Boys Basketball: Whippany Park Edges Dover, 56-55

DOVER, NJ -- The Whippany Park boys basketball team rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to come back and defeat Dover, 56-55, on Monday.

Jaycen Burke finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals for Whippany Park (3-11), which outscored Dover, 18-4, in the third quarter to get back in the game.

David Farrell finished with 10 points and five rebounds, and Shane Kelly had a team-high nine rebounds to go with six points and four assists for Whippany Park.



