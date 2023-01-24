Read full article on original website
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
The huge wave of tech layoffs is laying the groundwork for a 20% rally among stocks in the sector, Wedbush says
Layoffs across tech are setting the stage for a 20% rally in the sector in 2023, Wedbush said Friday. Tech companies have been "spending money like 1980's Rock Stars," the firm said. Wedbush backed its call for tech stocks to rise up to 20% this year. The massive round of...
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
msn.com
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
A lawyer accidentally called Elon Musk 'Mr. Tweet' during the Tesla shareholder trial; Musk said it's pretty accurate
The mistake came during a trial brought by Tesla shareholders accusing Musk, who is also the CEO of Twitter, of committing securities fraud via tweet.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Microsoft Takes $800 Million Charge for Layoffs, Revenue Growth Slows to Lowest Rate Since 2016
Microsoft reported its slowest top-line growth in more than six years, with total revenue inching up 2% for the December 2022 quarter, and took an $800 million charge related to its layoff of 10,000 employees. Last week the tech giant announced it was eliminating 10,000 positions, about 5% of its global workforce, amid signs of an economic slowdown. All told, Microsoft took a $1.17 billion charge for severance, “hardware-related impairment” and lease consolidation costs for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Microsoft announced revenue of $52.7 billion, up 2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter,...
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Wall Street tumbles on worries about corporate profits
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is tumbling Wednesday on worries about how badly corporate profits will get hit by a slowing economy following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower in morning trading, on pace...
Exclusive: Goldman Sachs says even a near-default on US debt could spark a recession and market mayhem
A full-blown debt ceiling crisis has the potential to stop the US economy in its tracks, according to the top economist at Goldman Sachs.
Motley Fool
2 Tech Stocks With Upside Potential in 2023, According to Wall Street
The median analyst price target forecasts a 9% gain over the coming year for Taiwan Semiconductor. Small-cap tech company Semrush could soar by 75%, according to Clarke Jefferies of Piper Sandler. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
investing.com
Illumina Stock Is Ripe for a Short
This is a short idea I came across by accident. I was looking at charts and came across this nice high-priced but weak and toppy-looking chart on both a Monthly and Weekly basis. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) “provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis.”. I can’t say...
Costco, Microsoft Are Stocks Fit for Recession: Goldman Sachs
If the economy has a hard landing, Goldman strategists expect the S&P 500 to drop 21% to 3,150.
