Keke Palmer Shares Extremely Rare Video of Boyfriend Darius on Instagram

Say hello to Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Daulton Jackson , who has just made his official debut on her Instagram account following the baby news .

In the spirit of her beau’s birthday, the Nope star shared a video of the two of them on her personal profile. In the rare clip, Palmer and Jackson are casually driving around in a car while jamming to Jenevieve’s song, “ Baby Powder ,” on the radio. And Palmer even lip-syncs the lyric, “You’re everything I’d ever want.”

In the caption, she admitted that she felt “cringy” dedicating a birthday post to him on her profile. “I can easily write long emotional posts for all my girls’ birthdays, but it’s so cringy writing a birthday post for you [woozy emoji] because the love is so sacred,” she wrote. “It almost feels asinine to try to share or give a glimpse into something that only we could understand. I can share most things so easily, but not you.”

Palmer ends the message with a sweet line that reads: “Happiest Birthday to the best Aquarius, Darius, my guy! Let’s go Birds!”

Fans practically ran to the comments section to leave kind remarks about the happy young couple. One fan wrote, “Y’all are so cute!” Another commented, “Love this for you! Keep it sacred.”

JUAN OCAMPO/NBAE/GETTY IMAGES

However, Jackson had a very special tribute of his own. On his page, the 29-year-old shared a few pics and vids taken on his birthday, where he attended a Philadelphia Eagles game alongside Palmer.

In the first snap, Palmer and Jackson are all smiles as they pose for a photo with famous football player Jalen Hurts. He dedicated a heartwarming message to her, writing, “My favorite team w/ my favorite person. Best Birthday Ever.”

Ever since Palmer and Jackson first started dating in May 2021, the pair has kept their relationship mostly private. But, it seems like that’s slowly starting to change after the young actress revealed that she’s pregnant (with her first child ) on SNL .

Keep the couple pics coming, you two!

Want all the latest celebrity news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here .

Keke Palmer Announces Pregnancy by Unveiling Baby Bump During ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue