Carson City, NV

fernleyreporter.com

Mayor takes on dual role as acting city manager

Mayor Neal McIntyre, who was elected in November, has taken on the dual role as acting city manager since the departure of the former city manager, Patrick Marsh. McIntyre, who was sworn into office Dec. 7, asked Marsh to resign on Dec. 16. When Marsh declined, McIntyre instead fired Marsh. Marsh originally appealed the firing to the city council, but at a special meeting Jan. 11 to consider the appeal, McIntyre said Marsh had agreed to resign and the council instead approved a separation agreement with Marsh.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

City of Sparks to Interview Finalists for New Fire Chief

The City of Sparks could soon have a new fire chief. They're interviewing three candidates today, January 25, 2023. The finalists were selected with the assistance of Ralph Andersen and Associates, an external recruiting firm. City Manager Neil Krutz anticipates selecting the next Chief of the Sparks Fire Department at...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

IVGID restricts beach access for out of district employees

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees on Wednesday voted to take away employee access to beaches in a 3-2 vote. The move has been described by IVGID Public Works workers as “chipping away” at employees, according to Chairman Matthew Dent.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City

Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year. Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year. Quiet, chilly weather will continue, with a very slow warming trend into Friday. A couple systems will drop through the region this weekend into early next week. This change will bring snow showers and more cold air our way. -Jeff.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Reno non-profit helping homeowners with free home repairs, renovations

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A Reno non-profit organization, Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada (RTNN), is making an impact in our community’s lives through providing safety repairs and renovations to low and moderate-income homeowners in need. The organization is an inspiring example of community service that is...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe; Frigid temps to follow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nice birding weather anticipated for Eagles & Ag

Sunny skies and temperatures around 40 degrees will provide great weather for Carson Valley’s premier four-day birding and agriculture event which takes flight on Thursday with a reception in Gardnerville. Eagles and Agriculture is celebrating its 21st birthday this week with a reception, dinner, tours and classes on photographing...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police looking for driver in early morning traffic incident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are looking for a vehicle involved in a traffic incident that occurred early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to the intersection of Mill Street and Kirkman for reports of a person who was struck by a car while illegally lying in the roadway.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Is the drought over yet?

It has been three decades since 41.3 inches of snow fell in Minden, making it the second biggest January snow month on record. That year doesn’t show up on the National Weather Service’s online data for the Douglas County seat because there are a week of missing snowfall readings toward the end of the month.
MINDEN, NV

