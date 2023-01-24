Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees
Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to support it. The House bill passed 67-41. The idea underlying both bills is at the heart of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's legislative agenda. ...
Many Michiganders could see a tax cut next year. How and when is up in the air.
Michigan’s Democratic and Republican lawmakers have set their sights on targeted tax relief this session and seem committed to seeing it through as quickly as possible. How they want to go about doing it, though, is somewhat different. On paper, both parties want offer aid in similar ways. One...
Michigan Legislature approves expanding tax credit for low-income workers: What it means
The Michigan House and Senate easily approved similar bills on Thursday to expand a state tax credit for low-income workers, an idea championed Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her State of the State address. Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit, also called the Working Families Tax Credit, passed by a 27-11 margin in the Senate, with seven Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to ensure the bill's approval. A similar bill passed 100-8 in the...
Michigan minimum wage increase, paid sick leave wiped out after appeals panel ruling
A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Thursday reversed a lower court decision, preventing Michigan’s hourly minimum wage from rising to $13.03 and changing the state’s laws on paid sick leave on Feb. 19. The ruling likely sets up a battle at the Michigan Supreme Court between advocates who pushed for the wage and sick time changes and state attorneys. The panel, consisting of Court of Appeals Judges Christopher Murray, Michael Kelly and Michael Riordan, ruled the Michigan...
Extra food assistance benefits will end after February for Michigan families
Michigan families receiving additional food assistance benefits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will stop seeing extra payments in March, following a change in federal law. The temporary boost in food assistance benefits — commonly known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — was meant to help low-income families weather the economic hardships of the pandemic and is expected to end nationwide after next month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
Michigan’s low-income families could receive additional relief in this year’s tax filings
Michigan Senate Democrats are now seeking to provide immediate relief for working families after a change in their tax plan could mean more money going into in the pockets of those qualified this year. At a Tuesday, Jan. 24 Senate Housing and Humans Services committee hearing, legislators adopted a bill...
WILX-TV
Michigan Senate moves 2 Whitmer priorities forward
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate is moving forward with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s agenda aimed at getting more money in people’s pockets. Thursday, it approved an expansion to the Working Family Tax Credit, but some senators think this could be opening the state up for fraud. This...
Fox17
MDHHS to expand Opioid Health Home program to more counties
LANSING, Mich. — The state health department announced it is expanding a program that addresses opioid abuse in Michigan. The Opioid Health Home (OHH) initiative delivers intensive care management and other services to Medicaid recipients who are diagnosed with an opioid use disorder (OUD), according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
‘With inflation, every dollar makes a difference’: Whitmer lays out ‘Lowering MI Costs’ plan for saving Michiganders money in State of the State
Times are tight for Michiganders. With the ongoing struggles of inflation, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Wednesday’s State of the State address laid out a plan to help people across the state make ends meet.
Powerball results for 01/25/23; did anyone win the $530 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as there was no winner of the $530 million grand prize for the drawing held on Wednesday, Jan. 25. That means the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 28 will be worth $572 million with a cash option of $308.9 million. The...
Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
lansingcitypulse.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer open to charging tolls on Michigan roads
LANSING — Toll roads could be part of a broader plan to reimagine infrastructure funding as electric vehicles become more popular and limit fuel tax revenues, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday. Whitmer, who first won election in 2018 on a pledge to "fix the damn roads," said the...
Detroit News
Debate over speed, reach of tax cut looms over Whitmer's State of the State
Delta Township — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign to provide tax cuts for retirees and low-wage workers is expected to be a focus of her fifth State of the State address Wednesday night as disagreements have emerged in the Michigan Capitol over the timing and reach of the plans. The...
michiganradio.org
More than 700,000 Michiganders could lose Medicaid insurance in the coming months
For the first time since the pandemic began, the federal government will require people with Medicaid to show income eligibility to keep their insurance. According to the Center for Health and Research Transformation, that could result in 700,000 or more people in Michigan being disenrolled from the Medicaid insurance program in the coming months.
WOOD
MDOC is now hiring for various positions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a job, you may want to consider working for the State of Michigan in the Department of Corrections. They’re looking to fill a variety of positions at facilities all over the state. We’re here with Warden James Schiebner to talk about what it’s like working in the corrections community.
fox2detroit.com
New trade school works to meet skilled trades demand in Michigan
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The tools are in place to build a future in skilled trades, and there is a need for the type of work taught at the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy. "We are seeing crumbling infrastructure and there is not the talent to repair it," said...
Mega Millions results for 01/24/23; 1 winner of $31 million jackpot
LANSING, MI – For the third time in four drawings, there has been a winner of the Mega Millions jackpot, as one player in Massachusetts brought home the $31 million grand prize for the drawing held on Tuesday, Jan. 24. That means the drawing on Friday, Jan. 27 will...
northernnewsnow.com
Xcel Energy awards $5,000 grant to Feed My People Food Bank
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is awarding a $5,000 grant to Feed My People Food Bank, a service that works to end hunger in west-central Wisconsin by providing food to pantries in a 14-county area. The grant was awarded based on receiving the most votes from Xcel Energy...
Michigan woman charged for embezzling money from her father
Tanya Patterson is expected back in court for her probable cause conference on Jan. 26.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan doles out millions in pork in secret. Will Democrats pledge reform?
There’s little transparency in how Michigan lawmakers dole out millions of dollars in pet projects. Rules allow legislators to delay providing details about the projects for nearly a year. Democrats criticize the process. Now that they are in charge, will they change anything?. When Congress passed a $1.7 trillion...
Comments / 0