Here Are The Oscar Nominations For 2023

By Julia Reinstein
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVX7h_0kPTaA6B00
A24

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday, highlighting a wide showcase of the year’s best movies.

Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the nominations, receiving 11 Oscar nods, including ones for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. The Banshees of Inisherin , The Fabelmans, and All Quiet on the Western Front were also among the most nominated.

The awards show will be held on March 12, with Jimmy Kimmel serving as this year's host at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rAg9b_0kPTaA6B00

Colin Farrell appears in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Jonathan Hession / Searchlight Pictures / 20th Century Studios

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G31s3_0kPTaA6B00

From left: Austin Butler (Elvis), and Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Neil Mockford / FilmMagic, Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleason, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIvkf_0kPTaA6B00

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), left , and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Rich Polk / NBC via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PSq9_0kPTaA6B00

Letitia Wright appears in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Disney

Best Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Original Song

"Applause," Tell It Like a Woman

"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu," RRR

"This Is a Life," Everything Everywhere All at Once

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TRBMT_0kPTaA6B00
John Wilson / Netflix

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPpmf_0kPTaA6B00

Tom Cruise appears in Top Gun: Maverick.

Scott Garfield / Paramount Pictures Corporation

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pU0B_0kPTaA6B00
Allyson Riggs / A24

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTzJp_0kPTaA6B00

Steven Spielberg attends the UK premiere of The Fabelmans.

Tristan Fewings / Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

