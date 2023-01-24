ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The Hill

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
kalkinemedia.com

Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
kalkinemedia.com

Walmart to raise wages for U.S. workers

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it will raise wages for its U.S. workers next month, taking its average hourly wage to more than $17.50. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
investing.com

Key US Inflation Gauge Seen Slowing But Leaving Fed Wanting More

© Bloomberg. Shoppers carry bags inside the Westfield San Francisco Centre shopping mall in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Year-over-year retail gains may moderate as shoppers opt to remain home ahead of the holidays amid a surge in Covid-19 omicron cases, and as people stick to pandemic-boosted online-shopping habits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NASDAQ

5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors

The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December

Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
Reuters

Europe's stellar stocks and bonds rally has gone too far - Amundi

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A blazing rally in European stocks and government bonds has gone too far, the chief investment officer of the region's largest asset manager said on Wednesday, warning that markets are ignoring the possibility of euro zone rates going as high as 4%.
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks rise as Tokyo’s inflation nears 42-year high

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as traders digested Tokyo's core consumer prices that rose 4.3%, also faster than estimates — nearing the highest for Japan's capital since mid-1981. and the Topix were slightly above the flatline after the inflation data was released. The yield on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy