Read full article on original website
holly
2d ago
Yeah, I’m thinking of cancelling my subscription to Netflix. Why pay for crap I don’t want to watch? Especially Harry and Megan. Really! I can’t stand them.
Reply
19
Kae Masseria
2d ago
Talk about throwing good money after bad! I’d rather watch salamanders slug it out in a bucket of mud, than watch those two mealy mouth weenies bash anymore friends and family members! Oprah better watch her back! NOT WATCHING...EVER!
Reply
6
Cat
2d ago
Would fit perfectly with the Kardashian’s all of them are narcissists
Reply
15
Related
Voices: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the House of Windsor
Prince Harry says his family “has been briefing the press for over a decade”. He means briefing against him, his wife and his family. For their own selfish – even jealous – purposes, according to Harry; Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their respective staffs have all variously been “complicit” with the British tabloid press in creating a damaging family divide. He proclaims, often, how much he loves his family, and how much he wants them back, but the “dysfunctional” family doesn’t seem to want him, or Meghan and the kids. Quotes, leaks and planted stories attributed to Buckingham...
netflixjunkie.com
“I avoid them at all costs”- How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton Change His Ideas About Marriages
It was a significant day in royal history on May 19, 2018, as Prince Harry took the plunge with American actress Meghan Markle. Thousands of people surrounded Windsor Castle to be a part of the iconic wedding. Millions witnessed the glorious ceremony live while sitting in their homes because of the live telecast. It might surprise you that the British racing driver Lewis Hamilton was also one among the many who watched the wedding on their television.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
netflixjunkie.com
SWITCHING SIDES? Princess Eugenie Who Claimed To Be Close To Meghan Markle Shares Words of Gratitude For Kate Middleton
The Harry & Meghan docuseries indeed exposed the dynamics of a lot of relationships among the Royal Family. The six-part bombshell made it very clear that the Sussexes’ days of maintaining a healthy relationship with the Palace are limited. Nevertheless, it also showed which members of their own still stand tall with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One of them was Princess Eugenie, the younger cousin of Harry and William. However, others have been some recent development of hers with Kate Middleton as well.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
netflixjunkie.com
“Will not forgive and forget ”- Prince William Has Taken The ‘utterly despicable’ Attack on Kate Middleton, Personally, Claims Royal Expert
The ongoing war between Prince Harry and William seems nowhere near a truce. Ever since the Duke of Sussex fixated on the bombshell Docuseries followed by his tell-all memoir, the Prince of Wales has had his head under the saw. There have been countless accusations o the senior members especially, William. However his wife, the Princess Of Wales, Kate Middleton also got a broadside in the memoir. This, as reports say, has turned unacceptable to William.
Harry: I told Meghan not to take photo in front of Taj Mahal
The Duke of Sussex told his wife not to take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal as he did not want people to think she was mimicking his mother.In 1992, Diana, Princess of Wales was pictured sitting alone at the famous landmark on a tour of India, in an image considered symbolic of the state of her relationship with Charles.Writing in his memoir Spare, Harry says he and Meghan laughed about the advice he gave her ahead of a trip she was taking to India.Meg had never heard of this photo, and found the whole thing baffling, and...
A Psychologist Says Prince Harry is Telling the Truth: Those Who Doubt Him Should ‘Take a Fresh Look’
Prince Harry is promoting his book, Spare. A psychologist says the Duke of Sussex is telling the truth. Here's what she observed.
Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months. In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are ‘Winning’ the ‘Game’ Despite Sinking Popularity in Polls
'Right now, who's winning? They are. Everybody's talking about them,' a commentator said of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the days following the release of 'Spare.'
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
netflixjunkie.com
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
netflixjunkie.com
HYPOCRITES! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Called Out for Snitching About Royal Family to Media
Prince Harry is all set to drop a final bomb on the royal family with his controversial book Spare. Before the release, he is coming up with two interviews on January 08 for promotion. The trailers of his interactions with ITV’s Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper have set the internet on fire. In the short clips, the Duke revealed that the leaking and briefings by the Palace are the main reason behind the Netflix docuseries and memoir.
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
‘Harry you’re wrong’: ITV viewers shocked after Prince Harry denies accusing the royal family of racism
ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
netflixjunkie.com
“on her knees… her eyes closed”: Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Asked Princess Diana for Guidance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have brought the Royal Family down to the dust, but their unquestioned respect for the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana is unconditional. Following the death of his mother, the sidelined Prince devoted his entire life to seeking justice for his mother who had to meet such a tragic death. Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the Royal Family, she could share the same amount of respect for her mother-in-law as Harry.
Prince Harry ‘snapped’ at Meghan Markle in ‘cruel’ fight that led to therapy
Prince Harry sought therapy after “cruelly” speaking to Meghan Markle during an argument, he reveals in “Spare.” The Duke of Sussex writes in the book, out Jan. 10, that he “became touchy” and “snapped” when a conversation with the “Suits” alum “took an unexpected turn” (via Us Weekly). The 38-year-old royal recalls being “disproportionately, sloppily angry” with Markle, addressing her “harshly” enough that “everything in the room [came] to a stop.” After spending a “full 15 minutes apart,” Harry and the “Deal or No Deal” alum, 41, eventually spoke in their bedroom. “She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she...
Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter accuses Harry and Meghan of ‘using’ his legacy
The granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, Ndileka Mandela, has called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for using his legacy to promote their newest Netflix documentary, describing it as “deeply upsetting and tedious”.In an interview with The Australian, social activist Ndileka Mandela admitted she admired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for having the “confidence to break away” from the royal family, but criticised the couple’s involvement in the documentary series Live to Lead, which they say has been inspired by Nelson Mandela.“I admire Harry for having the confidence to break away from an institution as iconic as the royal...
Comments / 14