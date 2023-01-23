Bridgewater Township Discusses 5-Year Road Project, Plans for 2023

BRIDGEWATER, NJ —The five-year road improvement project in Bridgewater Township is gearing up for more work in 2023.

Township engineer William Burr spoke before the Bridgewater council Jan. 19 to discuss what was accomplished in repairing municipal roads last year, and what is expected in the coming year. The total project was originally budgeted at $40 million, or $8 million per year.

“We’re at the midway point,” said Burr. “It’s been very successful.”

He spoke of how the township has been split into six geographic regions for the purposes of road repair. He said that bundling nearby roads “in close proximity” to those under repair had allowed the township to realize some cost savings.

The township had a universal road assessment conducted in late 2020 by an outside consultant who drove around Bridgewater, digitally mapping the roads. The assessment allowed the township to then rate those roads, and assign them ranking numbers and color codes in terms of how much or how little repair they required.

Those ratings were revised this past summer.

“We’re now relying on updated data,” said Burr. “We’re on track right now.”

He added that, in total, the township is trying to improve roughly half of its roads, some 250 to 300 in total over the five-year period.

Asked to define what full reconstruction of a road meant, Burr explained that there are three different categories of road renewal. Those in the worst condition, which were assigned a number 5 and coded in red, require full reconstruction, which means completely taking up the old road and putting down a new one.

Those in the middle category, which contain potholes and the like, are milled and overlaid, with the top 2 inches of road being replaced. The third category deals with paving and preservation, where cracked road surfaces are paved and sealed in order to extend their useful life.

Roads in the best condition are assigned a number 1 and coded in dark green.

“Everyone wants a pristine road,” said council president Michael Kirsh.

Kirsh said the township wants its roads to last, but that reconstruction is required when other maintenance is “not a viable option anymore.” He also said that immaculate roads are not the goal of the program, but rather having roads that are both functional and attractive.

“We want safe roads,” said Burr, “to be functional, and with drainage to function also.”

Burr said 2022 was a great success, with about 45 roads completed out of 57 worked on. Besides work in the six geographic road regions, another project had consisted of working with New Jersey American Water in an “unofficial partnership” of sorts to replace water mains in a number of neighborhoods and to resurface entire roadways, improving both sidewalks and drainage.

Burr also mentioned that an ordinance had been revamped to protect Bridgewater’s municipal roads from anyone who touched them, including utility companies, so as to improve infrastructure “without damaging new roads.”

Regarding last year’s road projects, Burr said that part of Vosseller Avenue had not been finished due to the extreme cold weather that affected Bridgewater in December. There had also been interest in replacing gas mains in that area, likely this spring.

Some other roads started last year still need to be completed in the coming months “to button up 2022.”

Kirsh said that 40% of Bridgewater’s municipal roads have been done so far, with some minor deviations.

“Hopefully this will now put us ahead for 2023,” he said, with the town on target to have 60% of its roads done by the end of the current calendar year.

Councilman Filipe Pedroso said roads still have life spans. Burr responded that the township certainly has to continue with its plan to mill and pave roads, with the goal of avoiding full reconstruction.

Concerning 2023, plans for Region 1 include work on Fulton Avenue, plus East Main Street and surrounding streets. Region 2 incorporates Hancock, Old York and Milltown roads, while the goal for Region 3 is about solidifying Van Holten Road area gains.

Region 4 involves Sunset Lake, plus Peachtree Road and Timber Lane. Region 5 is focused on Somerset Avenue and Edgewood Drive, while Region 6 includes Eastbrook Road, along with Loft and Crest drives.

Councilman Howard Norgalis asked about a ballpark age for gas mains in Region 6, just south of Route 22, that likely need replacement. Burr said they date back to the 1950s and 1960s, with older pipe materials, and some of the neighborhoods themselves being very old.

Burr added that 2023 is similar in size and scope to 2022, and that the sooner the engineering work is done, the sooner the road projects can get going, while hopefully not extending into 2024. He said he also hopes to go out to bid earlier and obtain more competitive bids, while also monitoring lead times to obtain needed construction materials.

“If something’s delayed, we could work around it,” said Burr. “It’s never good to pave roads when it’s cold.”

Updates will continue to be posted on the township’s road website at ourbwroads.com, with roads still subject to some changes.

Asked about finances, Burr said he is more concerned about soliciting proposals from engineering consultants at this time, although the goal is still the same annual price of $8 million.

“It’s the same budget I’m working with,” he said.

He also said the township administration will likely request an $8 million bond ordinance at the next council meeting “to move the process forward.”

Pedroso said the bond will have to be paid off, and would like to see the finances of the road plan. He said he would also like to see the budget introduced simultaneously, to see how the township will be impacted.

Township administrator Michael Pappas said the administration is working diligently on the municipal budget proposal, with plans to introduce it this April. He said that waiting until its adoption would affect the township making progress on its roadwork this year.

Pedroso spoke of an obligation to consider it early for the taxpayers, and that without the budget, he couldn’t make an informed decision, which he later said would depend on current conditions.

Norgalis said the township historically spent about $4 to $6 million on its roads annually, and that it usually got work started too late in the year, while Ring said the council had previously voted to invest $8 million a year for five years.

“The longer we wait, the less progress we make,” said councilman Allen Kurdyla, while Pappas said the administration has requested that a bond ordinance be introduced next month.

Bridgewater resident George Bateman asked about what the township’s road plan might look like in years six to 10, if money was still allocated annually as with the five-year plan.

Burr replied that the township could fall back on what came before, and he believed it would be “much less,” although Pedroso cited inflation.



