Union, NJ

Boys Basketball: Union Defeats Hillside, 52-41

 3 days ago

UNION, NJ -- After trailing by two points at halftime, the Union boys basketball team dominated the second half and went on to defeat Hillside, 52-41, Monday afternoon.

Riley Flood scored 18 points for the Farmers (8-7), who outscored the Comets, 14-8, in the third quarter to take a four-point lead.

Kameron McGainey finished with 13 points and Ralph Brucal scored 11 points for Union, which closed out the game by outscoring Hillside, 16-9, in the fourth quarter.

Dartangnon Siddons led Hillside (4-11) with 13 points and Delroy Smith closed with 12 points for the Comets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XeSEs_0kPSu7FQ00

TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Union Beats Linden, 31-26

UNION, NJ -- The Union girls basketball team broke away from a tie after three quarters and went on to a 31-26 victory over Linden on Thursday. Karesha Joseph finished with 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists for the Farmers (8-7), who outscored the Tigers, 12-7, in the fourth quarter. Samantha Turner hauled in 18 rebounds to lead Union on the boards, and Dasia Edmond totaled eight points and seven rebounds in the victory.
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hoboken Blasts University Academy, 68-18

HOBOKEN, NJ -- The Hoboken boys basketball team shut University Charter out in the second quarter and went on to a 68-18 victory on Thursday. Lamir Boxley poured in 29 points for the RedWings (11-6), whose 18-0 second-quarter run gave them a 40-11 halftime lead. Ray Casey finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Jasir Lane grabbed 10 rebounds, passed for two assists and came up with a pair of steals for Hoboken.  
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Morris Catholic Defeats Hanover Park, 61-55

DENVILLE, NJ -- The Hanover Park boys basketball team battled back from a nine-point halftime deficit, but couldn't complete the rally in a 61-55 loss to Morris Catholic on Thursday. The Hornets will now turn their attention to a Morris County Tournament first-round game at home against Mountain Lakes Saturday at 1 p.m. Hanover Park (7-9) has split two regular-season games against Mountain Lakes.
HANOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Bayonne Defeats Memorial, 48-38

BAYONNE, NJ -- The Bayonne boys basketball team took a nine-point halftime lead and went on to defeat Memorial of West New York, 48-38, on Thursday. Rahmin Wright collected 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Bees, who led, 23-14, at halftime. Patrick Sagna scored 14 points, Trey Jamison handed out a team-high four assists and Mike Cunningham had five rebounds and three assists for Bayonne.  
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Bayonne Romps Over Paterson Eastside, 73-42

BAYONNE, NJ -- Mckenzie Neal collected 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Bayonne to a 73-42 girls basketball victory over Paterson Eastside on Thursday. Janaya Meyers finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals; and Christine Centeno had 16 points, four rebounds and three 3-point baskets for the Bees (17-2), who outscored Paterson Eastside, 16-9, in the second quarter to take a 34-19 halftime lead. Giselle Davis totaled 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for Bayonne, and Ailanni Dasher passed for a team-high five assists. Nevaeh Banks led Paterson Eastside (12-5) with 18 points.  
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Tops Ridge,65-56

WARREN, NJ —Alec Graf led Watchung Hills with 22 points and John Kelly added 14 points as the Warriors defeated Ridge on Thursday, 65-56. “Our best game of the year…we have lost 5-6 games by one possession, so we know we are real close to having a tremendous season,” said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton. “This win puts us back on track for states. Hoping this gets us going.” Ridge’s Nik Borovicanin led all scorers with 24 points. Earlier this month, Ridge came out on top. SEE Watchung Hills is now 9-7 on the season and next plays at Hoboken on Thursday.
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Cedar Grove Eliminates East Side in Essex County Tournament

CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- The Cedar Grove girls basketball team opened an 11-point lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Newark East Side, 42-33, in a preliminary round game of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday. Lauren Rizzolo scored 15 points and came down with seven rebounds for the Panthers (4-11), who led, 15-4, after one quarter. Kaitlyn Wolff finished with eight points, four rebounds and two assists for Cedar Grove, who led, 20-7, at halftime. Marina Bryant and Lillian Blanchfield netted six goals apiece. Cedar Grove, the 15th seed, moves on to play second-seeded University on Saturday.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Routs Perth Amboy, 84-47

PERTH AMBOY, NJ -- The South Brunswick boys basketball team scored more than 20 points in each of the first three quarters on its way to an 84-47 victory over Perth Amboy on Thursday. Kalani Antoine scored 24 points for the Vikings (11-5), who outscored the Panthers, 24-7, in the second quarter to open a 47-20 halftime lead. Bruce Muniz and Harmehar Chhabra scored 11 points apiece and Daniel Swirad had eight points for the Vikings. Lorenzo Perez paced Perth Amboy (8-8) with 13 points.  
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: West Essex Eliminates Belleville, 77-63, in Essex County Tournament

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- Joe Ganton scored 24 points to lead West Essex to a 77-63 boys basketball victory over Belleville in a preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday. Corey Resnick connected for 19 points for the Knights (13-3), who outscored Belleville, 20-8, in the third quarter to take a 47-31 lead. West Essex pumped in 14 3-pointers in the game. Gianluca Vescuso finished with 18 points on six 3-pointers for ninth-seeded West Essex, which will play eighth-seeded Irvington on the road in the next round on Saturday.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Montgomery Ends Phillipsburg’s Winning Streak

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School sophomore guard Matthew Scerbo Jr. scored a season-high 21 points for the second straight game and fourth time this season, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Montgomery from beating the Stateliners, 63-48, in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division game Thursday night on Thomas Fisher Court.   Both of the Cougars division wins have come against P’burg this season after beating the ‘Liners 60-53 two weeks ago. Ethan Lin scored 23 points for Montgomery and Luke Smith had 19 as each made five 3-pointers.   Andrew Martin added 14 points for the Stateliners, who saw their three-game winning streak...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

One More Time? Potential Chatham-Montville Girls Basketball Rubber Match Could Come in County Tourney after Mustangs 52-48 Win

CHATHAM, NJ -- When the seeds for the 2023 Morris County Tournament came out last weekend, Montville was No. 2 and Chatham was No. 3, setting up a possible matchup in the semifinal round of the MCT. After Montville's 52-48 girls basketball win on Wednesday night, the teams have split two games with the wins coming on the opposing team's home court. A possible rubber matchup would come on a neutral site - the County College of Morris. "If all goes well, we could see them in the semifinals again," Chatham coach Joe Gaba said.  "It's a rivalry game." If that third matchup materializes,...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Holds Off Colonia, 63-56

COLONIA, NJ -- Despite typically terrific performances from Colonia's dynamic duo of Taylor Derkack and Mattison Chiera, East Brunswick came back from an early seven-point deficit and led wire-to-wire in the second half en route to a 63-56 girls basketball victory over the Patriots Thursday night. Senior center Tamea El scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for East Brunswick (7-9), which avenged a loss to Colonia (10-8) earlier this season. On Jan. 5, Colonia defeated the Bears, 46-33. El had nine points that night, but, after East Brunswick fell behind 9-2, three minutes into Thursday night's game, she had a huge...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside Ghosts and Kennedy Knights Earn Victories on Court, Paterson Charter Takes Losses

PATERSON, NJ – The Paterson Eastside Ghosts traveled to Passaic County Tech on Tuesday to take on the Bulldogs in an important Big North matchup. The No. 17 Ghosts were able to outlast Passaic County Tech by a score of 64-55, including 23 points in the second quarter in what was a close game throughout.  The game featured senior guard Bryce Stokes putting up his fifth 20 point game this season as he dropped 21 points while adding six rebounds, two assists and one steal. Senior guard Preston Brown also added 19 points to the offense while grabbing two rebounds and dishing out four assists,...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Regional Ice Hockey Records 4-0 Victory Over Lacey on Wednesday

