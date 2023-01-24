Read full article on original website
Related
Rock and Roll Legend Dies
An absolute legend of Rock and Roll music has sadly died. It was announced on Thursday via Variety that legendary "Crosby, Stills and Nash" rocker David Crosby has died at the age of 81, according to his wife, Jane Dance, whom he married in 1987, according to Popculture.
NME
Aaliyah fans petition for singer to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Aaliyah fans have started a petition to have the late singer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Since its launch last May, the Change.org petition – created by fan Albert Tsibu – has so far garnered more than 7,000 signatures. The petition’s accompanying description references the more than two decades since Aaliyah’s death in 2001, arguing that the singer’s “presence and influence is still being felt throughout the world of music, fashion, film and pop culture.”
Ozzy Osbourne and Joan Jett go into the office for new Super Bowl ad
A few members of Rock royalty will grace your screens this year during Super Bowl LVII, with Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, and more set to be featured in an advertisement for the cloud-based software vendor, Workday.
Mississippi native who wrote hit songs for Michael Jackson, Alanis Morissette selected for Songwriters Hall of Fame
Mississippi native Glen Ballard has been selected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame and joins an impressive class of singers and songwriters, including Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose. Ballard, who is a native of Natchez, Mississippi, helped write Alanis Morissette’s monster 1995 album...
Pink, Stevie Nicks and more will sing on Dolly Parton's 'Rock Star' album
Dolly Parton shares who will be singing with her on her upcoming "Rock Star" album.
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Brian Wilson’s Reaction to ‘I Get Around’ Surpassing the Beatles on the Music Charts
'I Get Around' became one of the first hit songs of The Beach Boys. Here's what Brian Wilson said of this song surpassing the Beatles on the music charts.
SFGate
See Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette Pay Musical Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the artists to pay musical tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at the Graceland public memorial service Sunday for the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 at the age of 54. “I never in a million...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Rockers Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck – Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi + More
The rock 'n' roll community was hit with another tough loss today when Jeff Beck's family shared in a statement that the guitar legend had died at the age of 78. Fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker, and express their admiration for his legacy.
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Country Music Hall of Fame’s ‘American Currents’ Exhibit to Include Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum & More
The Country Music Hall of Fame will unveil its new American Currents: State of the Music exhibit on March 8. The annual exhibit takes a broad view of country music over the previous year by highlighting artist achievements, notable events, and more. This year’s exhibit will include Luke Combs, Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell, Rhiannon Giddens, Ashley Gorley, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Scotty McCreery, Reba McEntire, Amanda Shires, Billy Strings, Sunny Sweeney, Molly Tuttle, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson.
Ringo Starr Inspired a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Member to Get Sober on the 1st All-Starr Band Tour
Ringo faced his sobriety fears on his first All-Starr Band tour and inspired another legendary musician to embrace sobriety, too.
Pete Best Called Out The Beatles Over ‘Magical Mystery Tour’: ‘My Taste Was Waning’
Pete Best called out The Beatles over 'Magical Mystery Tour,' which made him lose interest in his former band.
Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson
The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
Graham Nash, Bruce Hornsby, Natalie Merchant, and More to Perform The Music of Paul McCartney at Tribute Show
Natalie Merchant, Graham Nash, Bruce Hornsby and more are among the artists set to perform at the 18th annual Music Of fundraising concert, The Music Of Paul McCartney, at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 15, 2023. Produced by philanthropist and City Winery founder, Michael Dorf, the annual...
