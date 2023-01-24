ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Variety

Microsoft Takes $800 Million Charge for Layoffs, Revenue Growth Slows to Lowest Rate Since 2016

Microsoft reported its slowest top-line growth in more than six years, with total revenue inching up 2% for the December 2022 quarter, and took an $800 million charge related to its layoff of 10,000 employees. Last week the tech giant announced it was eliminating 10,000 positions, about 5% of its global workforce, amid signs of an economic slowdown. All told, Microsoft took a $1.17 billion charge for severance, “hardware-related impairment” and lease consolidation costs for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Microsoft announced revenue of $52.7 billion, up 2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter,...
Action News Jax

Wall Street tumbles on worries about corporate profits

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is tumbling Wednesday on worries about how badly corporate profits will get hit by a slowing economy following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower in morning trading, on pace...
Motley Fool

2 Tech Stocks With Upside Potential in 2023, According to Wall Street

The median analyst price target forecasts a 9% gain over the coming year for Taiwan Semiconductor. Small-cap tech company Semrush could soar by 75%, according to Clarke Jefferies of Piper Sandler. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
investing.com

Illumina Stock Is Ripe for a Short

This is a short idea I came across by accident. I was looking at charts and came across this nice high-priced but weak and toppy-looking chart on both a Monthly and Weekly basis. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) “provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis.”. I can’t say...

