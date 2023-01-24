Boys Basketball: Union Defeats Hillside, 52-41

UNION, NJ -- After trailing by two points at halftime, the Union boys basketball team dominated the second half and went on to defeat Hillside, 52-41, Monday afternoon.

Riley Flood scored 18 points for the Farmers (8-7), who outscored the Comets, 14-8, in the third quarter to take a four-point lead.

Kameron McGainey finished with 13 points and Ralph Brucal scored 11 points for Union, which closed out the game by outscoring Hillside, 16-9, in the fourth quarter.

Dartangnon Siddons led Hillside (4-11) with 13 points and Delroy Smith closed with 12 points for the Comets.



