ku.edu
KU Law student wins grant, plans on serving Salina community
LAWRENCE – A third-year student at the University of Kansas School of Law will receive a grant from the Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation. Lindsay McQuinn is a recipient of the foundation’s Rural Law Practice Grant. This grant is awarded to law students who intend to practice in...
ku.edu
KU Cofrin Logan Center to host public lecture on vaping, teen health
LAWRENCE — Do you have questions about vaping? Want to know more about the health effects of electronic cigarettes? Confused by terms like cart, Vuse, mod or Puff Bar?. Parents, educators, health care professionals and users of vaping products are invited to a free public lecture on vaping and teen health by Elisa Trucco at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St. The Cofrin Logan Center for Addiction Research & Treatment, part of the KU Life Span Institute, is hosting the event and welcoming Trucco for its 2023 spring seminar series.
ku.edu
KU Center for Environmental Policy to host conversation with EPA Region 7 Office
LAWRENCE — Join the KU Center for Environmental Policy, part of the Institute for Policy & Social Research at the University of Kansas, for a moderated conversation on climate change and environmental justice with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 7. The event will take place at 3 p.m. Jan. 30 at The Forum in Marvin Hall.
ku.edu
New model effectively predicts consumers’ retail shopping mobility during a pandemic
LAWRENCE — COVID-19 forced people to contend with travel bans, stay-at-home orders and closure of nonessential businesses. A new study in the Journal of Business Research reveals how this significant event affected consumer mobility and shopping habits. And the results are hardly what one might predict. “First off, consumers...
