Forspoken PC demo coming later today

By Hirun Cryer
 2 days ago

Forspoken will apparently get a new PC demo today.

As picked up on by a ResetEra user earlier today on January 24, developer Luminous Productions is preparing to launch a new Forspoken demo on PC. According to the developer's website , the new PC demo will be available to download via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Windows store.

While the developer's website asserts that the demo is out now on all the aforementioned storefronts, that doesn't appear to be the case just yet. At the time of writing, the new Forspoken demo on PC is yet to go live on any of the three storefronts listed.

Then again, it's worth noting that Forspoken doesn't go live on PC until later today on January 24. The PS5 version of the new action game is live right around now around the world, but the PC version isn't slated to launch until around 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT.

Just earlier today, before Forspoken's launch, the subreddit dedicated to the game shut down new posts entirely. Unfortunately, copies of the new Square Enix game made their way into the wild ahead of launch, leading some players to try and spoil the game for others by divulging plot-related information. The Forspoken subreddit put a stop to that pretty quickly by restricting what posts were published on the forum.

Head over to our Forspoken review to see why we bestowed the new game with a 2.5 out of 5 rating, if you're thinking of picking up the new game from Luminous Productions.

Alternatively, you can check out our new games 2023 guide for a look over all the other games set to launch throughout the rest of January.

