closing Loss
Charlotte Trims 30-PT Deficit to Eight, Can’t Match Suns’ Season-High-Tying 22 3-Pointers. Outside of a late surge in the second quarter, the Charlotte Hornets were simply just overmatched in the finale of their four-game road trip on Tuesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns, 128-97. Terry Rozier led...
NBA
And the Best Fourth-Quarter Team in the NBA Since Dec. 1 is….The Orlando Magic
ORLANDO - One of the big differences between this season and last for the Orlando Magic is their play down the stretch of games. Whether the games are close or not – and many have been this season – the Magic have thrived in the fourth quarter in most of their contests so far, especially lately.
NBA
Pool Report on the Ejection of Steph Curry during the Fourth Quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Madeline Kenney (Bay Area News Group) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s Grizzlies at Warriors Game. QUESTION: Why was Steph Curry ejected in the fourth?. WRIGHT: Stephen Curry takes his mouthpiece and throws into the stands with force, as per rule,...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.25.2023
FINAL FROM INDIANA: Indiana 116 Bulls 110. (Bulls: 22-25, 9-15 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33 pts. Indiana: Mathurin and Turner each with 26 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Indiana: Duarte: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 5. Indiana: McConnell: 10. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Magic
With the seven-game skid now behind them, the Indiana Pacers can build on some positive momentum when they take on the Orlando Magic Wednesday at Amway Center. Two of the top rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft will square off, as the Magic’s Paolo Banchero is poised to play against the Pacers after missing the previous two meetings due to injury.
NBA
Friday Roundup: Ant Steps Up, Efficient Dame And Reports Around The Deadline
It's been a bit of a quiet work week here in Rip City. The Trail Blazers played games on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, but have laid pretty low otherwise (there was no practice on Tuesday, Thursday nor Friday), which is not all that surprising for this point in the season. And things will pick up again this weekend with games versus the Raptors on Saturday and the Hawks on Monday before the team leaves Tuesday for a three-game trip.
Comments / 0