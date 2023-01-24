Read full article on original website
Buzz Aldrin Reveals: On the Moon We Were Ordered by Aliens To Move Away!
Buzz Aldrin: An amazing thing, even though we have always known of this possibility. The fact is that they (aliens) have ordered us to turn away! . Professor: What do you mean "warned to move away"?. Buzz Aldrin: I can not go into details, there are structures on the Moon,...
The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth
The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Made Scientists to Believe That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors.
Fossilized teeth of a giant hominid species, named Paranthropus boisei, have been found in East Africa, leading scientists to speculate that early humans may have had giant ancestors. Paranthropus boisei lived around 2.3 to 1.4 million years ago and had an estimated body weight of about 110 kg (240 lbs).
Scientists in Canada detected an 8 billion-year-old radio signal in a distant galaxy
Scientists have detected a record-breaking radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a very distant galaxy. The galaxy that the signal originated from is believed to have come from a galaxy at redshift z=1.29. Because of the galaxy’s immense distance, the emission line had shifted to a 48 cm line from the 21 cm line they had expected.
Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon
Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
Radio Signals From Galaxy Nearly Nine Billion Light-Years Away Received by Scientists on Earth for the First Time
According to media sources on Friday, the first radio transmission ever received from a galaxy over 9 billion light-years from Earth was received. This signal is distinctive in that it has a particular wavelength known as a "21-centimeter line" or the "hydrogen line," which makes it noteworthy. According to reports, neutral hydrogen atoms are what cause it.
Researchers have discovered the face of a dinosaur, complete with its skin.
In 2011, researchers uncovered a virtually full ankylosaur, replete with its sharp spikes, most of its limbs, armor plating, and part of its intestines and stomach contents; it was one of the most immaculate dinosaur fossils, if not the most pristine dinosaur fossils, ever discovered.
Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
Asteroid 2023 BU, just discovered a few days ago, is roughly the size of a truck.
School bus-sized asteroid to pass close to Earth on Thursday
It will fly over the southern tip of South America in one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded, according to NASA.
In pictures: Welcome to the deadliest waters on planet Earth
Join the scientific mission to see what secrets of early life can be uncovered in the salt lakes of Chile's Atacama Desert. One of the driest places on the planet is not where you would expect to find some of the most dangerous waters on Earth. But high in the Andes mountains of Chile, the Salar de Atacama salt flats are home to some of the hardiest of bacteria, surviving in highly toxic lakes full of salt, lithium and arsenic.
Huge meteorite discovered in Antarctica contains oldest material in solar system
Researchers in Antarctica have discovered one of the largest meteorites ever found on the continent. The space rock found in December 2022 weighs 7.6kg.Antarctica is a favourite spot for researchers hunting for meteorites. While the continent is not hit by meteorites any more often than anywhere else on Earth the continent’s cold dry weather helps preserve those that do land. Active glaciers also churn up ancient meteorites buried beneath the ice.Helpfully the uniform white background makes spotting the dark rocks easier. The team that found the asteroid also used satellite data about Antarctica’s surface and machine learning tools to predict...
NASA satellite finds a bear on Mars! Or at least rocks that look like one
While examining the surface of Mars, astronomers discovered the friendly face of what appeared to be a smiling bear. While it wasn’t actually the animal, the formation of the rocks on the surface bear an uncanny resemblance to the creature.
Myer (ASX:MYR) shares in green- what’s next for the retailer?
Myer shares ended the trading session in green on 27 January 2023 at AU$0.97. ASX:MYR has grown 46% in January 2023 to-date (as of 27 January 2023). Myer expects to register AU$61-AU$66 million in net profit after tax during 1H23. At market close on 27 January 2023, Myer shares quoted...
How are Australian insurance and mining companies performing on Monday?
Australian shares ticked up at the open on Monday. Today we will look at ASX-listed stocks making a buzz at the market open. Stocks covered in the video: IAG, Suncorp, Pro Medicus, Core Lithium, OZ Minerals, Lynas Rare Earths etc. Disclaimer. The content, including but not limited to any articles,...
Asteroid the Size of a Bus Headed Towards Earth’s Atmosphere Soon: NASA Report
An asteroid the size of a regulation school bus headed in Earth’s direction was recently detected by NASA. According to reports from the space agency, the hurtling asteroid is known as Asteroid 2023 BU. It was found on January 21 by the agency’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS.)
Why are the Bored Ape founder and Dookey Dash game in the news?
In today's video, we will explore the latest happenings in crypto. Alleged serial liar George Santos had backing from FTX executives. Yuga Labs co-founder to take leave of absence due to health reasons and Dookey Dash players spent almost $750,000 on in-game boosts in one week. Watch this video for more info.
Citigroup's Long Position In H-Shares Of COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Rises To 6.0% - Filing
* CITIGROUP INC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION INCREASED TO 6.0% ON JAN 18 FROM 5.86% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
An asteroid came so close to the Earth that its orbit was permanently altered
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. That was close! An asteroid approximately the size of a large SUV or bigger swung around the Earth Thursday evening missing us by just over 2,000 miles. NASA said that it was one of the closest flybys of a near-Earth object in recorded history.
