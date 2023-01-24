ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coinchapter.com

Cardano (ADA) Price Could Surge To $0.50 — Here Are Key Reasons

ADA price started a fresh increase above the $0.30 resistance. It broke a major declining channel with resistance near $0.338 on the daily chart. The bulls are now aiming a push towards the $0.480 and $0.500 resistance levels. Cardano’s ADA formed a base and climbed above $0.30. The price is...
coinchapter.com

ETH/BTC: Ethereum Price Turns Sell on Rallies Vs Bitcoin

Ether price is showing bearish signs below the 0.072BTC support zone. ETH/BTC traded below a crucial bullish trend line with support at 0.0725BTC on the daily chart. The price could continue to move down towards the 0.065BTC support zone. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): Ethereum’s ETH is declining from the 0.0780BTC zone. There...
bitcoinist.com

Why The S&P 500 Could Help Send Bitcoin Soaring Higher

While the world of finance can’t look past the recent year-to-date returns of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, it’s the S&P 500 that has everyone glued to their seats. The S&P 500 is at the most-watched trend line in global markets and the outcome could ultimately give BTC a major boost. Here’s why.
CNBC

Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much

After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow

The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
msn.com

Oil prices settle lower after touching their highest intraday prices since early December

Oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, with U.S. prices posting their first loss in nine sessions. Prices for the commodity had climbed to their highest intraday levels since early December on expectations for stronger energy demand following the reopening of China’s economy, with the International Energy Agency boosting its forecast for crude demand growth in 2023.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood's flagship ARK ETF is having one of its strongest months ever as traders bet high inflation is in the rear view

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is having a killer start to the year, with all eight of the firm's exchange-traded funds on track to gain in January. In particular, the famed money manger's flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) may have one of its strongest monthly performances ever. ARKK is up 26% in the past month, trading at $38 on Tuesday.
via.news

MarketAxess Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) jumped 9.57% to $361.04 at 13:30 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,219.41, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Around Breakeven as Traders Weigh Tight Supply Against Deteriorating Economic Expectations

Energy stocks are expected to open lower, tracking weaker broader index futures and mixed oil and gas prices. Broader equity futures are set to open lower by more than half a percent as yesterday’s equity sell-off spills over into today’s session amid concerns of slowing economic and corporate activity as the consensus view for 2023. Analyst rating changes carried on in the sector, along with the latest initiation in OFS by Benchmark.
coinchapter.com

Buying Bitcoin On Lunar New Year Profitable, Says Report

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Celebrate the Chinese New Year by buying Bitcoin (BTC), and historical price action suggests the trade would return 9% profits in just ten days, said a report by digital assets financial services firm Matrixport. The report stated that the buying and selling pattern at the...
coinchapter.com

Quant (QNT) Price Reaches 2-Month High, But Bull Run Likely To Fizzle Out

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Distributed ledger technology service provider Quant’s native token, QNT, saw its price rise with the wider crypto market, surging nearly 50% in Jan to a daily high of $156.6 on Jan 24. After that, however, QNT price might be heading for a trend reversal.
coinchapter.com

A 24-Hour Stake with up to 250% APR: ReHold Introduces DeFi to Dual Investments, a New Yield Generation Tool

Staking usually means you get low or moderate returns on your tokens in a long period of time. ReHold (https://rehold.io), a new player in the DeFi space, rethink this model: they are going to launch a service where users can stake crypto, including stablecoins, for 12 or 24 hours at an APR up to 250%. Several centralized platforms have implemented this feature so far — and for the first time in DeFi history, ReHold launched its decentralized version, free from custody and KYC.
lbmjournal.com

Mortgage rates trend downward

MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.13%. “Mortgage rates continue to tick down and, as a result, home purchase demand is thawing from the months-long freeze that gripped the housing market,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Potential homebuyers remain sensitive to changes in mortgage rates, but ample demand remains, fueled by first-time homebuyers.”

