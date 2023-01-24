ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Crawfish Boxes

Buzz Aldrin Reveals: On the Moon We Were Ordered by Aliens To Move Away!

Buzz Aldrin: An amazing thing, even though we have always known of this possibility. The fact is that they (aliens) have ordered us to turn away! . Professor: What do you mean "warned to move away"?. Buzz Aldrin: I can not go into details, there are structures on the Moon,...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
The Independent

Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon

Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
Andrei Tapalaga

Radio Signals From Galaxy Nearly Nine Billion Light-Years Away Received by Scientists on Earth for the First Time

According to media sources on Friday, the first radio transmission ever received from a galaxy over 9 billion light-years from Earth was received. This signal is distinctive in that it has a particular wavelength known as a "21-centimeter line" or the "hydrogen line," which makes it noteworthy. According to reports, neutral hydrogen atoms are what cause it.
Science Focus

In pictures: Welcome to the deadliest waters on planet Earth

Join the scientific mission to see what secrets of early life can be uncovered in the salt lakes of Chile's Atacama Desert. One of the driest places on the planet is not where you would expect to find some of the most dangerous waters on Earth. But high in the Andes mountains of Chile, the Salar de Atacama salt flats are home to some of the hardiest of bacteria, surviving in highly toxic lakes full of salt, lithium and arsenic.
The Independent

Huge meteorite discovered in Antarctica contains oldest material in solar system

Researchers in Antarctica have discovered one of the largest meteorites ever found on the continent. The space rock found in December 2022 weighs 7.6kg.Antarctica is a favourite spot for researchers hunting for meteorites. While the continent is not hit by meteorites any more often than anywhere else on Earth the continent’s cold dry weather helps preserve those that do land. Active glaciers also churn up ancient meteorites buried beneath the ice.Helpfully the uniform white background makes spotting the dark rocks easier. The team that found the asteroid also used satellite data about Antarctica’s surface and machine learning tools to predict...
kalkinemedia.com

Myer (ASX:MYR) shares in green- what’s next for the retailer?

Myer shares ended the trading session in green on 27 January 2023 at AU$0.97. ASX:MYR has grown 46% in January 2023 to-date (as of 27 January 2023). Myer expects to register AU$61-AU$66 million in net profit after tax during 1H23. At market close on 27 January 2023, Myer shares quoted...
kalkinemedia.com

How are Australian insurance and mining companies performing on Monday?

Australian shares ticked up at the open on Monday. Today we will look at ASX-listed stocks making a buzz at the market open. Stocks covered in the video: IAG, Suncorp, Pro Medicus, Core Lithium, OZ Minerals, Lynas Rare Earths etc. Disclaimer. The content, including but not limited to any articles,...
kalkinemedia.com

Why are the Bored Ape founder and Dookey Dash game in the news?

In today's video, we will explore the latest happenings in crypto. Alleged serial liar George Santos had backing from FTX executives. Yuga Labs co-founder to take leave of absence due to health reasons and Dookey Dash players spent almost $750,000 on in-game boosts in one week. Watch this video for more info.
TechSpot

An asteroid came so close to the Earth that its orbit was permanently altered

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. That was close! An asteroid approximately the size of a large SUV or bigger swung around the Earth Thursday evening missing us by just over 2,000 miles. NASA said that it was one of the closest flybys of a near-Earth object in recorded history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy