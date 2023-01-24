Aaliyah fans have started a petition to have the late singer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Since its launch last May, the Change.org petition – created by fan Albert Tsibu – has so far garnered more than 7,000 signatures. The petition’s accompanying description references the more than two decades since Aaliyah’s death in 2001, arguing that the singer’s “presence and influence is still being felt throughout the world of music, fashion, film and pop culture.”