TOMS RIVER - Southern defeated Lacey 4-0 on Wednesday at the Winding River Ice Rink. Andrew Buda scored a goal and had an assist. Julia Wheeler recorded two assists. Nicholas Wheeler, Ben Gautier and Matthew Brock added solo goals. Aidan Rowland had 21 saves in the net. First Period 9:48  Matthew Brock   Assists: Siek Callie, Andrew Buda 3:45  Andrew Buda   Assists: Aidan Ruiz Second Period: 10:29  Nicholas Wheeler   Assists: Julia Wheeler, Daniel Georgeson Third Period: 9:09 Ben Gautier   Assists: Andrew Buda, Julia Wheeler
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Livingston Edges Glen Rock, 2-1

HACKENSACK, NJ — The Livingston ice hockey team broke a tie with a goal in the third period and went on to defeat Glen Rock, 2-1, on Thursday. Matthew Zocks scored with 8:28 left in the game to give the Lancers (8-4-3) a 2-1 lead. He was assisted by Sean Chen. Livingston took a 1-0 lead less than a minute into the game on a goal by Dillon Schultz. Glen Rock (7-6-4) tied it in the second period.  
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

GR Girls' Basketball Team Improves to 14-0; Ridgers Distance Medley Team Excels; Margaret Sawa Sets New School Record in Swimming

The Glen Ridge High girls' basketball team's winning streak continued on Jan. 24, with a 50-44 win over a strong Millburn team, in Millburn.  The victory improved the Ridgers' record to 14-0, and was the first game the team had played in 10 days. Head coach Mike DelloRusso's team was scheduled to play Montclair Kimberley Academy on Jan. 26, at home, in an Essex County Tournament contest. A win there would move the team into another ECT game, on Jan. 28. Home games with Arts High (Jan. 31, at 7 p.m.) and Newark Tech (Feb. 2, at 4 p.m.) follow. Versus Millburn,...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Bergen Tech Sweeps Passaic

HACKENSACK, NJ - Bergen Tech boys and girls both swept Passaic, 7-0 in a Big North bowling match on Thursday in Hackensack.  The boys match saw Bergen Tech head coach Hank Kuipers mix and match his lineup, using a combination of varsity and junior varsity bowlers in each game, utilizing eight different bowlers on the day.  Hunter Louie was the one constant, rollin g a 208-230-2237 for a 675 series, Sebastion Bray came of the bench in game three to and bowled a 193. The girls were led by McKenzie Flyn, who rolled a 161-212-225 for a 598 series to lead the Knights.    Bergen Tech 7, Passaic 0         Theo Zamora 158 186 0 344 Luke Rudolph 0 197 0 197 Hunter Louie 208 230 237 675 Timothy Kmetz 0 163 0 163 Timothy Porfido 134 0 235 369 Sebastion Bray     193 193 Joel Mason     157 157 John Presley James-Vickery 123     123 Totals 623 776 822 2221           Bergen Tech 7, Passaic 0         Jeannelle Tellado 0 132 139 271 Samantha Seneres 182 150 163 495 McKenzie Flynn 161 212 225 598 Suh-In (Alyssa) Kim 123 129   252 Kayla McManus 159 0 142 301 Totals 625 623 669 1917
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield and Glen Ridge Wrestlers Compete at Essex County Tournament

Both Bloomfield and Glen Ridge High fielded full teams for the annual Essex County wrestling tournament, which was held on Jan. 25 and 26, at Codey Arena, in West Orange. Rahjohn Plummer, Michael Marzano and Damian Torres finished fourth at 132, 144 and 165 pounds respectively. All three men advanced to the semifinals, and finished 2-2 for the tournament. Juan Millan was fifth at 126 pounds, which included a hard-fought 3-2 win over Christopher Taddeo of Livingston in his final match of the tourney. Gabe McCulloch also finished fifth at 285 pounds, and was 3-1 for the tournament. His lone setback came in the quarterfinals, by a 1-0 count....
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Bayonne Beats East Side, 3-2

BAYONNE, NJ -- The Bayonne ice hockey team scored all its goals in the first period and held on for a 3-2 victory over Newark East Side on Thursday. Alex Fiermonte, Sebastian Valles and Roberto Bernardo each scored a goal in the opening period for Bayonne. Fiermonte (two), Bernardo, Tyler Fox all had assists. Sydney Fogu of Bayonne finished with 47 saves in 49 shots faced, a .959 percentage.  
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

