The Duke of Sussex told his wife not to take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal as he did not want people to think she was mimicking his mother.In 1992, Diana, Princess of Wales was pictured sitting alone at the famous landmark on a tour of India, in an image considered symbolic of the state of her relationship with Charles.Writing in his memoir Spare, Harry says he and Meghan laughed about the advice he gave her ahead of a trip she was taking to India.Meg had never heard of this photo, and found the whole thing baffling, and...

17 DAYS AGO