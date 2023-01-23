LAWRENCE — Do you have questions about vaping? Want to know more about the health effects of electronic cigarettes? Confused by terms like cart, Vuse, mod or Puff Bar?. Parents, educators, health care professionals and users of vaping products are invited to a free public lecture on vaping and teen health by Elisa Trucco at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St. The Cofrin Logan Center for Addiction Research & Treatment, part of the KU Life Span Institute, is hosting the event and welcoming Trucco for its 2023 spring seminar series.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO