Rock and Roll Legend Dies

An absolute legend of Rock and Roll music has sadly died. It was announced on Thursday via Variety that legendary "Crosby, Stills and Nash" rocker David Crosby has died at the age of 81, according to his wife, Jane Dance, whom he married in 1987, according to Popculture.
Aaliyah fans petition for singer to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Aaliyah fans have started a petition to have the late singer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Since its launch last May, the Change.org petition – created by fan Albert Tsibu – has so far garnered more than 7,000 signatures. The petition’s accompanying description references the more than two decades since Aaliyah’s death in 2001, arguing that the singer’s “presence and influence is still being felt throughout the world of music, fashion, film and pop culture.”
Mississippi native who wrote hit songs for Michael Jackson, Alanis Morissette selected for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Mississippi native Glen Ballard has been selected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame and joins an impressive class of singers and songwriters, including Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose. Ballard, who is a native of Natchez, Mississippi, helped write Alanis Morissette’s monster 1995 album...
NATCHEZ, MS
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Country Music Hall of Fame’s ‘American Currents’ Exhibit to Include Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum & More

The Country Music Hall of Fame will unveil its new American Currents: State of the Music exhibit on March 8. The annual exhibit takes a broad view of country music over the previous year by highlighting artist achievements, notable events, and more. This year’s exhibit will include Luke Combs, Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell, Rhiannon Giddens, Ashley Gorley, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Scotty McCreery, Reba McEntire, Amanda Shires, Billy Strings, Sunny Sweeney, Molly Tuttle, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson.
NASHVILLE, TN
Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson

The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yakima, WA
